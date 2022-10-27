Read full article on original website
MARKIS Y
3d ago
i always said LJ shud play OFF the ball and let Russ do his thing..beside runnin his mouth i dont c wht the hell Pat Bev is doin to hv starter minutes! this is NOT Russ fault here
Reply(3)
7
Rowland Thomas
3d ago
LeBron's to busy following the Warriors waiting on his son to get into the league!! For someone who used to be criticized for not allowing anyone else to shoot to someone who won't take a shot yeah he's trying to get someone fired!!
Reply
6
Theo Wright
2d ago
LeBron you won one championship with the Lakers, how many years you been there? Lakers looking bad with lebron, it isn't all Westbrook, he playing the way his team mates are playing, let's keep it real, LeBron should have stayed in Cleveland. 0-4 really? Kobe never went 0-4
Reply
6
Comments / 76