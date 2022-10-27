ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says Ye, formerly Kanye West, reinstated to Twitter before he took over platform

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is back on Twitter but the platform’s new CEO Elon Musk said he had no role in his return. Ye was previously suspended from Twitter after the platform claimed a series of controversial comments he made earlier this month violated their terms of service. He has subsequently remained off the platform but his profile appeared to be active on Friday.
Peloton drops Kanye West's music from new classes

Exercise equipment maker Peloton will not use the music of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in any newly produced classes on its platform, a company spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business. Peloton joined a growing list of companies that have recently cut ties with the rapper following his antisemitic remarks.
Elon Musk fires Twitter’s top brass after closing $44 billion deal: reports

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired several top Twitter executives after officially taking control of the company Thursday evening. A source with knowledge of the matter told FOX Business that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety were fired. Musk had accused the three of misleading him and investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.
Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
Defiant Twitter liberals taunt ‘evil overlord’ Elon Musk: We’re ‘NOT leaving’

Defiant liberals expressed their intention to stick it out on Twitter even though it is under new ownership of someone they’re not particularly fond of. Since the world’s richest man Elon Musk finalized his deal to purchase Twitter Thursday, the social media platform was set aflame with the hot takes of liberals lamenting the fact that someone who has routinely trolled leftists and decried censorship of conservatives is now owner of the tech company.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen confirm divorce legal expert weighs financial scenarios

Days after Tom Brady shot down retirement rumors, Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce on Friday. In an Instagram post she detailed the split. - With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amblicly finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult, to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you. Gisele.
