Union, MO

Washington Missourian

MU Extension wants to renovate office space in Union

The Franklin County University of Missouri Extension office is running into higher than expected costs in an effort to move across Union. The nonprofit Franklin County Extension Council Foundation, purchased a strip mall on Union Plaza Drive near Pasta House in 2015. The building currently includes an Extension meeting room, as well as several private businesses that lease space, but the Extension would like to use more of the building and move its offices from their current location at 116 W. Main Street in Union, which the Extension rents for $14,000 annually.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Clerk’s office to stay open later for absentee voting

The Franklin County Clerk’s Office is expanding no-excuse absentee voting hours two days next week. Registered county voters will be able to vote from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the clerk’s office, located at 400 E. Locust St., Room 201, in Union. The office will continue to close at 4:30 p.m. the other weekdays leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm election.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Brooks, McGirl discuss workforce issues, public education, and abortion rights at candidate forum

Candidates in the only contested state House race involving Franklin County on the Nov. 8 ballot took the stage Wednesday at Union High School. Though they are both Washington County residents, the winner between Rep. Mike McGirl, R-Potosi, and Democratic challenger Sally Brooks, of Cadet, will represent much of the southern part of Franklin County. The candidates were each asked two questions at the Franklin County Candidate Forum, which area chambers of commerce hosted.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Hagedorn: Washington must grow and change

Speaking to members of the Washington Rotary Club on Thursday, Mayor Doug Hagedorn shared his vision for the city’s future but also how he has adjusted to life as the city’s mayor. “I’m feeling pretty comfortable in the job now. I certainly don’t know it all, but there’s...
WASHINGTON, MO
KMOV

Students make voice heard at town hall, Rep. Bush takes aim at Missouri gun laws

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Hundreds of community members poured onto the campus of St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley on Thursday to hear students and area superintendents speak about the cause and prevention of school shootings. The gathering took place days after a gunman killed a student and teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes

St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Union, Legion partnering on lunch for veterans

After considering holding its own lunch to recognize those who served on Veterans Day, the city of Union will jointly hold a meal with American Legion Post 297. “Rather than trying to create two different things that would compete with each other in a small community, we’re trying to pursue an avenue of working together in collaboration on that Veterans Day lunch,” Union Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at the Oct. 17 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting.
UNION, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Park Hills man, Potosi woman hurt in crash north of De Soto

A Park Hills man and a Potosi woman were injured Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, in a three-vehicle accident at highways 21 and 110 north of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:32 p.m., Jesse M. Brawley, 47, of Farmington was driving a southbound 1998 Dodge Dakota and...
DE SOTO, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia records new record from Day of Giving annual campaign

A record amount of $192,522 was raised during St. Francis Borgia High School’s annual day of giving. For four consecutive years the drive has brought in more money, this year surpassing 2021’s figure of $152,006, according to previous Missourian reporting. It was the sixth iteration of the drive, which is one of the Catholic school’s three main fundraisers.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Robertsville State Park to close for managed hunting

The 1,224-acre Robertsville State Park will temporarily close for two days next month for a managed deer hunt. The hunt is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6. It is the first time the park has been opened for a managed deer hunt, and the event will be restricted to 35 hunters who were picked via a lottery system.
ROBERTSVILLE, MO
kjfmradio.com

Northeast Missouri to expect its first diverging diamond interchange

MISSOURI — The public is invited to an open-house style meeting on Thursday, November 3 at the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative Community Room in Troy between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to view displays and learn more about the upcoming replacement of the U.S. Highway 61 and Missouri Route 47 interchange in Troy. The location of the meeting is 1112 E. Cherry Street, Troy, MO 63379.
TROY, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington emergency personnel searching for paraglider in Missouri River

The Washington Fire Department is investigating reports that a paraglider crashed into the Missouri River shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening near Washington's riverfront. The paraglider was reportedly seen by a witness who contacted emergency services. Multiple boats and personnel have been deployed at the riverfront to search for the paraglider. The boats are searching east of the Highway 47 bridge.
WASHINGTON, MO

