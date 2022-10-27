Read full article on original website
Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum
MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
‘Dream Come True': Couples Who Married at Honda Center Celebrate Anniversary
The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard, especially for couples who want to make their unions official. Luckily, Honda Center in Anaheim teamed up with the Orange County government to help love birds get married and even have pandemic-style wedding ceremonies. The home for the Anaheim Ducks launched the “Hitched at...
Man Accused in Hancock Park Stabbing Murder of UCLA Student Found OK to Stand Trial
A judge in Los Angeles has decided the man charged with murdering a UCLA student in a furniture store in Hancock Park is mentally fit to stand trial. Brianna Kupfer, 24, was stabbed to death Jan. 13 as she worked alone inside the Croft House store on La Brea Boulevard. Authorities have said they believe she was attacked at random.
Deadline to Register for Section 8 Waiting List Lottery Approaches
Time is running out for people who want to register for the Section 8 waiting list lottery. The deadline is this Sunday at 5 p.m., however, winning this lottery does not guarantee housing. Willie Scott, 39, is hoping luck is on his side as he registers for LA City’s section...
Mountain Lion Captured After Running Around Brentwood
A mountain lion spotted running in the Brentwood area Thursday, prompting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school, was tranquilized and captured. Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m. The lion was initially hiding amid some trees in an alleyway...
2 Dead in Palmdale Shopping Center Stabbings
Two people were killed in a stabbing outside a Kohl's store in Palmdale Thursday, authorities said. An attacker was in custody, the LA County Sheriff's Department Palmdale Station said. The stabbing was reported around noon, with initial reports saying two people were hurt near 39850 N 10th Street West. It...
Deadly Stabbing in Parking Lot of Palmdale Kohl's Leaves Father and Daughter Dead
A father and daughter were killed in the parking lot of a Kohl's department store in Palmdale on Thursday afternoon, and with a man in custody, investigators are now trying to determine what led up to the crime. Detectives were in the Kohl's parking lot for over 12 hours on...
North Hollywood Arson Suspect Just Got Out of Prison — for Arson
A man arrested on suspicion of igniting several fires in North Hollywood Wednesday morning had just been released from state prison after serving part of a five-year sentence for arson, according to court records and law enforcement sources. David A. Rivas, 35, was detained by police near the scenes of...
$1.5 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Rancho Cucamonga Shop, as Jackpot Grows
A ticket sold at a Rancho Cucamonga store hit five of the six winning Powerball numbers, netting $1,556,855, in the latest drawing of the multi-state lottery, the California Lottery announced. With all six numbers remaining elusive, the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday is expected to grow to...
