Kenneth Goethe, Father and Husband, Served in the Vietnam War, Worked for Ford Motor Company

Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
Longstanding Beverly Hills Grill has new ownership
The menu and the staff will largely stay the same at neighborhood favorite Beverly Hills Grill, but it now has a new owner who plans to use the longstanding restaurant's foundation and expand on it. Restaurateur Bill Roberts hadn't planned on selling the Grill, but when a broker friend said...
Detroit News
Chicken Shack sues competitor over 'confusingly similar trademark'
A Michigan company famous for its broasted chicken is suing a competitor over trademark infringement, alleging it is displaying "a confusingly similar trademark" in connection with its services. Chicken Shack, based in Beverly Hills and established in 1956, is suing Prettyy Tastee in Waterford Township in U.S. District Court in...
Historic Washtenaw County farm set to become permanent home for folk school
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Come never having swung a hammer and leave with three oval, steam-bent cherry wood boxes, hand-tacked in the iconic Shaker style dating back more than 200 years. That’s just a normal Saturday at the Michigan Folk School. Based in a historic farmstead a short...
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hundreds rally to save holiday film tradition in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – More than 200 people rallied in Plymouth Thursday night at the historic Penn Theatre to save a holiday tradition. The crowd was hoping to convince Paramount Pictures to allow the theater to hold a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” which the theater has been doing every holiday season for 15 years.
Opinion: I'm a queer Muslim. Dearborn schools pulling LGBTQ books puts kids in danger
Many parents can relate to the nervousness that arises when your toddler looks at you with big, curious eyes: Mommy, where did I come from?. My comfort zone is to stay big picture: You came from stars and our intention to build a family. My daughter looks at me, her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
The history and transformations of the Eloise Asylum
Today many Metro Detroiters know the Eloise Asylum as a haunted venue. A scary place to head to during spooky season. There are no shortages of alleged hauntings in the building, something that the new owners play up with the latest incarnation of the space.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Wayne County Roads Division employee accused of embezzling more than $1.7M
DETROIT – A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of conspiring to steal more than $1.7 million in county funds. An indictment charges John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds and three counts of stealing county funds. Gibson and...
plymouthvoice.com
There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth
Oct. 28, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. There’s finally something to protest about in Plymouth and It’s not about politics, woke ideology, schools, radical preferences or even parking spaces. It’s about nostalgia. It’s about Americanism built on hometown values. The allegiance to tradition and the wistful desire to return...
fox2detroit.com
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
skylinepost.org
“We did think that we might be dealing with, you know, a dead river”
On Friday, July 29th, 2022 Daniel Brown, Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) watershed planner detailed how he “understood that 10,000 gallons of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium had been released into Wixom’s water treatment system from the Tribar Technologies,” and “less than 20 pounds of total chromium actually made it to the river.”
fox2detroit.com
TEDx Detroit: A story of FOX 2 mentorship between Huel Perkins and Roop Raj
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wednesday was the 14th annual TEDx Detroit where Roop Raj got to talk about the mentorship of former FOX 2 anchor Huel Perkins. "Tedx Detroit is the place where technology, entertainment and design collide in the form of speakers, and entertainment," said Shawn Lee of TEDx Detroit.
Highland Park residents are skeptical about anonymous donor's $10B donation
Friday afternoon black business leaders from Highland Park announced a plan to pay off the city's debt to the region's water authority and invest $10 billion into the city.
Michigan real estate investor charged in $1.1M bankruptcy fraud scheme
DETROIT – A Michigan real estate investor has been charged in federal court with multiple counts of bankruptcy fraud totaling more than $1.1. million. Sean Phillip Tissue, 37, of Social Circle, Georgia, and formerly of Rochester is accused of multiple counts of concealment of assets, false oaths, false declarations and withholding recorded information as part of the scheme.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Dan’s Downtown Tavern is the place for a ‘good burger’ and a ‘good beer’
SALINE, MI -- Looking for a comfortable place to eat a burger? Dan’s Downtown Tavern in Saline aims to be just that. The local tavern is known for being a welcoming place that serves its customers fresh comfort food, along with over 40 different beers on tap, Owner Dan Kolander said.
Residents petition to slow down speedy drivers in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Nearly two weeks after 12-year-old Joseph Smith of Dearborn Heights was struck and killed while crossing the street, neighbors are pushing forward a petition that they believe can help save lives."They wanted to put flashing stop signs in the school areas and possibly speed bumps and just make drivers more aware that there are kids in the area," Dearborn mother Nicole Kreimes says.For Kreimes, it is hard to forget what happened to Joseph, a young boy who was no stranger to her son."This is my son's friend. They went to school together. They went...
HometownLife.com
Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery begins new chapter in new Redford building
After starting as a simple shop in Detroit decades ago, Ackroyd's Scottish Bakery has gone nationwide. And now it has the facility to keep up with the demand for their delicacies of all kinds. The business, long located at Five Mile and Beech Daly in Redford Township, recently relocated to...
newsfromthestates.com
Karamo files long-shot lawsuit to require Detroit residents to vote in person
Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022 | Allison R. Donahue. GOP Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo filed a lawsuit Wednesday to require Detroit voters to vote in person or obtain their ballots in person at the clerk’s office.
fox2detroit.com
Ford House Christmas Tours return with more holiday events this season -- See the full schedule
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ford House Christmas Tours start next month. In addition to the annual tours, other events are planned at the house in Grosse Pointe Shores to help get you into the holiday spirit. Tours begin Nov. 18 and run through Dec. 30, while additional...
