ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Who? Meet Facebook's Competing Metaverse

For Mathieu Nouzareth, U.S. chief executive of the Sandbox, the past few weeks have been somewhat curious . The Sandbox is developing a metaverse alternative to the one Meta Platforms is building, And Nouzareth is hearing everywhere that the metaverse is in trouble. Yet he is hiring and continues to...
u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
US News and World Report

Investors Punish Zuckerberg as Costly Metaverse Pitch Falls Flat

(Reuters) - Wall Street is losing patience over Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg's enormous and experimental bets on his metaverse project that helped drive up the company's overall costs by a fifth in the third quarter. Investors rushed to dump Meta Platforms Inc's stock after hours, pushing it down 20% and...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment

A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
itechpost.com

10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
Fortune

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel slams Zuckerberg’s $15 billion metaverse as the ‘last thing I want to do when I get home from work’

Mark Zuckerberg might be all in on the metaverse, but other tech leaders are less enthusiastic—a lot less enthusiastic. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference Wednesday, several executives weighed in on what the metaverse is, with very few having kind things to day. While none directly referenced Meta’s multibillion-dollar investment in the virtual world, that company’s vision of the metaverse sure seemed to be on their minds.
CNBC

Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'

A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
CALIFORNIA STATE
astaga.com

Best crypto under $1 to buy in November

Cryptocurrencies bounced again this week after spending a number of weeks in a consolidation section. Most cash, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by greater than 5%. Since there was no main crypto news, this rally was principally due to macro components as buyers priced in a Fed pivot. Listed here are the very best crypto underneath $1 to purchase or commerce in November.
bitcoinist.com

Australia Decides To Treat Crypto As An Assets Class In 2022 Budget

Amidst the world’s jurisdictions preparing legislation for the crypto sector, Australia adopts a less-favoured approach when it comes to taxation. On Tuesday, Australia released its national budget for the year 2022-2023. The Aussie government mentioned in the papers that digital assets would be recognized as an asset class regarding tax policies and not as foreign currency. However, cryptocurrencies launched by the government or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be treated as foreign currencies.
bitcoinist.com

How Twitter Will Embrace DOGE And Crypto Under Elon Musk

Social media platform Twitter has been dabbing into crypto for the past years, and the recent Elon Musk takeover might open the door to growing these efforts with Dogecoin (DOGE) at the center. The entrepreneur will implement changes to the platform. This possibility has created a lot of expectations from crypto investors.
bitcoinist.com

ALGO Price Predicted to Go Back to $0.25 While This New Token Might 20x in 2023

After spiking by over 15% in the last week of October 2022, Algorand (ALGO) has started showing signs of a price reversal as we move towards the end of 2022. However, investors are eyeing an investment in a new cryptocurrency altcoin – Dash 2 Trade (D2T). With the instant...
u.today

Shiba Inu: Mysterious Whales Move Trillions of SHIB as Transactions Jump 154%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com

CNP Rookies Finds No Buyers While Chronocatz Thronged By Investors

The growing interest in NFT investment has encouraged several companies to launch new projects. However, the recent bear market has challenged the notion that any NFT can make big profits in the crypto world. For instance, CNP Rookies and Chronocatz are two examples of new NFT projects, however their stats vary drastically. While CNP Rookies is struggling for buyers, investors have queued to make investments in Chronocatz.

Comments / 0

Community Policy