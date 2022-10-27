ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

MMAWeekly.com

Ring Card Girls Make Political Statement at Paul vs. Silva Weigh-in | Video

During Friday’s Paul vs. Silva Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Glendale, Arizona, the ring card girls took to the stage with a political statement. YouTube creator and social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul (5-0) faces his toughest test to dat when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) at Desert Diamond Arena.
GLENDALE, AZ
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford Will Go Toe to Toe With Top Rank

By Vince Dwriter: Terence “Bud” Crawford signed with Top Rank Boxing back in 2011, and he was on their roster for ten years until he decided to branch off and become a free agent. Now the WBO welterweight champion is preparing to square off with his former promotional company as Crawford and Top Rank share the same fight date.
NEBRASKA STATE
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva (Highlights)

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona. The highly anticipated event takes place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. ‘The Problem Child’, 25, will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins...
GLENDALE, AZ
worldboxingnews.net

Our ‘Muhammad Ali,’ Jake Paul gets ex-champ handicap fight offer

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman believes Jake Paul could turn the hatred of him by boxing around as Muhammad Ali did. Many boxing fans despise Paul, who likes the purity of the sport and proper pugilists to engage in combat. That’s not what the ex-Disney star is about. He’s...
bjpenndotcom

Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell (Highlights)

Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Veteran Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) announced his retirement from MMA back in August but was quickly booked to fight in a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell this evening in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown Responds to Rapper Sada Baby for Tom Brady Shade

Antonio Brown has a new rap beef after finding out Detroit rapper Sada Baby's been taking shots at him for his "Put That S**t On" antics. Sada dissed AB earlier this week, essentially calling everything he stands for "lame" ... which understandably angered the former NFL star. On Friday, an...
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors: “I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract”

Jon Jones is calling out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) and Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA). The co-main event will see Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA) in a welterweight bout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal brushes aside ‘mental health theory’ with Ben Simmons: ‘I know a person that can play and a person that can’t play’

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has finally made his long-awaited return to the NBA court this season, but things have not gone according to plan. Simmons has seemed out of sorts in many games this season, and he is averaging a paltry 5.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest despite playing 31.0 minutes per game.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas not ranked, Liberty in Top 25 of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ahead of meeting

Arkansas football’s rankings in 2022 have been a bit of a roller coaster. The good news for Razorbacks faithful is that the Hogs are currently on a climbing portion of such a journey. Arkansas was a de facto No. 36 on Sunday in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following Saturday’s 41-27 win over Auburn. The Hogs actualaly moved down from spot No. 35 last week, however, despite picking up more points. Liberty, Arkansas’ opponent in Week 10, will travel to Fayetteville on Saturday ranked, too. The Flames are No. 23. Georgia, unsurprisingly, held on to the top spot in the rankings after beating...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

