Thank Jay Inslee and all the other Democrats that have let the crime go unchecked. Vote Republican ! Start by voting Patty Murray Out !
If you have any information on the incident or suspects, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers ……article gives zero description of the two men.
I praise God he's alive , as too many people murder for way less & too easily these days.This is not a political issue or stricter gun control problem, but it IS Biblical prophesy playing out before us now ,& it's going to continue to get worse.The senseless random acts of violence/crimes/murders/suicides are not the only things prophesied over 2000 years ago & happening now.The Extreme lawlessness/sexual immorality/LGBTQ + lifestyle/gender dysphoria, etc., more frequent & destructive natural disasters, bizarre weather conditions everywhere, coming cashless society/NWO/OWG/, rapidly increasing technology, pestilence/ plagues, wars & rumors of wars are just some of them.Our ONLY hope is our Salvation through Jesus Christ Crucified in THIS lifetime & for our eternal life to come.PLEASE people, seek Jesus now. There is NO guarantee of our next breath.🙏🕊📖✝️
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
