Why is Northern Ireland facing another Stormont election?
DUP boycotted power-sharing executive over post-Brexit Irish Sea border and if not revived by midnight election must be called
BBC
NI Protocol talks between UK and EU to continue
EU-UK talks will continue on how to fix issues with the post-Brexit treaty known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. Following a phone call on Thursday afternoon, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and his European Commission counterpart, Maroš Šefčovič, tweeted that talks will continue. Mr Šefčovič said the...
BBC
Suella Braverman was in denial over forced resignation, sources say
Suella Braverman was "amazed" and "in denial" over being forced to resign for breaching the ministerial code, according to sources. Ms Braverman stood down as then PM Liz Truss's home secretary on 19 October after admitting to a "technical infringement" by sending an official document from a personal email account.
UK government delays clean water and nature targets, breaching Environment Act
The government has delayed publication of clean water and biodiversity targets, putting it in breach of its Environment Act, ministers have admitted. Thérèse Coffey, the environment secretary, published a written ministerial statement on Friday confirming that the targets underpinning the country’s nature recovery would not be released on 31 October as promised.
BBC
Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges
The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
Windrush compensation scheme beset by slow repayments to victims
Simon Murray, official overseeing programme, said he is concerned at the number of people who have died before receiving anything
No 10 alarm as Boris Johnson plans to attend Cop27 climate summit
A row over prime minister Rishi Sunak’s refusal to attend the Cop27 climate summit took an extraordinary twist on Saturday night as the Observer was informed that his predecessor but one – Boris Johnson – is planning to attend the event. Several sources said they had been...
BBC
Bristol march calls on government to help with childcare costs
People protesting about the challenges many working parents face are on a march through Bristol. The March of the Mummies campaign wants "affordable childcare, flexible working and properly paid parental leave". One organiser Helen Ince said she faced "employment and childcare systems that work for none but the wealthiest of...
BBC
Channel migrants: Nearly 1,000 people cross in single day
Almost 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in 24 small boats on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence says. It brings the total number of migrants making the journey from France so far this month to 6,395. Government figures collated by the BBC show 39,430 people have crossed on small boats...
