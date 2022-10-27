Chazy, Boquet Valley Headed to the BIGGEST Game of the Year

The Chazy & Boquet Valley girl’s soccer teams each punched their tickets to the Class “D” Soccer Championship game this coming weekend, with wins on Tuesday.

The top seed, Chazy, scored 4 straight goals en route to a 4-1 win over Keene. While the Griffins would have to come back from a 1-nil deficit to win 2-1 on a strong 2nd half effort.

Full highlights, and reaction from the winners are in the video above.

