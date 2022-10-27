Read full article on original website
NHL Odds: Maple Leafs vs. Ducks prediction, odds and pick – 10/30/2022
The Toronto Maple Leafs will continue their California road trip as they drive south on the 5 Freeway to take on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and deliver a Maple Leafs-Ducks prediction and pick. The Maple Leafs lost 4-2 to...
Nolan Arenado makes huge decision on Cardinals future
Nolan Arenado will reportedly opt-in to his player option and exercise the remainder of his 5-year, $144 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, per The Athletic’s Katie Woo. Arenado is fresh off of a tremendous 2022 campaign and will be St. Louis’ third baseman of the future. Nolan Arenado performed admirably throughout the 2022 […] The post Nolan Arenado makes huge decision on Cardinals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The love is real’: Patrick Beverley shouts out Minnesota ahead of must-win game vs. Timberwolves
Patrick Beverley spent only one season with the Minnesota Timberwolves but it appears as if he left a lasting impact. Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Timberwolves on Friday, Beverley took to Twitter to express the love he’s felt being back in Minnesota. Patrick Beverley...
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His...
Justin Verlander’s 7-word reaction after Astros blow 5-0 lead in loss to Phillies
The Houston Astros were riding high for half of Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. That is until the Philadelphia Phillies found life against Astros ace Justin Verlander. The Astros led 5-0 at one point during the game. The Phillies then cut the lead to 5-1 and then to 5-3 before they eventually tied the game at 5 apiece.
Pelicans May Get Reinforcements Against Clippers
The Pelicans may get some much-needed reinforcements on Sunday.
Kevin Durant, Nets draw Lakers comparisons after horrible 1-5 start
With Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets dropping to 1-5 on the season, NBA fans couldn’t help but compare their situation to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers’. Some are even saying the Brooklyn franchise is in uglier shape given the talent they have. The Nets have...
Doc Rivers dishes harsh truth, silver lining on Sixers offense after win vs. Bulls
The Philadelphia 76ers have notched their first multi-game win of the season after taking down the Chicago Bulls 114-109. The Sixers looked like they were well on their way to a win in the first quarter but didn’t dominate as much after that. The Sixers scored 37 points in...
Kings ensure LeBron, Lakers have embarrassing achievement not seen in nearly seven decades
According to ESPN’s Stats and Info page, the last time the Los Angeles Lakers were the only winless team in the NBA was during the 1957-58 season. With the Sacramento Kings’ win on Saturday against the Miami Heat, the Lakers once again became the NBA’s only winless team to start a season.
