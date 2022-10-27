Read full article on original website
South Arkansas incorporations by county for week ended Tuesday, October 25
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. AJS Multi Services LLC, Nicole Bolt, 2911 Columbia Road 1, Stamps filed 10/18/22. Union. Tha Frazier's Xl LLC, Tameka Yuvette Green, 703 Cherry St., El Dorado filed 10/17/22.
UAMS receives $5 million grant to reduce disparities in maternal and infant health
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) received a five-year, $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to improve maternal health care in Arkansas. The funding from Health Resources and Services Administration will help increase access to maternal and obstetrics care in rural...
Bankruptcy cases by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Christopher Robin Braswell, 3512 Columbia Road 21, Taylor; Chapter 7; bankruptcy filed October 17. Nevada. Kristin Fry, 229 Hempstead 126, Emmet; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
Artificial intelligence programmer in ag tech named ABI New Investigator of the Year
A major intersection of agriculture and technology today is in artificial intelligence and machine learning to process massive amounts of data from those quadcopters buzzing over crop fields. Operating multi-spectral and thermal cameras on drones is one thing, but programming computers to use that data to figure out complex agricultural...
Long-term Arkansas soil health study shows benefits of carbon sequestration
Just because microbes work faster in the heat and humidity of the South does not necessarily mean farmers in Arkansas cannot take advantage of them to help sequester carbon from crop residue and build soil health over time. Soil scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station say the common Arkansas...
Dorothy Elease Green Wilson
Dorothy Elease Green Wilson passed from this earth Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her home in Mount Holly. She was born July 16, 1934, in Dubach, LA to Jesse and Ollie Tucker Green. She was a homemaker and loved keeping a tidy home for her husband and children. She was...
