ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Denver 21, Jacksonville 17

Denver0777—21 Jacksonville7307—17 Jac_Engram 22 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:40. Drive: 5 plays, 37 yards, 2:56. Key Plays: Ty.Campbell 0 interception return to Denver 37; Etienne 15 run. Jacksonville 7, Denver 0. Second Quarter. Jac_FG Patterson 37, 8:43. Drive: 6 plays, 54 yards, 2:09. Key Plays: Etienne 49...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111

Percentages: FG .494, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Joe 3-3, K.Williams 1-1, Dort 1-4, Omoruyi 0-1, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Bazley 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2, Pokusevski 0-2, Mann 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pokusevski 2, Bazley, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jal.Williams, K.Williams). Turnovers: 15...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Utah 124, Memphis 123

Percentages: FG .568, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Brooks 4-7, Jones 3-5, Bane 3-9, Roddy 2-3, Aldama 0-1, Chandler 0-1, Konchar 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Roddy 2, Adams, Bane, Clarke). Turnovers: 20 (Bane 5, Adams 4, Aldama 2, Brooks 2, Clarke 2, Roddy...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

Hornets spoil Curry's homecoming again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and the Charlotte Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry’s annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points as the Hornets beat...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 125, Brooklyn 116

INDIANA (125) Duarte 3-8 0-0 9, Smith 3-14 1-2 8, Jackson 8-13 2-2 18, Haliburton 7-16 6-6 26, Hield 6-14 0-0 17, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Bitadze 2-2 1-4 5, Mathurin 8-16 10-10 32, Nembhard 1-6 2-2 5, Brissett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-94 22-26 125.
BROOKLYN, NY
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 114, Chicago 109

PHILADELPHIA (114) Harris 4-6 2-2 13, Tucker 3-3 0-0 8, Embiid 9-15 6-9 25, Harden 2-13 11-11 15, Maxey 5-14 2-3 14, Niang 6-8 0-0 15, Harrell 2-5 1-2 5, Milton 2-4 0-0 4, Thybulle 1-2 0-0 2, House Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Melton 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 39-79 22-27 114.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-1st MNF game played in Indianapolis

1948 — Sammy Baugh of Washington passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns and Dan Sandifer has four interceptions including two for touchdowns as the Redskins beat the Boston Yanks 56-21. 1950 — Earl Lloyd of the Washington Capitols becomes the first African-American to play in an NBA game....
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 1

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 4, 10:05. 2, Seattle, Eberle 1 (Beniers, Schwartz), 11:20. 3, Seattle, Geekie 2 (Dunn, Sprong), 18:33. Third Period_4, Seattle, Schwartz 5 (Tanev, Wennberg), 19:00 (en). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-8-16_33. Seattle 12-11-7_30. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 2. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 0-2-1 (29 shots-27 saves)....
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Saturday's Scores

Franklin Middletown Christian, Ohio 46, Calumet Christian 0. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
OHIO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Waller scratched, Turner active for Raiders-Saints matchup

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been scratched from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after trying to practice this past week. Waller left the Raiders' Oct. 10 game at Kansas City with a hamstring injury after playing just eight snaps without a catch and now has been inactive for two straight games. He'd been listed as questionable on Friday for a game that finds both the Raiders (2-4) and Saints (2-5) needing victories to climb back into the playoff pictures in their respective conferences.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Sunday's Time Schedule

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m. Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Washington at Boston, 6 p.m. Minnesota at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. NFL. Denver vs Jacksonville...
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. ARIZONA CARDINALS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — ARIZONA: RB James Conner, QB Trace McSorley, CB Christian Matthew, C Rodney Hudson, LB Dennis Gardeck, T D.J. Humphries, G Max Garcia. MINNESOTA: OLB Luiji Vilain, OLB Benton Whitley, G/C Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Jonathan Bullard.
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo 4, Chicago 3

Buffalo1021—4 First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 5 (Mittelstadt), 6:19 (pp). 2, Chicago, Dickinson 3 (C.Jones, Entwistle), 10:20 (pp). Second Period_3, Chicago, Lafferty 3 (McCabe, S.Jones), 4:49. 4, Chicago, Raddysh 3 (Toews, Kurashev), 6:20. Third Period_5, Buffalo, Thompson 2 (Okposo, Skinner), 11:55. 6, Buffalo, Thompson 3 (Okposo, Skinner), 16:47. Overtime_7, Buffalo,...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy