Chazy, Boquet Valley Headed to the BIGGEST Game of the Year
The Chazy & Boquet Valley girl’s soccer teams each punched their tickets to the Class “D” Soccer Championship game this coming weekend, with wins on Tuesday.
The top seed, Chazy, scored 4 straight goals en route to a 4-1 win over Keene. While the Griffins would have to come back from a 1-nil deficit to win 2-1 on a strong 2nd half effort.
