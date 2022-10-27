Read full article on original website
Denver 21, Jacksonville 17
Denver0777—21 Jacksonville7307—17 Jac_Engram 22 pass from Lawrence (Patterson kick), 7:40. Drive: 5 plays, 37 yards, 2:56. Key Plays: Ty.Campbell 0 interception return to Denver 37; Etienne 15 run. Jacksonville 7, Denver 0. Second Quarter. Jac_FG Patterson 37, 8:43. Drive: 6 plays, 54 yards, 2:09. Key Plays: Etienne 49...
Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111
Percentages: FG .494, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Joe 3-3, K.Williams 1-1, Dort 1-4, Omoruyi 0-1, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Bazley 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Jal.Williams 0-2, Muscala 0-2, Pokusevski 0-2, Mann 0-4). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pokusevski 2, Bazley, Gilgeous-Alexander, Jal.Williams, K.Williams). Turnovers: 15...
Utah 124, Memphis 123
Percentages: FG .568, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Brooks 4-7, Jones 3-5, Bane 3-9, Roddy 2-3, Aldama 0-1, Chandler 0-1, Konchar 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Roddy 2, Adams, Bane, Clarke). Turnovers: 20 (Bane 5, Adams 4, Aldama 2, Brooks 2, Clarke 2, Roddy...
Hornets spoil Curry's homecoming again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and the Charlotte Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry’s annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points as the Hornets beat...
Indiana 125, Brooklyn 116
INDIANA (125) Duarte 3-8 0-0 9, Smith 3-14 1-2 8, Jackson 8-13 2-2 18, Haliburton 7-16 6-6 26, Hield 6-14 0-0 17, Johnson 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Bitadze 2-2 1-4 5, Mathurin 8-16 10-10 32, Nembhard 1-6 2-2 5, Brissett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-94 22-26 125.
Philadelphia 114, Chicago 109
PHILADELPHIA (114) Harris 4-6 2-2 13, Tucker 3-3 0-0 8, Embiid 9-15 6-9 25, Harden 2-13 11-11 15, Maxey 5-14 2-3 14, Niang 6-8 0-0 15, Harrell 2-5 1-2 5, Milton 2-4 0-0 4, Thybulle 1-2 0-0 2, House Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Melton 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 39-79 22-27 114.
Zach Edey Leads a Strong Frontcourt for Purdue Basketball Ahead of 2022-23 Season
Junior center Zach Edey is one of just two starters returning for Purdue basketball this upcoming season. He will lead a frontcourt that coach Matt Painter thinks is one of the best in the country.
Today in Sports History-1st MNF game played in Indianapolis
1948 — Sammy Baugh of Washington passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns and Dan Sandifer has four interceptions including two for touchdowns as the Redskins beat the Boston Yanks 56-21. 1950 — Earl Lloyd of the Washington Capitols becomes the first African-American to play in an NBA game....
WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA Football's Win Over Stanford
The Bruins stormed out to an early lead and never looked back, handling the Cardinal on both sides of the ball despite not having their defensive coordinator.
Seattle 3, Pittsburgh 1
Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 4, 10:05. 2, Seattle, Eberle 1 (Beniers, Schwartz), 11:20. 3, Seattle, Geekie 2 (Dunn, Sprong), 18:33. Third Period_4, Seattle, Schwartz 5 (Tanev, Wennberg), 19:00 (en). Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-8-16_33. Seattle 12-11-7_30. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Seattle 0 of 2. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 0-2-1 (29 shots-27 saves)....
Saturday's Scores
Franklin Middletown Christian, Ohio 46, Calumet Christian 0. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Lions honoring Barry Sanders with statue at Ford Field
One of the greatest players ever, Sanders was a 10-time Pro Bowler, six-time All-Pro and four-time rushing champ during his 10-year career with the Lions.
Waller scratched, Turner active for Raiders-Saints matchup
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been scratched from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after trying to practice this past week. Waller left the Raiders' Oct. 10 game at Kansas City with a hamstring injury after playing just eight snaps without a catch and now has been inactive for two straight games. He'd been listed as questionable on Friday for a game that finds both the Raiders (2-4) and Saints (2-5) needing victories to climb back into the playoff pictures in their respective conferences.
Jared Allen with spectacular entrance to Ring of Honor ceremony
The Minnesota Vikings honored Jared Allen on Sunday at halftime of their game with the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings’ great defensive lineman knows how to make an entrance. Check it out as he rides onto the field for his ceremony via horseback. Allen played 6 seasons with Minnesota and...
Sunday's Time Schedule
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m. Golden State at Detroit, 6 p.m. New York at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Washington at Boston, 6 p.m. Minnesota at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. NFL. Denver vs Jacksonville...
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. ARIZONA CARDINALS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — ARIZONA: RB James Conner, QB Trace McSorley, CB Christian Matthew, C Rodney Hudson, LB Dennis Gardeck, T D.J. Humphries, G Max Garcia. MINNESOTA: OLB Luiji Vilain, OLB Benton Whitley, G/C Chris Reed, T Vederian Lowe, DL Esezi Otomewo, DL Jonathan Bullard.
Buffalo 4, Chicago 3
Buffalo1021—4 First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 5 (Mittelstadt), 6:19 (pp). 2, Chicago, Dickinson 3 (C.Jones, Entwistle), 10:20 (pp). Second Period_3, Chicago, Lafferty 3 (McCabe, S.Jones), 4:49. 4, Chicago, Raddysh 3 (Toews, Kurashev), 6:20. Third Period_5, Buffalo, Thompson 2 (Okposo, Skinner), 11:55. 6, Buffalo, Thompson 3 (Okposo, Skinner), 16:47. Overtime_7, Buffalo,...
