Granville, OH

Denison Arts Quad is speaker’s topic Nov. 2 at Granville Historical Society

By Special to Granville Sentinel
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 3 days ago
Marla Krak, of Denison University, will present the program "History of the Denison Arts Quad" at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Granville Historical Society’s Robinson Research Center. The public is invited.

Krak, who is Denison University arts engagement coordinator and Vail Series assistant director, will present a historical journey starting with the first buildings on the DU Arts Quad, located off West Broadway between Mulberry and Plum streets, to the recent addition of the Michael D. Eisner Center today.

Early settings for the Arts Quad included the first buildings for The Young Ladies Institute in 1861 up through the carnival-like atmosphere of the Big Blue Tent for the Denison Summer Theatre series from the 1940s though 1960s.

Audience members are invited to bring their own arts quad history facts as Denison continues to construct stories around the buildings that have made the arts quad what it is today.

The program is free of charge. The Robinson Research Center is accessible from the second door on the church side of walkway.

Information submitted by Granville Historical Society.

