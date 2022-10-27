Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
MU Extension wants to renovate office space in Union
The Franklin County University of Missouri Extension office is running into higher than expected costs in an effort to move across Union. The nonprofit Franklin County Extension Council Foundation, purchased a strip mall on Union Plaza Drive near Pasta House in 2015. The building currently includes an Extension meeting room, as well as several private businesses that lease space, but the Extension would like to use more of the building and move its offices from their current location at 116 W. Main Street in Union, which the Extension rents for $14,000 annually.
Washington Missourian
Clerk’s office to stay open later for absentee voting
The Franklin County Clerk’s Office is expanding no-excuse absentee voting hours two days next week. Registered county voters will be able to vote from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the clerk’s office, located at 400 E. Locust St., Room 201, in Union. The office will continue to close at 4:30 p.m. the other weekdays leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Washington Missourian
Brooks, McGirl discuss workforce issues, public education, and abortion rights at candidate forum
Candidates in the only contested state House race involving Franklin County on the Nov. 8 ballot took the stage Wednesday at Union High School. Though they are both Washington County residents, the winner between Rep. Mike McGirl, R-Potosi, and Democratic challenger Sally Brooks, of Cadet, will represent much of the southern part of Franklin County. The candidates were each asked two questions at the Franklin County Candidate Forum, which area chambers of commerce hosted.
Washington Missourian
Hagedorn: Washington must grow and change
Speaking to members of the Washington Rotary Club on Thursday, Mayor Doug Hagedorn shared his vision for the city’s future but also how he has adjusted to life as the city’s mayor. “I’m feeling pretty comfortable in the job now. I certainly don’t know it all, but there’s...
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
KMOV
Confusion arises over MO gun laws following Gov. Parson’s visit to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The school shooting at Central VPA High School on Monday has left questions and confusion about what police in Missouri can do when it comes to mental illness and firearms. Gov. Mike Parson’s comments Thursday night created even more questions after he claimed local police departments...
KMOV
Students make voice heard at town hall, Rep. Bush takes aim at Missouri gun laws
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Hundreds of community members poured onto the campus of St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley on Thursday to hear students and area superintendents speak about the cause and prevention of school shootings. The gathering took place days after a gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Search called off for missing paraglider
The official search has ended for a paraglider who crashed into the Missouri River four days ago.
Washington Missourian
MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes
St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
Washington Missourian
Union, Legion partnering on lunch for veterans
After considering holding its own lunch to recognize those who served on Veterans Day, the city of Union will jointly hold a meal with American Legion Post 297. “Rather than trying to create two different things that would compete with each other in a small community, we’re trying to pursue an avenue of working together in collaboration on that Veterans Day lunch,” Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Oct. 17 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
KFVS12
Mo. Dept. of Conservation to stock more than 9,000 rainbow trout in 4 southeast Mo. waters
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri Department of Conservation’s annual winter trout program will soon begin with the stocking of nearly 9,000 rainbow trout. According to the MDC, the four southeast Missouri waters are Perryville’s Legion Lake, Jackson’s Rotary Lake, Farmington’s Giessing Lake and Sikeston Recreation Complex Pond.
Washington Missourian
Investigation into the deaths of two Washington residents on Louis Street remains open
The investigation into the deaths of two Washington residents who died in January 2021 on Louis Street is ongoing, but is unlikely to progress unless individuals come forward with additional information, according to Washington Police Department Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes. “Unless a new witness or someone comes forward with new...
Washington Missourian
Scout project could bring fishing to Union park
Fishing has been prohibited at Union’s Veterans Memorial Park since it opened in 2017. But a local Eagle Scout project could change that.
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills man, Potosi woman hurt in crash north of De Soto
A Park Hills man and a Potosi woman were injured Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 21 and 110 north of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:32 p.m., Jesse M. Brawley, 47, of Farmington was driving a southbound 1998 Dodge Dakota and...
Washington Missourian
Borgia records new record from Day of Giving annual campaign
A record amount of $192,522 was raised during St. Francis Borgia High School’s annual day of giving. For four consecutive years the drive has brought in more money, this year surpassing 2021’s figure of $152,006, according to previous Missourian reporting. It was the sixth iteration of the drive, which is one of the Catholic school’s three main fundraisers.
Washington Missourian
Robertsville State Park to close for managed hunting
The 1,224-acre Robertsville State Park will temporarily close for two days next month for a managed deer hunt. The hunt is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6. It is the first time the park has been opened for a managed deer hunt, and the event will be restricted to 35 hunters who were picked via a lottery system.
Catholics share concerns about Archdiocese’s new plan
Catholic parishioners are getting a chance to voice their opinions and concerns about the Archdiocese of St. Louis's All Things New plan.
Boone Country Connection
Road to Close for Bridge Maintenance on Missouri Route 94 in Warren County
Weather permitting, November 2, MoDOT crews will be performing bridge maintenance work on Missouri Route 94 in Warren County. The road will be closed at Concord Hill Road to Schommberg Road between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Motorists will need to use alternate routes for closures during these times. Signs...
kjfmradio.com
Northeast Missouri to expect its first diverging diamond interchange
MISSOURI — The public is invited to an open-house style meeting on Thursday, November 3 at the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative Community Room in Troy between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to view displays and learn more about the upcoming replacement of the U.S. Highway 61 and Missouri Route 47 interchange in Troy. The location of the meeting is 1112 E. Cherry Street, Troy, MO 63379.
Washington Missourian
Washington emergency personnel searching for paraglider in Missouri River
The Washington Fire Department is investigating reports that a paraglider crashed into the Missouri River shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening near Washington's riverfront. The paraglider was reportedly seen by a witness who contacted emergency services. Multiple boats and personnel have been deployed at the riverfront to search for the paraglider. The boats are searching east of the Highway 47 bridge.
