Mark Zuckerberg Who? Meet Facebook's Competing Metaverse
For Mathieu Nouzareth, U.S. chief executive of the Sandbox, the past few weeks have been somewhat curious . The Sandbox is developing a metaverse alternative to the one Meta Platforms is building, And Nouzareth is hearing everywhere that the metaverse is in trouble. Yet he is hiring and continues to...
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
US News and World Report
Investors Punish Zuckerberg as Costly Metaverse Pitch Falls Flat
(Reuters) - Wall Street is losing patience over Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg's enormous and experimental bets on his metaverse project that helped drive up the company's overall costs by a fifth in the third quarter. Investors rushed to dump Meta Platforms Inc's stock after hours, pushing it down 20% and...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Are Rapidly Accumulating Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins, According to Analytics Firm Santiment
A leading analytics firm says that deep-pocketed crypto investors are rapidly loading up on two tokens issued on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Santiment says that crypto whales are gobbling up Kyber Network (KNC), a blockchain-based exchange that aims to aggregate liquidity and facilitate instant swaps between ERC-20 tokens, all without the involvement of any middlemen.
‘It’s not good, it’s not fun.’ The Oculus founder who sold his VR startup to Mark Zuckerberg slams Meta’s Horizon Worlds as a hobby ‘project car’
Palmer Luckey says the metaverse is “terrible,” but it might succeed in the long run.
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel slams Zuckerberg’s $15 billion metaverse as the ‘last thing I want to do when I get home from work’
Mark Zuckerberg might be all in on the metaverse, but other tech leaders are less enthusiastic—a lot less enthusiastic. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference Wednesday, several executives weighed in on what the metaverse is, with very few having kind things to day. While none directly referenced Meta’s multibillion-dollar investment in the virtual world, that company’s vision of the metaverse sure seemed to be on their minds.
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s XRP Hits Remarkable Decentralization Milestone As SEC Lawsuit Heads For Conclusion
XRP holders have a good reason to be cheerful. Distributed ledger startup Ripple now holds less than half of the total XRP supply in its wallets — a huge milestone in the company’s efforts to distance itself from the cryptocurrency in order to “desecuritize” it as the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit approaches final ruling.
CNBC
Meta is losing billions, but people are making real-life money in the metaverse: 'It's been an incredibly positive experience'
A year ago on Friday, Mark Zuckerberg made a huge bet on the metaverse, announcing his company's name change from Facebook to Meta. The move has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for his company, and the "metaverse entrepreneurs" who flocked to the company's virtual world to make real-life money could be easily forgiven for panicking.
astaga.com
Best crypto under $1 to buy in November
Cryptocurrencies bounced again this week after spending a number of weeks in a consolidation section. Most cash, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by greater than 5%. Since there was no main crypto news, this rally was principally due to macro components as buyers priced in a Fed pivot. Listed here are the very best crypto underneath $1 to purchase or commerce in November.
bitcoinist.com
Australia Decides To Treat Crypto As An Assets Class In 2022 Budget
Amidst the world’s jurisdictions preparing legislation for the crypto sector, Australia adopts a less-favoured approach when it comes to taxation. On Tuesday, Australia released its national budget for the year 2022-2023. The Aussie government mentioned in the papers that digital assets would be recognized as an asset class regarding tax policies and not as foreign currency. However, cryptocurrencies launched by the government or Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be treated as foreign currencies.
bitcoinist.com
How Twitter Will Embrace DOGE And Crypto Under Elon Musk
Social media platform Twitter has been dabbing into crypto for the past years, and the recent Elon Musk takeover might open the door to growing these efforts with Dogecoin (DOGE) at the center. The entrepreneur will implement changes to the platform. This possibility has created a lot of expectations from crypto investors.
bitcoinist.com
ALGO Price Predicted to Go Back to $0.25 While This New Token Might 20x in 2023
After spiking by over 15% in the last week of October 2022, Algorand (ALGO) has started showing signs of a price reversal as we move towards the end of 2022. However, investors are eyeing an investment in a new cryptocurrency altcoin – Dash 2 Trade (D2T). With the instant...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insights Firm Says Shiba Inu Could Abruptly Follow Dogecoin Rally As SHIB Gains Steam Against Bitcoin
A leading crypto analytics firm says dog-themed coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be playing a game of follow the leader with fellow meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Santiment says that Shiba Inu is starting to gather some momentum after displaying strength in its Bitcoin pair (SHIB/BTC). “Whatever side of the fence...
u.today
Shiba Inu: Mysterious Whales Move Trillions of SHIB as Transactions Jump 154%
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Moves $22,200,000 in ETH After Lying Dormant for Over Six Years: Santiment
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is coming alive after lying dormant for over half a decade, according to blockchain analytics platform Santiment. Santiment says the Ethereum’s whale address moved 15,000 ETH worth $22.2 million at the time of the transaction to an empty wallet after being inactive since October 4th of 2016.
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Details Where Bitcoin Whales Are Invested, Lists One Crypto Sector That Will Foreshadow BTC Rally
Analytics platform Santiment is revealing where deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investors parked their money following the crypto sell-off. Santiment says that crypto whales could have invested in government debt in the US and other countries as a result of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and a gloomy economic outlook.
bitcoinist.com
CNP Rookies Finds No Buyers While Chronocatz Thronged By Investors
The growing interest in NFT investment has encouraged several companies to launch new projects. However, the recent bear market has challenged the notion that any NFT can make big profits in the crypto world. For instance, CNP Rookies and Chronocatz are two examples of new NFT projects, however their stats vary drastically. While CNP Rookies is struggling for buyers, investors have queued to make investments in Chronocatz.
