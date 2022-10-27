ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado makes huge decision on Cardinals future

Nolan Arenado will reportedly opt-in to his player option and exercise the remainder of his 5-year, $144 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, per The Athletic’s Katie Woo. Arenado is fresh off of a tremendous 2022 campaign and will be St. Louis’ third baseman of the future. Nolan Arenado performed admirably throughout the 2022 […] The post Nolan Arenado makes huge decision on Cardinals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy