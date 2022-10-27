ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News

College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
The Spun

Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005

Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Michigan

ANN ARBOR — Mel Tucker had to hand over the Paul Bunyan Trophy to hated rival Michigan for the first time in his three seasons coaching Michigan State, with the Spartans falling 29-7 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. MSU’s defense forced five Wolverine field goals, but its offense couldn’t keep the Spartans in the game, dropping them to 3-5 overall.
EAST LANSING, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning makes big decision ahead of first Texas season

Arch Manning committed to Texas earlier this year, and the star quarterback is planning to join the Longhorns as soon as possible. Manning has decided to enroll early at Texas, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com. He is currently playing out his senior season at Isadore Newman School in New Orleans and plans to graduate in time to enroll at Texas for the spring semester.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Ranks His Top 4 Teams Entering Week 9

We're heading into Week 9 of the 2022 college football season and the first College Football Playoff poll has yet to be released. So Paul Finebaum is getting a jumpstart by unveiling his top four. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Finebaum listed Ohio State as his No. 1...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results

Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit's Travel Schedule This Weekend Is Insane

No one is racking up more frequent flyer miles this fall than Kirk Herbstreit. Herbstreit traveled to Tampa on Wednesday to get ready for Amazon Prime's broadcast of the Buccaneers-Ravens game. On Friday morning, Herbstreit traveled to Jackson, Mississippi for ESPN's "College GameDay." This weekend's show will preview an HBCU...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings

Kirk Herbstreit's new rankings are in. Sunday morning, the longtime ESPN college football analyst updated his personal rankings, following Week 9 of the 2022 regular season. Herbstreit has an SEC team at No. 1, but it isn't Georgia. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. It's tough to argue too much...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

57K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy