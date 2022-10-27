ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blockbuster footy bout between Justin Hodges and Paul Gallen now shrouded in controversy with the Queensland legend demanding his $1million loss in first bout be overturned

By James Cooney
 3 days ago

Paul Gallen's boxing rematch against bitter rival Justin Hodges has been thrown into more controversy after the Queensland legend engaged lawyers to have his recent loss overturned.

Gallen defeated the former Brisbane Broncos star via a third round technical knockout last month, but Hodges claimed his rival illegally punched him while leaning back and pinned against the ropes.

Gallen announced this week that he'd agreed to terms for a rematch on November 23, in what would be the final fight of his boxing career.

However Hodges is continuing with legal action to overturn the decision from the last bout, claiming the defeat cost him $1million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2xHi_0ioF5mNS00
Paul Gallen's boxing rematch against bitter rival Justin Hodges has been thrown into more controversy after the Queensland legend engaged lawyers to have his recent loss overturned this week. Hodges (pictured above) claimed his rival illegally attacked him while backed up against the ropes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEHyM_0ioF5mNS00
Hodges' lawyers have sent a five-page document to the Australian National Boxing Federation demanding the duo's first bout result be reversed, or declared a No Contest

Fox Sports Australia reported on Thursday that Hannay Lawyers have sent a five-page document to the Australian National Boxing Federation demanding last month's result be reversed or declared a No Contest.

Hodges' legal team say the former Cronulla Sharks great cheated by committing three clear fouls - most obviously in the second round, when Hodges was backed up over the ropes and struck by an overhand right.

Lawyer Daniel Hannay argues Gallen should have been disqualified for the 'illegal' blow to his client's head after being told to stop by referee Tony Kettlewell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15YfdB_0ioF5mNS00
Hodges (pictured knocking down Gallen in the first round)  says that the 'illegal' shot from Gallen 'muddled' him up - leading to him being stopped in the third round by his opponent

Hodges says that the 'illegal' shot from Gallen 'muddled' him up - leading to him being stopped in the third round by Gallen.

Hannay also argued that Hodges should have been given time to recover from an illegal blow and not been ordered back to his feet.

Instead the referee made the remark 'stop milking it' and directed him to immediately resume the bout.

The appeal from Hodges' lawyers also points out two other moments in the fight where Gallen was warned about punches to the back of his opponent's head.

Despite the appeal, Hodges is adamant that the rematch with Gallen in November will go a different way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UcNgr_0ioF5mNS00
Gallen (pictured celebrating his win) has confirmed that the next fight with Hodges will be the final time he steps into a boxing ring

'I am pumped for the rematch,' Hodges said.

'I'll knock him out this time.

Gallen has confirmed that the bout will be the final time he steps into a boxing ring.

'This will 100 per cent be my final fight. It's the end of my four fight contract with No Limit,' he said.

'I realised in the final two rounds of my Kris Terzievski fight (last May) that I'm not the fighter I once was.

