Hedy Lemar: Her Tragic, Genius, And Remarkable Life
After initially finding success as an actress in her native country of Germany, legendary screen queen Hedy Lamarr's first husband became so possessive that he essentially held her captive in their home. Lemarr finally escaped by disguising herself as the housemaid and fleed to Paris.
Daily Beast
Gabriel Byrne Tells a Great Story in ‘Walking With Ghosts’—Just Not the Full One
The esteemed actor Gabriel Byrne is a wonderful storyteller; truly you could listen to him for hours. A “Gabriel Byrne Story Hour” to send us off to sleep would be just as effective as Golden Girls re-runs. It is why our audience listened, utterly rapt, as he recited...
Gabriel Byrne’s autobiographical ‘Walking With Ghosts’ now a new Broadway show
Gabriel Byrne, who has starred in dozens of films, including “Miller's Crossing” and “The Usual Suspects,” is telling his own story in a new Broadway show.
Slipped Disc
An American composer at 99
Ned Rorem has an auspicious birthday this weekend. He has known everyone in a century of American music. Yet, despite writing large symphonies, he is known chiefly for his songs, his chamber music and his diaries. Is that a fair assessment for posterity?
Meet The Cast Of The Gilded Age Season 2
"The Gilded Age," which premiered on HBO in January 2022, transported viewers to turn-of-the-century New York City. The vast economic shift during a period of swift industrial growth set the background, while intricate costume design, petty political play, and socioeconomic wars set the tone. Early reviews were golden and by February, the show was renewed for a second season (via Us Weekly). It is expected to premiere at some point in 2023.
Stranger Than Fiction: The Paranormal Researcher Who Inspired Shirley Jackson
Before electromagnetic field detectors and infrared thermometers were used to measure paranormal activity, Shirley Jackson framed ghost hunting as a scientific endeavor in The Haunting of Hill House. Her novel opens with Dr. John Montague recruiting test subjects to stay at a supposedly haunted house for the summer. As a “man of science,” he hopes to record evidence of the supernatural that even skeptics can’t deny—though he’s careful not to label Hill House “haunted” before he has proof.
The Lovers review – Shakespeare musical charms, but doesn’t always deliver
Bell Shakespeare is Australia’s national theatre company dedicated to performing the works of the Bard and his contemporaries. Their productions are varied in approach – they’ve set Henry V in a bunker during the London Blitz and placed The Comedy of Errors in a disco-driven 1970s – and the company has transformed some of the world’s most famous plays by applying new genres, tones and styles. However, in its 32 years, the company has never produced a musical – until now.
Jasmin Vardimon: Alice review – a fairytale that never quite goes through the looking-glass
Lewis Carroll’s Alice has inspired plenty of stage spin-offs, but despite the ubiquity, Wonderland provides weak source material. Sure, there is a succession of surreal encounters and colourful characters, but at the centre is a heroine who’s fairly hollow. For choreographer Jasmin Vardimon, though, Alice as a blank...
Hilma review – handsome biopic about mystic Swedish artist
A pioneer of abstract painting and, as this film tells it, the leader of an all-woman spiritualist collective, the Swedish artist Hilma af Klint was rather written off by the art world establishment during her lifetime (she died in the 1940s). But this handsome biopic by Lasse Hallström, with his daughter Tora Hallström in the role of the younger Hilma, attempts to redress the balance. An intriguing, confounding subject, Af Klint is full of contradictions. She’s a magnetic, disruptive presence; a true original who challenges the male art world hegemony, but also seeks its approval; a gifted artist, but one who claims her hand is guided by uncanny forces.
Yale Daily News
Witches: The original badasses
Walking home from dance class during October was terrifying as a little kid. I would sprint the whole two blocks home –– running between the street lights, stopping to catch my breath every 50 feet in the warm safety of their fluorescent glow. The cold night air made me shiver in my leotard and tights; I didn’t want to risk an off chance run-in with the monsters lurking in the shadows. And I may not be 10 years old, fleeing for my life down the quiet streets of my neighborhood after ballet practice anymore, but I’ve always erred on the side of caution when it comes to scary stories.
