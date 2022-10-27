Read full article on original website
Indictment: Beaumont man hails ride share, pulls gun on driver
A Beaumont man is accused of pulling a gun on a ride share service driver, forcing him out of the vehicle, then firing shots at the driver as he ran away. The ride share service driver picked up Timothy Devon Parker, 18, and two other people at 1755 Regent in Beaumont Oct. 7. When they reached the intersection of Averill at Regent, Parker, who was the front seat passenger, asked to get out of the vehicle.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police Department is currently investigating a collision into a building
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police are responding to a reported car that crashed into a building. The accident happened in the 1300 Block of Louisiana near Gulf Avenue around 1:35pm. An 18-wheeler making a wide turn struck another vehicle which then crashed into the building. The driver of the...
Port Arthur News
Area man killed Friday in Beaumont railcar collision
BEAUMONT — At 12:08 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant located in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street in Beaumont. A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved...
Man accused of using altered driver's license with Beaumont resident's information to buy car
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation. Police released a picture of a man who they suspect used a Beaumont resident's name, date of birth, address, and driver's license number to buy a 2021 Honda Accord in Paris, Texas.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police say Parkdale Mall burglary suspect's father brought him to police station
BEAUMONT — An update to a story -- Beaumont police say they've identified a burglary suspect and his father helped detectives, who were investigating the case. Investigators say the suspect had stayed after hours at Parkdale Mall on Oct. 9, and mall security didn't know he was there. He...
fox4beaumont.com
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
12newsnow.com
Murder warrant issued for suspect after attempted armed robbery left his alleged accomplice dead
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are looking for a Beaumont suspect after a September armed robbery left one man injured and the suspect's alleged accomplice dead. Beaumont Police obtained a murder warrant and an aggravated robbery warrant for Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, on Friday, October 28, 2022. Dickenson is charged in connection with the September death of Randle Cormier, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
Port Arthur News
Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25:. A theft was reported in the 3000 block of South Drive. A theft was reported in the 5400 block of West Parkway. Oct. 21. No reports. Oct. 22. Jason Werner,...
KFDM-TV
Man accused of murder, aggravated robbery in fatal Beaumont shooting
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are looking for Carron Dickenson Jr., 29. Police have warrants for his arrest on charges of murder and aggravated robbery. Investigators say he took part in a robbery September 21 in the 300 block of East Simmons in Beaumont. Police say Dickenson was with Randle...
Port Arthur News
Louisiana man arrested for alleged Vidor carjacking, chase ends with police spikes
VIDOR — A Louisiana man is behind bars after an alleged carjacking in Vidor followed by a police chase into Chambers County. According to Vidor police, a man and woman were sitting in their vehicle discussing a home they were building in the 300 block of North Lakeside at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday when a man approached.
Port Arthur News
Nederland woman indicted on 2 counts of injury to child, excessive whipping with leather belt
A 41-year-old Nederland woman was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on two counts of injury to a child. According to court documents, Samantha Strother Owens left numerous bruises on the legs of two children, ages 9 and 10, due to excessive whipping with a leather belt. The children were also forced to do military style exercises, police said.
2 inmates briefly escape when prisoner transport bus broke down in Polk County
Authorities say one of the prisoners was able to get a gun, and the two ran off into the woods in Polk County.
KFDM-TV
Orange County Sheriff: Little Cypress-Mauriceville vandalism suspects confess
Little Cypress-Mauriceville vandalism suspects confess to vandalizing the high school's football stadium, according to Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. One suspect 18-year-old Ryan Bergeron is out of jail after posting $25,000 bond. As of 6 p.m. Thursday, 18-year-old Johnney Davis III remained in jail. Davis, a senior at LCM,...
Pair of 17-year-old boys charged with China Elementary School burglary
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two teenage boys have been charged with burglarizing China Elementary School over the weekend. Christopher James Standifer, 17, of China and Lukas Allen Waller, 17, of Liberty, were both charged in the burglary and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on Wednesday according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
fox4beaumont.com
Chambers County Sheriff's deputies arrest Vidor carjacking suspect following chase
CHAMBERS COUNTY — From Chambers County Sheriff's Office:. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that this evening at approximately 5:00 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Interstate 10 and Jenkins Road in reference to a carjacking that had just occurred in Vidor, Texas. Deputies were advised that a male and female were carjacked at gunpoint outside of their residence on North Lakeside Street in Vidor.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man accused of contractor fraud
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after being accused of multiple contractor fraud charges, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says their office and the Contractor Fraud Response Team received numerous complaints regarding John L. Foreman, 60, of Foreman Construction, between July and October 2022.
Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
Port Arthur News
Former corrections officer from Groves indicted for possession of meth with goal to smuggle into jail
A now former corrections officer who was the target of a narcotics sting inside the county jail was indicted this week for possession of a controlled substance. Dylan Michael Moore, 24, of Groves reportedly accepted $500 through a cash app for payment to smuggle methamphetamines into the jail for an inmate Aug. 3.
Port Arthur News
POLICE: Nederland student 1 of 2 to confess to major vandalism at Little Cypress Mauriceville
LITTLE CYPRESS — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday by Little Cypress-Mauriceville school administrators concerning vandalism that occurred on school property. Perpetrators used spray paint to vandalize several buildings and property, including the newly installed turf on the football field, field house, signs and building on...
Resident uninjured after climbing out window to escape fire at house in south Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — One person escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home on the south side of Beaumont Friday morning. The person, who was the only one in the home when the fire started, escaped by climbing out a back window according to Beaumont fire chief Earl White.
