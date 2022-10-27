Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says Ye, formerly Kanye West, reinstated to Twitter before he took over platform
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is back on Twitter but the platform’s new CEO Elon Musk said he had no role in his return. Ye was previously suspended from Twitter after the platform claimed a series of controversial comments he made earlier this month violated their terms of service. He has subsequently remained off the platform but his profile appeared to be active on Friday.
Peloton drops Kanye West's music from new classes
Exercise equipment maker Peloton will not use the music of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in any newly produced classes on its platform, a company spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business. Peloton joined a growing list of companies that have recently cut ties with the rapper following his antisemitic remarks.
Blood pressure medication recalled due to chemicals' possible link to cancer
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets have been recalled due to the presence of nitrosamines, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables and may increase the risk of...
How to up your chances of winning the lottery
With the Powerball jackpot climbing to $800 million, people who dream of winning might be wondering if there are ways to increase the odds of taking home the prize money.
Biden says the price of gas was 'over five dollars' when he took office, data shows it was $2.39
President Biden said that the price of gasoline was “over five dollars” when he first took office in January 2021, but the actual price was less than half of what he claimed.
Elon Musk fires Twitter’s top brass after closing $44 billion deal: reports
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has fired several top Twitter executives after officially taking control of the company Thursday evening. A source with knowledge of the matter told FOX Business that Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety were fired. Musk had accused the three of misleading him and investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.
Here are the winning numbers in Saturday's $825M Powerball drawing
Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $825 million, the second largest in the game's history, the cash value, is an estimated $410.2 million.
Threat of diesel shortage looms as reserves dwindle
White House officials say they are watching diesel inventories closely following a report that reserves have been depleted to a low not seen since 2008.
Trump makes first comments about Twitter since Musk takeover: 'Very happy'
Former President Trump on Friday weighed in on billionaire businessman Elon Musk's completed takeover of Twitter, saying he is "very happy" the social media platform is in "now in sane hands." Trump, who for now remains suspended from Twitter, blasted the company's old leadership after Musk fired several top Twitter...
Plane in India catches fire during takeoff, 'scary' moment captured on video
A dramatic video posted to social media shows the moment the engine of an IndiGo aircraft attempting to take off at Delhi Airport burst into flames. No one was hurt.
Ousted Twitter top lawyer made calls to ban Trump, censor Hunter Biden laptop story
Twitter’s newly ousted top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, made the calls to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform and to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. Gadde lost her job, alongside CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, during Thursday’s Freebird Massacre after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media giant.
Facebook parent Meta stock plummets, CEO Zuckerberg sees net worth sink
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's fortune shed approximately $9.9 billion after the tech giant's stock was weighed down by its disappointing third-quarter earnings results. As of the time of publication, real-time tracking by Forbes shows that Zuckerberg's net worth has slipped to $37.1 billion, pushing him back to the 26th spot on the outlet's billionaire's list.
Inside Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s multimillion-dollar empire amid official divorce announcement
Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen have officially announced they have filed for divorce. Here's a look inside their multimillion-dollar empire.
Fed expected to aggressively hike rates to 5%, triggering global recession: survey
Federal Reserve officials are expected to maintain their hawkish stance at next week's policy-setting meeting where they are likely to approve another super-sized interest rate hike, paving the way for borrowing costs to climb above 5% by March 2023, according to a survey of Bloomberg economists. The survey found that...
Defiant Twitter liberals taunt ‘evil overlord’ Elon Musk: We’re ‘NOT leaving’
Defiant liberals expressed their intention to stick it out on Twitter even though it is under new ownership of someone they’re not particularly fond of. Since the world’s richest man Elon Musk finalized his deal to purchase Twitter Thursday, the social media platform was set aflame with the hot takes of liberals lamenting the fact that someone who has routinely trolled leftists and decried censorship of conservatives is now owner of the tech company.
Russia, China may be preparing new gold-backed currency, but expert assures US dollar 'safest' currency today
China and Russia may be working toward a new gold-backed currency in a move that would aim to dethrone the dollar as the primary reserve currency of the world, but any such currency would unlikely achieve that goal. "The USD remains the safest, most convenient and most widely used currency...
Twitter fake out? Possible pranksters may have posed as fired data engineers
Two guys that stood outside Twitter's San Francisco office Friday with cardboard boxes claiming they were recently fired by Elon Musk, may have been lying.
President Biden says America isn't experiencing 'record inflation anymore' amid 8.2% spike in prices
President Biden said that America is no longer experiencing "record inflation anymore" during an interview on NewsNation on Thursday night.
Video shows terrifying scenes from South American nightmare flight
Video shows terrifying scenes from a South American LATAM flight rocked by a severe storm. The plane made an emergency landing after sustaining damage.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen confirm divorce legal expert weighs financial scenarios
Days after Tom Brady shot down retirement rumors, Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce on Friday. In an Instagram post she detailed the split. - With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amblicly finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult, to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you. Gisele.
