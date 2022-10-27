Read full article on original website
In disasters, people are abandoning official info for social media. Here's how to know what to trust
In an emergency, where do you turn to find out what’s going on and what you should do to stay safe? Traditionally, government agencies have been the “go-to” sources of information in events such as floods and bushfires, as well as health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the rise of social media has seen community groups, volunteers and non-government organisations nudging out official channels. While these informal sources often provide faster, more local information, they may also be less reliable than government sources. So what should you do in an emergency? Here are some tips for how to...
Musk mocks ‘Managing @Twitter 101’ reminder
Elon Musk on Sunday shared that he received a tutorial email from Twitter just days after his takeover of the social media platform. In a Twitter thread, the Tesla founder and CEO shared a photo to his more than 112 million followers of a “Managing @Twitter 101” tutorial email from the company.
