ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Teddi Mellencamp Gives Health Update After Undergoing Surgery Following Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave said that she's sharing her experience because "one of the things that keeps me going through all of this is your messages telling me you are getting tested" Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is sharing new details about her stage 2 melanoma after having surgery to remove cancerous moles. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 41, previously shared that doctors believe she's predisposed to melanomas and that she would undergo a new plan for her treatment. On Wednesday, she shared new images on Instagram following her latest procedure. She posted a...
rolling out

NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke

Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure. Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.
Parade

Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death

"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
In Touch Weekly

Conjoined Twins Abby and Brittany Hensel Live an Extremely Low-Profile Life Today After Their Reality TV Days

When it comes to interesting people with compelling stories on TLC, few have captivated audiences quite like conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel. The 32-year-old Minnesota natives first gained national attention when they were 6 years old and made an appearance on a popular talk show at the time, but it wasn’t until they got their own special — Joined for Life — that people really fell in love with these charming twins! The success of Joined for Life eventually led to their own short series, simply titled Abby & Brittany. Keep reading to learn more about Abby and Brittany Hansel’s lives today.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’

Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
Daily Mail

Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears

A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
Page Six

Matthew Perry photographed for first time since admitting he came ‘close to dying’

Matthew Perry has broken his cover for the first time since revealing he came scarily “close to dying” from a past drug addiction. The actor, 53, was seen enjoying a game of pickleball with some friends in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, looking healthy and happy while working up a sweat. The “Friends” star was dressed casually in white basketball shorts with a red trim, a navy blue polo shirt and black sneakers with white socks. He sported sunglasses for the activity and kept them on for the car ride home. Earlier this week, Perry revealed that he almost died four years ago after his...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy