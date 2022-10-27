Read full article on original website
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
The Walking Dead's Rick & Michonne Spin-off Gets Start of Production Date
The Walking Dead spin-off update: the Rick & Michonne spin-off starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira has a production start date. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, AMC announced the new series from showrunner Scott M. Gimple, described as an "epic love story" reuniting Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) after years apart. Gurira — who co-created and will write for the still-untitled spin-off alongside fellow executive producer Gimple — has shared pre-production is "in high gear." Interviewed by SELF for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gurira revealed Rick & Michonne begins filming in January for a 2023 premiere on AMC and AMC+.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
The Santa Clauses Trailer Released by Disney+
Today, Disney+ debuted a new trailer and promotional art for the upcoming series The Santa Clauses, which brings back Tim Allen as Santa Claus for one final go-'round -- and then another, apparently. Fans have known for a while that Scott Calvin (Allen) retires as Santa in the series, and hands the title over to a new character played by Kal Penn (A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas), but according to the trailer, it looks like he hands over the reins to someone else first -- and it goes catastrophically wrong.
CBS's Ghosts Cast Reveal Their Favorite Fictional Ghosts
Tonight, fans get a chance to enjoy the second Halloween-themed episode of CBS's hit comedy Ghosts. In a house absolutely full to bursting with ghosts, it makes sense that there are some spooks to be had, so Halloween episodes seem like they're as guaranteed to be part of this show as they are a part of The Simpsons, and this year, Sam and Jay's house hosts a séance, which provides more uncomfortable for the ghosts -- particularly Hetty -- than anybody else.
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
City on a Hill Cancelled by Showtime
City on a Hill's time on Showtime is officially done. On Thursday, the premium cable outlet confirmed that the drama series has been cancelled after three seasons. According to reports, the decision behind the cancellation was quietly made "some time ago." The series starred Kevin Bacon (Footloose, Tremors) and Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, Underground), and remained a hit across its three-season run on the network. This news comes the same day as it was announced that Hodge will star in and executive produce Cross, an adaptation of James Patterson's Alex Cross novels.
Black Adam's Aldis Hodge to Star as Alex Cross in Prime Video Series
Black Adam star Aldis Hodge has officially found his next big project. On Thursday, reports revealed that Hodge is set to star in and executive produce Cross, a live-action adaptation of James Patterson's beloved Alex Cross novels. The series, which has been ordered to series, will star Hodge as the titular detective and forensic psychologist. The series will be showrun and executive produced by Ben Watkins, as well as Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebel, with James Patterson, Bill Robinson, and Patrick Santa executive producing for James Patterson Entertainment, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost executive producing for Skydance Television.
House of the Dragon Fan Shows How Small Daenerys' Dragons in Game of Thrones Really Are
The season finale of House of the Dragon aired on Sunday, and fans will have to wait a while to see what's next for House Targaryen. In the meantime, there's plenty to read, learn, and rewatch if you're jonesing for more Westeros. There's even some fun and interesting content on TikTik. In fact, user @ladydragonjj recently posted a cool chart that shows the size differences between the dragons seen in House of the Dragon and the ones Daenerys Targaryen rode in Game of Thrones.
Star Wars: Damon Lindelof Film Rumored for 2025 Release Date
Reports began emerging this week that Damon Lindelof was developing a film for the Star Wars franchise, which included reports that a writer and director have joined such a project, with the latest rumors about the project coming from The Hot Mic podcast that the film is targeting a December 19, 2025 release date. Unlike other Star Wars projects from Lucasfilm, this Lindelof project hasn't officially been announced, with the studio previously establishing a trend with filmmakers like Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, and Kevin Feige that those projects were officially moving forward and then behind-the-scenes shakeups seeing their release dates be thrown into question.
Malignant 2: James Wan Reveals How Sequel Could Happen
Just over a year ago, James Wan's Malignant debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max and quickly earned a passionate following, with the rich world of the film allowing opportunities for spinoffs or sequels to be developed. Wan's latest update about the franchise's future claims that such opportunities would be dependent on fan support. These comments echo previous reactions Wan has had about the possibility, so while he's surely not ruling out the likelihood, he seemingly wants the vocal support of such an opportunity to be so loud that studio Warner Bros. explores such ventures.
Check Out This Preview of Sweet Valley Twins #1: Best Friends
The first in a series of graphic novels collecting Francine Pascal's best-selling series Sweet Valley Twins is launching next week from Random House Graphic, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of the book, titled Sweet Valley Twins #1: Best Friends. The graphic novel is written by Nicole Andelfinger, and drawn by Claudia Aguirre, and is set to debut in bookstores and online on November 1. It adapts the first novel in the series, which has the same title as the graphic novel and was first released in 1986. The stories center on twins Elizabeth and Jessica from Sweet Valley, California, and their navigation of friendship, school, crushes, and more.
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
Barbarian Director Reveals His "Interesting" Prequel Idea (Exclusive)
Full spoilers for Barbarian follow! In a year filled with great new horror movies, Zach Cregger's Barbarian is not only one of the most surprising but also one that has kept viewers on their toes for the entirety of the film. Despite the way that the hit new horror movie ended, some have still been curious about the prospect of Barbarian becoming the next big horror movie franchise. While the movie wraps up with both "The Mother" and Richard Brake's Frank dying, seemingly ending the decades long nightmare brewing under the house, chatter about another chapter has been ongoing since the film debuted.
27 of the BEST Spirit Halloween costume memes around the internet
The #SpiritHallowMeme is still going strong. Here are some of our favorites.
Andor: Saw Gerrera's Episode 8 Cameo Explained
Lucasfilm has been having the best track record with their Disney+ Star Wars series and fans are really excited for future projects. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor have been knock-out hits for the streaming service, with the latter doing things that have never been seen in a Star Wars project. Andor recently aired its eighth episode, and with four episodes left you'd think that it would be a series full of filler. The most recent episode of the series had some unexpected appearances and one of them was Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). Whitaker reprised the role in live-action for the first time since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and his brief scene definitely held some weight and even foreshadowed his future. Warning spoilers for the most recent episode of the series lay ahead.
Hugh Jackman Recalls "Humiliating" Audition With Sandra Bullock
Hugh Jackman is an Emmy, Tony, and Grammy-award-winning actor who is best known for playing Wolverine in various X-Men films. However, there were some bumps along the way in his career. The actor recently spoke with Variety and revealed he auditioned for the beloved Sandra Bullock comedy, Miss Congeniality. The movie was released the same year as X-Men, so Jackman wasn't the big name he is today. He was up for the part of FBI agent Eric Matthews, which ultimately went to Benjamin Bratt. Jackman explained that he didn't want the part, but his agent made him audition anyway. That way, if he got the role, they could negotiate against his offer for Someone Like You, which he did end up making.
TWD: Danai Gurira Writing Rick & Michonne Spin-off
Richonne Forever! Danai Gurira — who returns to the big screen as General Okoye of the Dora Milaje in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — isn't just back as Michonne in the Walking Dead Universe. The star, who is executive producing the Rick and Michonne spin-off series on AMC, will also serve as co-creator and will write for the new series alongside showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Originally developed as a theatrical Walking Dead movie trilogy, the reworked series reunites Gurira with her longtime Walking Dead co-star Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes. The still-untitled series starts shooting early next year and will begin airing in 2023 on AMC and AMC+.
