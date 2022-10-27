ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IL

Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LC3Id_0ioF37Oc00

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know.

Man charged with arson after car burns in Champaign

A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s still employed. Crews knocked on John Carter’s door Wednesday afternoon. He was home, but said he didn’t have time to talk.

A recording from Monday’s city council meeting shows a different officer giving the police chief’s report that night. Since then, reliable sources have told us John Carter is no longer Monticello’s police chief.

We asked City Administrator Terry Summers directly if he could confirm Carter no longer works for the department. He said in two separate emails: “The Chief of Police is still employed.” We followed up asking if Carter took a leave of absence and have not gotten a response yet. We also reached out to Mayor Larry Stoner by phone and email but haven’t heard from him, despite being told by a city council member Stoner “would handle this.”

Another city council member told us the issue has been discussed in “private meetings.” A human resources employee with the city said “no comment.” We called the Monticello Police Department Wednesday morning, and they did not answer whether Carter still works there. But they said they’d pass along our message.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

17-year-old Champaign man shot; police investigating

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On October 29, 2022 at 7:48 p.m., Champaign Police were dispactched to the 500 block of West Washington Street for report of a shooting with injuries. Upon arrival, officer located a a 17-year-old male from Champaign with a gunshot wound to the back. Police officers immediately rendered medical aid with assistance […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Danville car show honoring late student

DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville Area Community College (DACC) normally hosts a car show in May. One automotive teacher at the school said it’s more common to see shows in the summertime because some car enthusiasts put their vehicles away for the winter.  But, on Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered together for a last-minute […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville Police: Woman hurt in Thursday shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old Danville woman is recovering in the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting Thursday night. Danville Police officials said officers responded to the area of State and Lake Streets just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the victim with […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Shelby Co. farmer volunteers produce harvest at county farm

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Farm was once a Poor Farm and was left to grow into weeds last year. Local volunteers invested their time and fuel and produced a crop. Stuart Fox, a Shelby County farmer, offered to plant and care for the Shelby County Farm for a nominal $1. Many […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police respond to Champaign crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a crash Friday at the intersection of State and John Street. The Champaign Police Department confirmed that the accident occurred around noon and involved two vehicles. The first vehicle was driving westbound on John Street failed to yield to a stop sign. It entered the intersection and struck […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Detention Center brings inmates back after increased staffing

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center in Urbana can once again house more inmates.  It comes after staffing shortages caused them to send minors to other locations throughout the state for three months. Some were housed in Lake and Will counties in Northern Illinois, others in McLean county.  Mike Williams, the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center to host Barn Raising Event

The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a Barn Raising Event Weekend October 28 and 29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center campus. The weekend will not only feature a traditional Amish barn raising for the first time in Central Illinois in 100 years, but local Amish food, Amish demonstrations, craft vendors and more!
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to I-74 crash in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois state troopers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 in Urbana. The crash happened on the westbound side of the highway near the exit to Lincoln Avenue Friday evening. Troopers said the crash resulted in at least one lane being blocked. There is no word on […]
URBANA, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3

DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

UIPD preparing for Halloween parties, crowds

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — University Police are preparing for more activity throughout campus this Halloween weekend. Starting Friday night, UIPD will have a bigger presence on the University of Illinois campus because it’s a more active weekend than usual. Pat Wade with UIPD said they’ve seen a large number of people celebrating before, and they’re […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man hurt in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man charged with molesting unconscious patient in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A Wisconsin man is facing charges after Urbana police say he molested a patient at Carle Foundation Hospital. Patrick L. Hell, 32, was charged on Friday with criminal sexual abuse. Hell is reportedly a traveling respiratory therapist who inappropriately touches a female patient who was...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

How to vote early in Macon County

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Macon County have a chance to cast their ballot before Election Day thanks to extended early voting hours from the Macon County Clerk’s Office. The early voting location is at Room 119 of the Macon County Office Building, 141 South Main Street in Decatur. Early voting here is open […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

IDNR captures mountain lion in Springfield

Final Update The mountain lion that was captured Friday gave homeowners on Springfield’s west side quite the scare. “We do go on walks though in the morning, so I’m kind of glad this morning we did not go on our walk,” Steve Margold, a resident in the area, said. “I slept in, so maybe that […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Woman injured in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Danville Thursday night. Police were called to the 100 block of S. State St. just before 8 p.m. They found a 25-year-old Danville woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and back. The woman said she was parked...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Fixing foundation cracks with Wood Basement Systems

What do you do if you start to notice cracks in your foundation? You call the experts at Woods Basement Systems. Dave Thompson is back with a look at the tools they use to fix the problem. Follow Woods Basement Systems on Facebook.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy