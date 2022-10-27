The Franklin County University of Missouri Extension office is running into higher than expected costs in an effort to move across Union. The nonprofit Franklin County Extension Council Foundation, purchased a strip mall on Union Plaza Drive near Pasta House in 2015. The building currently includes an Extension meeting room, as well as several private businesses that lease space, but the Extension would like to use more of the building and move its offices from their current location at 116 W. Main Street in Union, which the Extension rents for $14,000 annually.

UNION, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO