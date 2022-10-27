ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum

MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
WHITTIER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Dream Come True': Couples Who Married at Honda Center Celebrate Anniversary

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard, especially for couples who want to make their unions official. Luckily, Honda Center in Anaheim teamed up with the Orange County government to help love birds get married and even have pandemic-style wedding ceremonies. The home for the Anaheim Ducks launched the “Hitched at...
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Mountain Lion Captured After Running Around Brentwood

A mountain lion spotted running in the Brentwood area Thursday, prompting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school, was tranquilized and captured. Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m. The lion was initially hiding amid some trees in an alleyway...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

2 Dead in Palmdale Shopping Center Stabbings

Two people were killed in a stabbing outside a Kohl's store in Palmdale Thursday, authorities said. An attacker was in custody, the LA County Sheriff's Department Palmdale Station said. The stabbing was reported around noon, with initial reports saying two people were hurt near 39850 N 10th Street West. It...
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

North Hollywood Arson Suspect Just Got Out of Prison — for Arson

A man arrested on suspicion of igniting several fires in North Hollywood Wednesday morning had just been released from state prison after serving part of a five-year sentence for arson, according to court records and law enforcement sources. David A. Rivas, 35, was detained by police near the scenes of...
LOS ANGELES, CA

