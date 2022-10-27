Read full article on original website
Tom Brady's dad shows support for his son as struggling Bucs take on Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received support from at least one family member on Thursday night as the team played the Baltimore Ravens.
MMAWeekly.com
Ring Card Girls Make Political Statement at Paul vs. Silva Weigh-in | Video
During Friday’s Paul vs. Silva Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Glendale, Arizona, the ring card girls took to the stage with a political statement. YouTube creator and social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul (5-0) faces his toughest test to dat when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) at Desert Diamond Arena.
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford Will Go Toe to Toe With Top Rank
By Vince Dwriter: Terence “Bud” Crawford signed with Top Rank Boxing back in 2011, and he was on their roster for ten years until he decided to branch off and become a free agent. Now the WBO welterweight champion is preparing to square off with his former promotional company as Crawford and Top Rank share the same fight date.
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva (Highlights)
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona. The highly anticipated event takes place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins...
Steelers vs Eagles: 4 bold predictions for this week's game
This week the Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping for another round of upset magic as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers two wins have both come against heavy favorites so the team is hoping for one more before the bye week. Here are our bold predictions for this week.
worldboxingnews.net
Our ‘Muhammad Ali,’ Jake Paul gets ex-champ handicap fight offer
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman believes Jake Paul could turn the hatred of him by boxing around as Muhammad Ali did. Many boxing fans despise Paul, who likes the purity of the sport and proper pugilists to engage in combat. That’s not what the ex-Disney star is about. He’s...
Video | Backstage brawls breaks loose between Team Diaz and Team Paul
A backstage brawl between Team Diaz and Team Paul apparently broke loose at tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event in Arizona. Jake Paul (5-0) is set to collide with former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva in tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view headliner. ‘The Problem Child’...
Jake Paul targets Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez fights with a win over Silva
Jake Paul has some grand plans for what could come next with a win over Anderson Silva on Saturday night,
Iggy Azalea isn't really mad at Raiders reporter who dissed her: 'Please relax'
'He made a joke & I made a joke. It's really not serious,' Iggly Azalea said after a Raiders reporter tweeted about her halftime show performance.
Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell (Highlights)
Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Veteran Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) announced his retirement from MMA back in August but was quickly booked to fight in a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell this evening in Arizona.
TMZ.com
Antonio Brown Responds to Rapper Sada Baby for Tom Brady Shade
Antonio Brown has a new rap beef after finding out Detroit rapper Sada Baby's been taking shots at him for his "Put That S**t On" antics. Sada dissed AB earlier this week, essentially calling everything he stands for "lame" ... which understandably angered the former NFL star. On Friday, an...
Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors: “I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract”
Jon Jones is calling out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) and Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA). The co-main event will see Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA) in a welterweight bout.
LIVE BLOG: Saints face off against Raiders with Andy Dalton at QB
Whether it will take getting their swagger back or even divine intervention, the Saints are looking for a big win at home to turn a 2-5 season around following a 42-34 loss to the Cardinals last week.
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
The mimicking garnered quite the reactions from fans who had something to smile about after the fifth loss in a row.
Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."
Magic Johnson reveals his Lakers pitch to LeBron James.
Shaquille O’Neal brushes aside ‘mental health theory’ with Ben Simmons: ‘I know a person that can play and a person that can’t play’
Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has finally made his long-awaited return to the NBA court this season, but things have not gone according to plan. Simmons has seemed out of sorts in many games this season, and he is averaging a paltry 5.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest despite playing 31.0 minutes per game.
Arkansas not ranked, Liberty in Top 25 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ahead of meeting
Arkansas football’s rankings in 2022 have been a bit of a roller coaster. The good news for Razorbacks faithful is that the Hogs are currently on a climbing portion of such a journey. Arkansas was a de facto No. 36 on Sunday in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following Saturday’s 41-27 win over Auburn. The Hogs actualaly moved down from spot No. 35 last week, however, despite picking up more points. Liberty, Arkansas’ opponent in Week 10, will travel to Fayetteville on Saturday ranked, too. The Flames are No. 23. Georgia, unsurprisingly, held on to the top spot in the rankings after beating...
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: Live NFL Week 8 game updates, analysis, score
The Arizona Cardinals take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a Week 8 NFL game in Minneapolis. Follow our updates on the game. The game can be seen at 10 a.m. MST...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz – face off ahead of Saturday’s fight on ESPN
By Brian Webber: Vasyl Lomachenko and Jermaine Ortiz met today for the final press conference for their main event fight this Saturday night on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 5’8″ Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs) towered over the shorter 5’7″ Lomachenko, appearing much taller than their listed...