Hans Rott, Symphony No 1/Mahler review | classical album of the week
His friend Mahler called him a genius, but there’s little in this recording – fine though it is – of Rott’s first symphony to persuade us of that
‘I’m not saying Shakespeare is an anti-black racist. But …’ – the festival tackling an incendiary issue
When Farah Karim-Cooper first went to her bosses at Shakespeare’s Globe with the idea of staging a festival about Shakespeare and race, she got the distinct feeling that it was not regarded as urgent subject matter. In the intervening four years, the issue has proved not only urgent but incendiary. Karim-Cooper – and the Globe – have faced vicious social media abuse and trolling for programming events on anti-racism. Further afield, the matter has become even more inflammatory: earlier this month, the artistic director of the Oregon Shakespeare festival received death threats for programming the Bard’s work with references to slavery, and for its casting of women and non-binary actors. The charge of doing sacrilege to Shakespeare’s apparently sacred texts has never been more contested, it seems, and clearly comes with high stakes.
Frenzy to Buy Joan Didion’s Belongings—Even a Paper Clip
An auction house set to sell off late writer Joan Didion’s belongings says it’s been swamped with calls from fans desperate to buy something—even a paper clip. The New York Times reports that the Nov. 16 sale at Stair Galleries in upstate New York will feature items both mundane and iconic: blank notebooks that might go for just $100 to the author’s signature sunglasses, her writing desk, and a rattan chair where she was often photographed. The auction even includes the drop-leaf dining table where her husband John Gregory Dunne suffered a fatal heart attack in 2003, 18 years before she died of Parkinson’s disease.Read it at The New York Times
dctheaterarts.org
Craig Houk’s near-perfect ‘Brute Farce’ skewers a theater critic
DC Theater Arts doesn’t often report on staged readings (and never reviews them), but the premise of this one was too delicious to pass up: “Four vengeful, narcissistic actors, with the assistance of a brutish stage manager and a cynical stagehand, abduct and hold captive a theater critic notorious for shutting down productions and ending careers through his malicious reviews.”
Yale Daily News
Yaleoween: an Annual Tragicomedy
The time has come, folks. Be afraid: Halloween szn is upon us. Of course, for the obsessive and vain — me— all Hallow’s Eve began around mid-September, when I started scheduling the three polyester nightmares I will sport this week. People say Valentine’s Day is a capitalist farce, but I think the real scam is Halloween. DIY costumes are for people with ambition and hand-eye coordination, of which I am zero for two.
TS Eliot’s Waste Land was a barren place. But at least a spirit of optimism still prevailed | Kenan Malik
A century on, the epic masterpiece speaks to today’s anxieties about loss of tradition
EW.com
Armageddon Time, All Quiet on the Western Front breathe life into the boyhood memoir and war film
Writer-director James Gray has a home turf: blue-collar pockets of Queens and Brooklyn, often Jewish, where his family dramas, never strictly autobiographical, play adjacent to more epic genre instincts like crime and romance. But at the center of his churning, hard-nosed latest, Armageddon Time, Gray has a boy, who, if not exactly him, seems pretty close.
Matthew Perry talks addiction in memoir, Bob Dylan's 'Philosophy of Modern Song': 5 new books
This week brings new books about life and music from Bob Dylan and Bono, while "Friends" star Matthew Perry opens up about his addiction battles.
The week in classical: The Marriage of Figaro; Mahler Symphony No 8 review – phenomenal
As an antidote to turning back clocks and dark days, Mozart is always a right choice, in this instance especially: the heat of Seville, conveyed by light shimmering on an Islamic-Christian palace, rich with golds and ambers, makes Glyndebourne’s staging of The Marriage of Figaro a fabulous visual feast (thanks to Christopher Oram’s designs and Paule Constable’s lighting). Revived in the summer, now with a mostly new cast, Michael Grandage’s 2012 production is one of two main stagings for this autumn’s Glyndebourne Tour (the other is La Bohème), on the road between now and the end of November.
The Wonder review – a haunting period drama of faith and reason
Florence Pugh stars as a nurse called in to verify a miracle in Sebastián Lelio’s powerful story set in 19th-century Ireland. “This is the beginning,” says the voice of Niamh Algar, “of a film called The Wonder.” As Matthew Herbert’s haunting seascape of a score swoops, clangs and swirls, we see a film set – scaffolded buildings within a vast studio, much like the opening of Pedro Almodóvar’s recent short film The Human Voice. Ace cinematographer Ari Wegner’s camera slowly ventures into one of these sets to rest upon the face of Florence Pugh, as Algar’s hypnotic narration continues, telling us: “The people you are about to meet, the characters, believe in their story with complete devotion.”
