Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His...
This Pistons-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
They say that all good things come to an end. That doesn’t make it any easier to accept. Every NBA dynasty ends, too. Some endings are harder to accept than others. Say your favorite show ends. That’s sad, but if it impacts your life, you should seek counseling. On the other hand, if your relationship with the person you watched the entire show with ends, allow yourself some time to grieve.
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors and Hornets will both be missing pieces for Saturday's game
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Utah Jazz: live updates
The injury and illness bugs have bitten the Memphis Grizzlies again ahead of Saturday's road game against the Utah Jazz. Dillon Brooks missed the first three games, John Konchar missed Thursday against the Sacramento Kings and now Ja Morant is listed as doubtful (non-covid illness) against the Jazz. Not to mention, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green haven't played a regular season minute.
Steph Curry Reveals How He Keeps Improving
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry looks better than ever
Ja Morant, Jake LaRavia out for Memphis Grizzlies against the Utah Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant and Jake LaRavia against the Utah Jazz. The team announced both players are inactive due to non-Covid illnesses. They will join Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and Danny Green as inactive Grizzlies players. John Konchar was listed as questionable due to shoulder...
Portland Trail Blazers top Houston Rockets 125-111
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from sixth game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic had big nights Friday, Oct. 28, as the Portland Trail Blazers (5-1) returned to the win column with a 125-111 win over the Houston Rockets at Moda Center. Simons had 30 points and seven assists and Nurkic 27 points and 15 rebounds in a game Portland controlled most of the way. With Damian Lillard out for at least one week with a calf strain, rookie Shaedon Sharpe made his first NBA start, scoring 14 points in 29...
Memphis Grizzlies give up 19 3-pointers in road loss to Utah Jazz without Ja Morant
A clash between two high-scoring offenses lived up to the hype. The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz went back and forth until the final seconds, but the Jazz were red-hot on their home floor. Memphis trailed by one when Malik Beasley made a 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of Tyus...
Ja Morant's Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is doubtful for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123
Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant
NBA roundup: Two Cavs top 40 points in OT win at Boston
Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert became the first Cleveland teammates to score 40-plus points in the same game since 2016,
Head coach Erik Spoelstra frustrated with 2'5 Heat poor defensive effort
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is frustrated by what he has seen from his players during their 2-5 start, writes Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. After finishing with the best record in the East last season, Miami has been plagued by lax defense and poor shot selection, both of which were on display as the team was outscored 71-49 in the first half Saturday by the previously winless Kings.
And-Ones: Wembanyama, 2023 Draft, Tanking, More
The NBA will give fans an opportunity to take a closer look at 2023’s projected No. 1 pick over the next several months, announcing on Thursday that all of this season’s Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games will be available to watch for free on the NBA app. The Metropolitans 92 are, of course, Victor Wembanyama‘s team in France.
Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks
Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
Jake LaRavia (illness) doubtful Saturday for Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is considered doubtful to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia is now dealing with a non-COVID illness, and as a result, the team has listed him doubtful to take the court Saturday night. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tip.
LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Warriors-Hornets Game
LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.
Screen Shots: Injuries to the Flyers and Oettinger, and Bailey's 1000th Game
Adam Proteau digs into Sean Couturier's injury recovery status, Josh Bailey's 1000th NHL game and Jake Oettinger's injury.
Jazz Vanquish Grizzlies 124-123: What We Learned
The Utah Jazz are providing new lessons with each win stacked up.
Steve Nash Provides Injury Updates On Joe Harris and Seth Curry
Nets head coach, Steve Nash provided updates on Joe Harris and Seth Curry prior to Thursday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks in Brooklyn. Joe Harris (left ankle - injury management) will rest for the matchup against the Maverick. Nash wants to preserve the longest-tenured Net in the early part of the season but does expect him to play Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers.
Stephen Curry’s MVP Points Per Season: The First And Only Unanimous MVP In NBA History
Stephen Curry is the first and only unanimous MVP in NBA history.
