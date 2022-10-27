Katy Perry has addressed the viral video of her eye twitching during a live performance, reassuring fans that the moment was a “party trick”. The footage was captured at one of Perry’s recent shows in Las Vegas, where she’s currently in the midst of her ongoing ‘Katy Perry: Play’ residency. In the clip, the singer can be seen staring into the audience in between songs as her right eyelid begins quivering. Towards the end of the 17-second video, Perry struggles to contain the eye twitch before resuming with the rest of her ‘Play’ setlist.

