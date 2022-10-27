Read full article on original website
NME
Listen to Iggy Pop’s raw new song ‘Frenzy’
Iggy Pop has returned today (October 28) with a new single – listen to the raw, energetic ‘Frenzy’ below. The new track is released via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt, who was behind the desk for ‘Frenzy’. It features an all-star band including Watt, Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith.
NME
Listen to Rihanna’s new song ‘Lift Me Up’ for the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack
After confirming its title and release date earlier this week, Rihanna has released her first single in six years, ‘Lift Me Up’, as part of the official soundtrack for the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song, co-written by Rihanna, Nigerian singer Tems, Swedish composer and...
NME
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ becomes best selling album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set another record with her 10th studio album, ‘Midnights‘, becoming the latest artist to achieve an Official Chart Double, as both her album and single ‘Anti-Hero’ claim Number One on the Official Albums and Singles Chart at the same time. According to new...
NME
Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich shares new single ‘Killer’
Indy Yelich, the little sister of Lorde, has shared a new single – listen to ‘Killer’ below. The singer emerged last month with her debut single ‘Threads’, after “secretly working away at music for 4 years”. Speaking of new song ‘Killer’ in a...
NME
Watch BTS’ RM perform ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for first time
BTS’ RM has performed ‘Sexy Nukim’ with Balming Tiger live for the first time today (October 28) – scroll down to see footage of the performance below. The BTS leader and rapper teamed up with the “alternative K-pop” group on their latest single, which was released in September.
NME
Nick Cave confirms plans to write a new album
Nick Cave has confirmed that he plans to begin writing a new album at the end of this year. After a busy summer of festival dates and the release of his new book Faith, Hope and Carnage, Cave and his frequent collaborator Warren Ellis will head home to Australia next month for a headline tour, which wraps up on December 17 in Sydney.
NME
Taylor Swift shares instrumental versions of ‘Bejeweled’ and ‘Question…?’
Taylor Swift is continuing her drip-feed of ancillary ‘Midnights’ content, sharing instrumental versions of the tracks ‘Question…?’ and ‘Bejeweled’. The songs are currently available as digital downloads on Swift’s webstore. They’re sold separately, however, at the time of writing, they’re the only two being listed in this format – it’s uncertain if other songs on ‘Midnights’ will receive similar releases down the line. Also, in keeping with the album cycle’s theme of time being limited, these singles are only being sold until 12am ET (5am BST).
NME
Britt Lower descends into madness in Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ new ‘Wolf’ video
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a new video for ‘Wolf’ starring Severance‘s Britt Lower – check it out below. The band – comprising Karen O, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase – returned after nine years this month with their new album ‘Cool It Down’, from which ‘Wolf’ is the latest single.
NME
Megan Thee Stallion announces free show at intimate Los Angeles venue
Megan Thee Stallion has shared details of a free gig at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. The rapper will perform at the intimate venue on November 11 as part of the Apple Music Live series. Fans aged 16 and older in the LA area can register for free tickets here on a first come, first serve basis for a chance to see Megan perform.
NME
Chloë Grace Moretz on why video games don’t do well as films and TV shows
Chloë Grace Moretz, avid gamer and star of new Prime Video sci-fi series The Peripheral, has opened up about why some video game adaptations aren’t successful. The Kick-Ass star, 25, told NME she feels that a lot of it has to do with directors forgetting what the most important part of a game is – the player at the controls.
NME
Red Velvet comeback confirmed, new music arriving in November
Red Velvet will stage a comeback and release new music later this year. Earlier today (October 28), South Korean media outlet Star News reported that Red Velvet are preparing to release a new album in November. SM Entertainment later responded to the report by confirming that the group are gearing up to release new music by the end of November, as translated by Soompi.
NME
Benjamin Clementine on new album ‘And I Have Been’ and pursuing acting: “It’s time for me to do something else that I’ve discovered”
Benjamin Clementine has spoken about the details of his forthcoming trilogy of albums as part one ‘And I Have Been’ is released today – read NME‘s interview with the singer-songwriter below. The Mercury Prize winner’s first album in five years is out today (October 28) via...
NME
Valerie Bertinelli responds to Matthew Perry’s kiss claim with Taylor Swift lyrics
Valerie Bertinelli has seemingly responded to Matthew Perry’s claim that they once had a “make-out session” while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. In Perry’s new memoir, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, the actor describes having a “long, elaborate make-out session” with Bertinelli while Van Halen was “passed out” drunk “not ten feet away from us”.
NME
Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite
In 2014, Mogwai were quoted on a T-shirt by which metal band at Glastonbury?. CORRECT. Mogwai’s drummer Martin Bulloch’s verdict of the metal titans – ‘Metallica…they’re just shite!’ – was among several criticisms from other artists emblazoned on their ‘Glastallica’ merch shirts when they headlined the festival that year.
NME
BTS star Jin’s ‘The Astronaut’ is a galaxy-gazing Coldplay collab full of wide-eyed romanticism
Just over a year ago, two of the world’s biggest bands joined forces for a piece of boundary-busting pop. ‘My Universe’, a joyous burst of positivity, brought together Coldplay and BTS, artists the world at large would more readily separate than accept the similarities between them. Like the story in the song itself, though, the two defied the idea they weren’t “supposed to be together”, as Chris Martin once termed it. A sweet friendship blossomed that has now delivered another heartfelt song.
NME
Katy Perry pokes fun at viral eye twitch video: “Come see my broken doll eye party trick”
Katy Perry has addressed the viral video of her eye twitching during a live performance, reassuring fans that the moment was a “party trick”. The footage was captured at one of Perry’s recent shows in Las Vegas, where she’s currently in the midst of her ongoing ‘Katy Perry: Play’ residency. In the clip, the singer can be seen staring into the audience in between songs as her right eyelid begins quivering. Towards the end of the 17-second video, Perry struggles to contain the eye twitch before resuming with the rest of her ‘Play’ setlist.
NME
Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra to headline Latitude Festival 2023
Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra have been announced as the headliners of Latitude Festival 2023. The Henham Park, Suffolk festival will return in 2023 from July 20-23, having been headlined this year by Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol. Latitude has confirmed today (October 28) that Pulp, Nutini and...
NME
Watch Jack Harlow host and perform on latest episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’
Jack Harlow pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live last night (October 29) – watch him host and perform on the show below. Last night marked the show’s return to NBC after a week off, shutting down rumours that Taylor Swift would make a surprise appearance last Saturday (October 22).
NME
EXO’s Suho releases ‘Call Me a Freak’ for ‘Bad Prosecutor’, the K-drama starring his bandmate D.O.
EXO member Suho has released ‘Call Me a Freak’, his contribution to the soundtrack for ongoing K-drama series Bad Prosecutor. The visual released yesterday (October 27) shows Suho recording the track, interspersed with clips featuring fellow EXO member D.O., who is one of the leads of the drama. “I have no hesitation / Yeah, please call me a freak / I am the type that doesn’t care about others,” Suho sings in the chorus.
NME
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ will be over three hours long
Upcoming Avatar sequel The Way Of Water is set to have a runtime of over three hours, according to new reports. The follow-up arrives 13 years after Cameron’s blockbuster 2009 film, and the director has previously said that it will be a lengthy watch. Avatar: The Way Of Water will be first of four planned sequels to the 2009 record-breaking film, and while Cameron revealed that the third film has already finished filming, he said he may not return to direct the fourth and fifth instalments himself.
