Sacramento, CA

NBA Analysis Network

This Pistons-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

They say that all good things come to an end. That doesn’t make it any easier to accept. Every NBA dynasty ends, too. Some endings are harder to accept than others. Say your favorite show ends. That’s sad, but if it impacts your life, you should seek counseling. On the other hand, if your relationship with the person you watched the entire show with ends, allow yourself some time to grieve.
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates

The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
Lake Oswego Review

Portland Trail Blazers top Houston Rockets 125-111

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from sixth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic had big nights Friday, Oct. 28, as the Portland Trail Blazers (5-1) returned to the win column with a 125-111 win over the Houston Rockets at Moda Center. Simons had 30 points and seven assists and Nurkic 27 points and 15 rebounds in a game Portland controlled most of the way. With Damian Lillard out for at least one week with a calf strain, rookie Shaedon Sharpe made his first NBA start, scoring 14 points in 29...
Hoops Rumors

Head coach Erik Spoelstra frustrated with 2'5 Heat poor defensive effort

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is frustrated by what he has seen from his players during their 2-5 start, writes Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. After finishing with the best record in the East last season, Miami has been plagued by lax defense and poor shot selection, both of which were on display as the team was outscored 71-49 in the first half Saturday by the previously winless Kings.
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Wembanyama, 2023 Draft, Tanking, More

The NBA will give fans an opportunity to take a closer look at 2023’s projected No. 1 pick over the next several months, announcing on Thursday that all of this season’s Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games will be available to watch for free on the NBA app. The Metropolitans 92 are, of course, Victor Wembanyama‘s team in France.
NBC Sports

Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks

Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
numberfire.com

Jake LaRavia (illness) doubtful Saturday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia is now dealing with a non-COVID illness, and as a result, the team has listed him doubtful to take the court Saturday night. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tip.
Yardbarker

Steve Nash Provides Injury Updates On Joe Harris and Seth Curry

Nets head coach, Steve Nash provided updates on Joe Harris and Seth Curry prior to Thursday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks in Brooklyn. Joe Harris (left ankle - injury management) will rest for the matchup against the Maverick. Nash wants to preserve the longest-tenured Net in the early part of the season but does expect him to play Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers.
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

