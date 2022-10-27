ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Related
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses

As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Visit the Tri-State's haunted past with American Legacy Tours

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Leading up to Halloween, you can learn about the ghoulish history of the Tri-State. American Legacy Tours takes brave souls on a trip back in time to learn about the dark history of local neighborhoods. Ghost tour guide Miranda McGee joined Local 12's Jen Dalton in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati Museum Center extends hours for a night with dinosaurs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You could spend an evening with dinosaurs at the Cincinnati Museum Center. The museum is extending its hours for the Dinosaurs of Antarctica exhibit and the Omnimax film Friday. The film is scheduled to play at 5:30, 6:30, and 7:30. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes silverback gorilla Mbeli

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo recently welcomed a new Silverback gorilla. The 20-year-old Silverback named Mbeli came to the zoo a few weeks ago, officials said. He came to the zoo from the Denver Zoo in early October. The zoo care team says Mbeli is currently exploring the indoor...
CINCINNATI, OH
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Clown Caught on Video Stealing Candy From Church

An Ohio clown could be facing serious charges after stealing candy and damaging a church's security system. Last Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 PM some guy was clowning around in a church and set off its security alarm. When deputies from the Licking County Sheriff's department arrived at the scene of the crime, Marne United Methodist Church in Newark, Ohio, they immediately found what the clown pulled down according to NBC4i,
NEWARK, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy