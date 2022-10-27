Read full article on original website
Related
Cougars; Furry, Ferocious, And In The Midwest (VIDEO/PHOTO)
I've been catching up on the History Channels series Alone. If you haven't seen it, people get stranded in the wilderness with limited supplies and are told to survive for as long as they can, alone. In all the seasons I 've seen, only one animal has really seemed scary to encounter; Cougars.
Is The City of Dubuque, Iowa Going to the Dogs?
If you told someone your town was "going to the dogs", they would probably feel sorry for you. After all, the term "going to the dogs" doesn't sound much like a compliment or a positive message. But this time it does. The 2022 dockdogs World Championships officially gets underway today...
Exactly How Much Money Do You Need to Retire in Iowa?
If you're imagining a tropical retirement awaits you when you've put in your decades of service, you might want to take a look at some recent data from Bankrate... The website Bankrate looked at all 50 states to determine the best and worst places to retire, based on how much money it would be necessary to live in those respective states. If you're planning on shacking up in Hawaii during your glory years, check your finances: Bankrate says in order to retire "comfortably" in the island, you're going to need about $2 million saved up. California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey round out the top five, all states you've probably heard boast high taxes and high gas prices alike.
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0