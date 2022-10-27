ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ESPN

McDavid, Hyman score in 3rd, Oilers rally to beat Flames 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta --  Zach Hyman scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday night. McDavid tied it 2-all at 9:02 of the third period with his NHL-leading ninth goal and set up Hyman's winner with 7:36 left.
ESPN

A statistical look at each MLB franchise's biggest play

Yordan Alvarez's three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth that won Game 1 of the AL Division Series for Houston. J.T. Realmuto's solo shot in the top of the 10th that provided the winning margin for Philadelphia in Game 1 of the World Series. These are two of this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Clippers face the Pelicans on 3-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game slide when the Clippers play New Orleans. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference games a season ago. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ESPN

Tony Clark sad no US-born Black players in World Series

HOUSTON --  Players' union head Tony Clark said years of inattention by Major League Baseball had contributed to the World Series being played without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. It is truly unfortunate that any young Black player may be watching these games tonight...

