ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reardan, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwsportsmanmag.com

Washington Cougars Really, Really Don’t Like Wolves

At least four GPS-collared Washington wolves have been killed by cougars in the last nine years, a rate higher than seen in the Northern Rockies over a data set twice as long. And state managers say “it’s likely there are more cases that we don’t know about.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Shania Twain kicking off upcoming tour in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Country music legend Shania Twain is coming to the Lilac City. Twain is returning to the stage and will be kicking off her “Queen of Me” tour at the Spokane Arena. She’ll play the Arena on April 28, 2023. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. on livenation.com. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Large power outage in north central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
SPOKANE, WA
The Center Square

Stevens County candidate faces residency questions

(The Center Square) – Geoff Kristianson is denying the findings of an investigative firm that he resides in Spokane, Washington, instead of Stevens County, where he is running to replace outgoing Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen. He said the report by G/T Investigations of Spokane contains “groundless last-minute allegations intended merely...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

From costumes to candy: Halloween events to celebrate the spooky season!

Halloween is upon us once again, bringing a whole host of events throughout the weekend to enjoy. From spine-chilling spooks to kid-friendly trick-or-trunks, there’s plenty of festive fun to be had!. The Monumental Halloween Cover Show – Friday. Costumes encouraged! The Big Dipper: 171 S. Washington St., Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

HUNT FOR HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER: Mr. Military Man in your souped up silver Dodge Ram. You rear-ended me in July on the corner of Third and Thor around 9 am when I was taking my son to school. I was driving my bright red Pontiac g6. I got out to ask you why the hell you had hit me, and your response was "you didn't mean to!" So I pull off into the Conoco station. The correct and legal thing to do, right?! Well, to my surprise I see your truck, which at the time was hauling wood/logs, take off and head toward South Hill up Thor Street. While I'm sure it was an accident to run into the back of me, you damaged my vehicle! With all due respect, I have to wonder, is this how a military man is supposed to conduct himself? I believe what you did is called a hit-and-run, a jailable offense in Washington. I'm looking for you, and I will eventually find you! I want my car fixed! Please respond immediately to avoid any further actions on my behalf. - red g6.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How to watch the Gonzaga-Tennessee game

FRISCO, Texas – Gonzaga basketball season kicks off Friday with an exhibition game against the Tennessee Volunteers.  This game is unlike your typical Zag game, though.  The game will be live on Pay-Per-View and will cost $9.99 to watch. All proceeds from the game will go to McLendon Foundation.  The foundation was established in 1999 to honor the legacy of...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gonzaga-Kentucky tickets sell out in minutes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tickets to the Gonzaga-Kentucky game at the Spokane Arena are officially sold out. Tickets were snatched up within minutes. The game is set for November 20 and will be broadcast on ESPN. This is the first matchup between the Zags and the Wildcats heading into a six-game series. They will meet in the 2024-25 season in Seattle...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Local Trunk-Or-Treats for families this Halloweekend

SPOKANE, Wash. – Halloween is right around the corner and as families get ready for Halloweekend there are a lot of family friendly events that offer more treats than tricks. 14701 E Wellesley Ave, Spokane Valley. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to wear costumes!. 1025 W. Indiana...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

New band "Fish and the Chips" blows Spokane out of the water

Five talented students, one electric band. Seniors Ethan Davis, Kate Fischer, Conrad Herold, Colin Pottinger and Clyde Twitty make up what is known to campus and Spokane as the musical group, Fish and the Chips. The bandmates said the idea for the band was formulated this past summer in Florence,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A student assaulted a staff member at East Valley High School on Tuesday, according to Superintendent Brian Talbott. Nobody was hurt and there was no risk to other students or staff. The student could face assault charges. Talbott said the school would deal with any...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy