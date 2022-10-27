Read full article on original website
Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves
At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
Sixth annual 3Cs Holiday Craft Faire taking place this week in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Holiday craft season is upon us, and so is the 3Cs (Cancer and Community Charities) sixth annual Holiday Craft Faire, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The fair will be at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds from noon to 6 p.m. Friday...
'That’s the nature of a small town': 34-unit condominium to be built in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A four-story, 34-unit condominium with two five-unit townhouses between First and Second streets on Garden Avenue was unanimously approved by the Design Review Commission on Thursday. A three-story, 12-unit apartment and two duplex units at 816 E. Sherman Ave. was also approved. “I thought both...
Shania Twain kicking off upcoming tour in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Country music legend Shania Twain is coming to the Lilac City. Twain is returning to the stage and will be kicking off her “Queen of Me” tour at the Spokane Arena. She’ll play the Arena on April 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
Stevens County candidate faces residency questions
(The Center Square) – Geoff Kristianson is denying the findings of an investigative firm that he resides in Spokane, Washington, instead of Stevens County, where he is running to replace outgoing Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen. He said the report by G/T Investigations of Spokane contains “groundless last-minute allegations intended merely...
From costumes to candy: Halloween events to celebrate the spooky season!
Halloween is upon us once again, bringing a whole host of events throughout the weekend to enjoy. From spine-chilling spooks to kid-friendly trick-or-trunks, there’s plenty of festive fun to be had!. The Monumental Halloween Cover Show – Friday. Costumes encouraged! The Big Dipper: 171 S. Washington St., Spokane.
‘They’re only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter:’ Small Rathdrum community facing eviction
RATHDRUM, Idaho. – In the rural and quiet town of Rathdrum, the Mountain View Home Community is facing possible eviction during the coldest months of the year. “It’s a hell of a way to enter winter,” Resident Roger Gee said. Gee has lived in the mobile home...
How to watch the Gonzaga-Tennessee game
FRISCO, Texas – Gonzaga basketball season kicks off Friday with an exhibition game against the Tennessee Volunteers. This game is unlike your typical Zag game, though. The game will be live on Pay-Per-View and will cost $9.99 to watch. All proceeds from the game will go to McLendon Foundation. The foundation was established in 1999 to honor the legacy of...
Gonzaga-Kentucky tickets sell out in minutes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Tickets to the Gonzaga-Kentucky game at the Spokane Arena are officially sold out. Tickets were snatched up within minutes. The game is set for November 20 and will be broadcast on ESPN. This is the first matchup between the Zags and the Wildcats heading into a six-game series. They will meet in the 2024-25 season in Seattle...
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
Local Trunk-Or-Treats for families this Halloweekend
SPOKANE, Wash. – Halloween is right around the corner and as families get ready for Halloweekend there are a lot of family friendly events that offer more treats than tricks. 14701 E Wellesley Ave, Spokane Valley. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to wear costumes!. 1025 W. Indiana...
Yakima, Spokane counties forfeit nearly $2M in federal rental aid
The U.S. Treasury pulled funds from jurisdictions that didn't meet the deadline to distribute at least 20% of their most recent allocation.
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water
Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
Wilbur-Creston and Keller school districts cancel classes due to 'tragedy involving loss of lives'
KELLER, Wash. — The Wilbur-Creston (WCSD) and Keller school districts have announced that classes will be cancelled for Friday, Oct. 21. According to a message from Wilbur-Creston School District, a tragedy in the Keller community involving 'loss of lives' is the reason behind the cancellation. WCSD released the following...
Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A student assaulted a staff member at East Valley High School on Tuesday, according to Superintendent Brian Talbott. Nobody was hurt and there was no risk to other students or staff. The student could face assault charges. Talbott said the school would deal with any...
