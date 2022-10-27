ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chazy, NY

Chazy, Boquet Valley Headed to the BIGGEST Game of the Year

By Ken Drake
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RElC2_0ioFDtdS00

The Chazy & Boquet Valley girl’s soccer teams each punched their tickets to the Class “D” Soccer Championship game this coming weekend, with wins on Tuesday.

The top seed, Chazy, scored 4 straight goals en route to a 4-1 win over Keene. While the Griffins would have to come back from a 1-nil deficit to win 2-1 on a strong 2nd half effort.

Full highlights, and reaction from the winners are in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChamplainValley.com

Chazy Soccer Headed Back to Class “D” Final

The Class “D” Semifinal, saw a familiar face advance to the final game in the bracket, with the Chazy boy’s soccer team moving on. They would score 3 goals in the first half, followed by another 9 goals in the 2nd to win a 9-0 game. In the midst of the win, the eagles’ Peter […]
CHAZY, NY
mynbc5.com

Gimme 5 lotto ticket worth $100,000 sold in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — One lucky lotto player is $100,000 richer after a convenience store in Essex Junction sold a winning ticket this week. Vermont Lottery reported that a $100,000 Gimme 5 top prize ticket was sold at Simon’s Essex Center Store & Deli in Essex Junction this week.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, October 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
WINOOSKI, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: The Book brothers

WEST HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - When you own 1,400 acres of land in West Haven, you need some wheels to get around. Seventy-nine-year-old Charlie Book, his brother Harold, and the rest of the family have been farming in the small Rutland County community for generations. “Where else would you want to be,” Charlie said. Maneuvering around the property on an ATV, he gives a scenic show-and-tell. “That’s New York right there, Poultney River...”
WEST HAVEN, VT
Addison Independent

Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend

MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Harvest Week: Freezer apple pie filling

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s Harvest Week on Channel 3 and we’re discovering some tasty recipes to try at home. Cat Viglienzoni visited with Joyce Amsden, a UVM Extension master gardener, to make apple pie filling to freeze for later on. You can find the recipe here.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

North Country family finally honored for their service

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A North Country family made a commitment to the military and now, decades later, they are being recognized for it. The North Country Honor Flight took a moment to celebrate the Blair family after their service in the army. Michael Cashman, the Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
US News and World Report

16 Top Romantic Getaways in Vermont

From the colorful fall foliage and covered bridges to beautiful landscapes and sugarhouses, Vermont is full of romance. Charming bed-and-breakfasts and historic inns are scattered throughout the state, and year-round outdoor activities are plentiful as well. U.S. News has curated a list of romantic getaways for all types of travelers to enjoy in the Green Mountain State.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

WCAX Morning Show announces kids costume contest winner

Crews with the Vermont Agency of Transportation are preparing to re-open the interstate in Richmond. Vermont Health Department celebrates drug take back day. Time to collect old and unused medication because tomorrow is National Drug Take Back Day. South Burlington community collects food and goods to support Chittenden County. Updated:...
RICHMOND, VT
The Associated Press

Medisca to Open New Plattsburgh, NY Facility Exceeding Rigorous Quality and Employee Safety Standards

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Medisca, a global company offering pharmaceutical compounding products and services, mixing technology, manufacturing, education services and more, announces plans to lease a standalone 60,000 square foot building to consolidate repackaging and distribution operations in Plattsburgh, NY under one roof. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005136/en/ Architectural visualization of the new facility being built for Medisca in Plattsburgh, New York. (Photo: Business Wire)
PLATTSBURGH, NY
montpelierbridge.org

Missing Person Kyla McEachern

Troopers from the Royalton Barracks of the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. Kyla McEachern was reported missing from her residence in Stockbridge after she failed to return home. Investigation revealed that McEachern left her residence on Oct. 27 in a 2013 black Kia Soul bearing Vermont registration KBN872. McEachern advised she was going to the Barre area. However she has not returned home. She might be in the greater Burlington area as well. McEachern was last seen wearing a red plaid flannel shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information on McEachern’s whereabouts or her vehicle is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.
STOCKBRIDGE, VT
willistonobserver.com

Williston office building demolished

The former office building on a hill overlooking the intersection of Talcott Drive and Route 2 — which had been for sale — is coming down this week as the parcel will be offered as a “build to suit” vacant lot. The building is the former home of a variety of nonprofits and small businesses but had been vacant since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
WILLISTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy