BBC

NI Protocol talks between UK and EU to continue

EU-UK talks will continue on how to fix issues with the post-Brexit treaty known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. Following a phone call on Thursday afternoon, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and his European Commission counterpart, Maroš Šefčovič, tweeted that talks will continue. Mr Šefčovič said the...
BBC

Suella Braverman was in denial over forced resignation, sources say

Suella Braverman was "amazed" and "in denial" over being forced to resign for breaching the ministerial code, according to sources. Ms Braverman stood down as then PM Liz Truss's home secretary on 19 October after admitting to a "technical infringement" by sending an official document from a personal email account.
The Guardian

UK government delays clean water and nature targets, breaching Environment Act

The government has delayed publication of clean water and biodiversity targets, putting it in breach of its Environment Act, ministers have admitted. Thérèse Coffey, the environment secretary, published a written ministerial statement on Friday confirming that the targets underpinning the country’s nature recovery would not be released on 31 October as promised.
BBC

Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges

The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
BBC

Bristol march calls on government to help with childcare costs

People protesting about the challenges many working parents face are on a march through Bristol. The March of the Mummies campaign wants "affordable childcare, flexible working and properly paid parental leave". One organiser Helen Ince said she faced "employment and childcare systems that work for none but the wealthiest of...
BBC

Channel migrants: Nearly 1,000 people cross in single day

Almost 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in 24 small boats on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence says. It brings the total number of migrants making the journey from France so far this month to 6,395. Government figures collated by the BBC show 39,430 people have crossed on small boats...

