Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
College football insider details big changes coming to Iowa, Miami and Texas A&M
Pete Thamel joined the ESPN College GameDay crew to speak about three of the most disappointing teams in college football — the Iowa Hawkeyes, Miami Hurricanes, Texas A&M Aggies. According to Thamel, big changes could be coming to all three programs with a stench of wasted potential on their...
5-star CB Cormani McClain makes shocking recruiting decision
Five-star cornerback recruit Cormani McClain made a shocking announcement on Thursday. McClain is a 5-star cornerback from Lakeland, Fla. He was expected by many to commit to Florida, but he actually chose Miami. McClain had three hats in front of him from which he chose during his announcement: Alabama, Florida,...
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News
College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005
Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
atozsports.com
Former NFL superstar confirms he’ll be at Neyland for Tennessee vs Kentucky and he has one request
Former NFL superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson confirmed on Wednesday night that he’ll be at Neyland Stadium this weekend for the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats. Johnson’s daughter is visiting Tennessee for an official track visit. She previously visited LSU when the Tigers and the Vols...
3 reasons Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher is most overrated college football coach
Is there a more polarizing figure in college football than Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher? Fans of the sport seem to fall into two camps with him, with very little in between. Although, one of those camps seems to be growing larger than the other one. On one side,...
247Sports
Ex-Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz thinks Syracuse being favored over Irish is a 'mistake'
Syracuse is a 1.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook, over Notre Dame for the Week 9 matchup between the Orange and Fighting Irish, but Lou Holtz isn't buying that spread. The legendary former Notre Dame coach predicts Notre Dame will not only win outright Saturday at the Carrier Dome, but will do so convincingly to the tune of multiple scores.
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Michigan
ANN ARBOR — Mel Tucker had to hand over the Paul Bunyan Trophy to hated rival Michigan for the first time in his three seasons coaching Michigan State, with the Spartans falling 29-7 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. MSU’s defense forced five Wolverine field goals, but its offense couldn’t keep the Spartans in the game, dropping them to 3-5 overall.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit releases top 4 after Week 9 with 2 B1G teams in top spots
Kirk Herbstreit already has his top 4 before Week 9 has even concluded, as he has 2 B1G teams in the top 4. Ohio State comes in at No. 2, and Michigan comes in at No. 4, according to the ESPN college football analyst. Herbstreit explained his top four to...
Arch Manning makes big decision ahead of first Texas season
Arch Manning committed to Texas earlier this year, and the star quarterback is planning to join the Longhorns as soon as possible. Manning has decided to enroll early at Texas, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com. He is currently playing out his senior season at Isadore Newman School in New Orleans and plans to graduate in time to enroll at Texas for the spring semester.
Paul Finebaum Ranks His Top 4 Teams Entering Week 9
We're heading into Week 9 of the 2022 college football season and the first College Football Playoff poll has yet to be released. So Paul Finebaum is getting a jumpstart by unveiling his top four. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Finebaum listed Ohio State as his No. 1...
Texas 90, Arkansas 60 (Exhibition): Scores, Highlights, Results
Follow live updates here as the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in an exhibition matchup inside the Moody Center in Austin (Texas). Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. (CDT) and will not be televised or streamed online. A radio broadcast of today's action can be found HERE, and live stats can be found HERE.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
Kirk Herbstreit's Travel Schedule This Weekend Is Insane
No one is racking up more frequent flyer miles this fall than Kirk Herbstreit. Herbstreit traveled to Tampa on Wednesday to get ready for Amazon Prime's broadcast of the Buccaneers-Ravens game. On Friday morning, Herbstreit traveled to Jackson, Mississippi for ESPN's "College GameDay." This weekend's show will preview an HBCU...
Five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau announces his top six schools
Elliot Cadeau, the No. 8 overall prospect in the class of 2024, has announced his top six schools. The 6-foot-1 point guard from West Orange, N.J. who attends Link Academy (Mo.) is down to Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse, Texas and Texas Tech -- with no timetable for a decision.
Reporter answers whether Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher
Few fanbases are unhappier with their head coach than Texas A&M, but that does not necessarily mean the coach’s job is truly in danger. A&M lost 31-28 to Ole Miss on Saturday night at College Station, Texas. SEC Network, which was televising the game, during the fourth quarter aired a report from Pete Thamel concerning Fisher’s job status.
College football rankings: Tennessee adds first-place votes in Coaches Poll Top 25 ahead of No. 1 Georgia
The College Football Playoff rankings debut in two days, but until then, the AFCA Coaches Poll top 25 gives fans the best look into where things stand after Week 9. Four different undefeated teams made their pitches on the field to sit at No. 1 in the first rankings to come Tuesday night.
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings
Kirk Herbstreit's new rankings are in. Sunday morning, the longtime ESPN college football analyst updated his personal rankings, following Week 9 of the 2022 regular season. Herbstreit has an SEC team at No. 1, but it isn't Georgia. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. It's tough to argue too much...
247Sports
57K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0