Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Hong Kong Intends to Become a Crypto Hub, Could That Trigger Next Bull Run?
Hong Kong’s authorities will reportedly legalize crypto retail trading in March 2023. China’s autonomous special administrative region – Hong Kong – reportedly aims to legalize cryptocurrency retail trading and emerge as a digital asset hub. According to the Co-Founder of BitMEX – Arthur Hayes – the...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Wants to Use Crypto and Blockchain to Help Twitter Fight Bots
Binance has doubled down on its engagement with Twitter following the Musk acquisition. After allocating $500 million to support Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout, the world’s largest crypto exchange said it wants to establish a dedicated unit to help the social media platform’s upcoming challenges. The statement from...
cryptopotato.com
Bear Market Didn’t Hurt Crypto Fundamentals, Claims Fidelity
Fidelity Digital Assets has released its findings on the institutional crypto market sentiment revealing that things may not be as bad as they seem. On Oct. 27, the portfolio and asset manager published its “2022 Institutional Investor Digital Assets Study,” an annual report shedding light on the crypto industry from an institutional perspective.
cryptopotato.com
Bonus Collections and Content for Dogeliens NFT Holders
The explosion of Dogecoin last year expectedly led to the creation of countless copycats that wanted to take a portion of the original memecoins’ market share. However, with the dwindling bearish market that has reigned for almost a year now, many such attempts vanished. The survivors have to think creatively to retain their old user base and attract a new one.
cryptopotato.com
Dogecoin Explodes 110% Weekly, Bitcoin Maintains $20K: Weekend Watch
Dogecoin has soared by over 110% for the past week, as Elon Musk finally purchased Twitter. Bitcoin was stopped once again at $21,000 but has remained above the coveted $20,000 line. Dogecoin continues to steal the show ever since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter became official, being up by triple-digits...
cryptopotato.com
Australians Embrace Crypto Amid Record Inflation Numbers: Report
Prompted by the 32-year high inflation in Australia, an increased number of domestic investors have shifted their focus toward digital currencies. Australia’s inflation hit 7.3%, which is the highest rate in 32 years. Considering the soaring prices of real estate and gas, analysts expect this figure to surge even more before the year’s end.
cryptopotato.com
UK Closes Crypto Platform PGI Global for Defrauding Investors With Over $700,000
The UK High Court halted PGI Global after identifying that its executives siphoned more than $700,000 from investors. The United Kingdom High Court shut down the cryptocurrency firm PGI Global for allegedly running a fraudulent scheme. The company promised investors returns of up to 200% if they purchased digital assets...
cryptopotato.com
Ripple Claims More Decentralization as XRP Holdings Drop to 50%
San Francisco-based fintech firm Ripple released its third quarter report revealing that its control over its native token is diminishing. On Oct. 27, Ripple released its Q3 Markets Report stating that its holdings of XRP have dropped below 50% for the first time. The company proudly stated that it is...
cryptopotato.com
Launchpad-Type Crypto Exchange Bitstables Relaunches
Bitstables relaunched on October 22, 2022, as a launch-pad type crypto exchange unparalleled in the world. Bitstables is a rare cryptocurrency exchange that offers a variety of features and services for investors. What’s a launchpad-type crypto exchange?. The exchange that allows easy fundraising with issued tokens, it combines the...
cryptopotato.com
Musk to Assume CEO Role of Twitter and Recover Permanently Banned Accounts: Report
Sources say Elon Musk may be welcoming back formerly banned accounts at Twitter – including Donald Trump’s. Having officially bought Twitter, Elon Musk will immediately appoint himself as Chief Executive Officer of the now-private social media giant. Besides clearing out its top executives, the new leader reportedly plans...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Failed at $21K as ECB Raises Interest Rates by 75 Basis Points (Market Watch)
The ECB’s decision to raise the interest rates to the highest levels since 2009 harmed the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin was stopped after touching $21,000 after the European Central Bank said it will raise the key interest rates once more. The altcoins are back in the red as well, with...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Vesting Platform Team Finance Loses $14.5M in Bug Exploit
The platform is willing to offer a bounty for the hackers to refund the stolen assets. With “Hacktober” ending in a few days, yet another crypto platform has been added to the list of crypto protocols that have lost millions of dollars worth of digital assets to hackers this month.
cryptopotato.com
DOGE Explodes 30% to 5-Month High After the Musk-Twitter Deal (Weekend Watch)
DOGE is today’s best performer again, as the asset has reacted quite well to Musk’s Twitter purchase. Bitcoin is back on the offensive once more, following the enhanced volatility yesterday, and is close to breaking above $21,000. The altcoins are also well in the green on a daily...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Soars Above $1600 but is a Correction Coming? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Following the recent recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum’s price seems to be following suit and is now showing strength after months of bearish price action. The market is breaking above key levels one by one. Is the momentum going to continue?. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the...
cryptopotato.com
Kazakhstan to Integrate its CBDC on BNB Chain, CZ Confirms
The National Bank of Kazakhstan decided to integrate its upcoming digital tenge into BNB Chain. Changpeng Zhao – CEO of Binance – revealed that the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan will integrate its central bank digital currency (CBDC) into BNB Chain. The firm has strengthened its...
cryptopotato.com
THORChain Network Remains Offline 15 Hours After Software Bug
The network’s operators say the halt is due to non-determinism between individual nodes and has nothing to do with solvency. The THORChain network went offline Thursday due to a software bug, the blockchain operators confirmed on Twitter. The team noted that they are working to resolve the issue as...
cryptopotato.com
El Salvador Opens a Bitcoin Embassy in Switzerland
The embassy is dedicated to encouraging more states and countries to adopt Bitcoin. El Salvador has signed a memorandum of understanding with the city of Lugano, Switzerland aimed at spreading Bitcoin adoption across the continent. The central American nation has also opened a “Bitcoin office” within Lugano, according to the...
cryptopotato.com
Elon Musk Scam Tokens Emerge Following Twitter Bio Change
Some of the tokens have already dumped by 98% in value. Numerous scam tokens have launched under the symbol “TWIT” following Elon Musk’s latest Twitter bio change related to his acquisition of the company. With just a day to go before the billionaire acquires Twitter, Elon Musk...
cryptopotato.com
Elon Musk Fires Top Twitter Execs, Assumes Ownership
Elon Musk assumed ownership of Twitter and reportedly fired the company’s CEO. Elon Musk has officially become the owner of the social media giant Twitter. Freeing the bird, as he put it shortly after, the Tesla boss also detailed his intentions yesterday. “The bird is freed,” tweeted Musk in...
Comments / 0