Read full article on original website
Related
capecod.com
Healey Endorses Buckley for Barnstable County Sheriff
HYANNIS – Attorney General and Democrat candidate for governor Maura Healey has endorsed fellow Democrat Donna Buckley for Barnstable County Sheriff. Healey said that Buckley is committed to fighting the opioid epidemic in the region, as well as supporting rehabilitation and treatment for those suffering from substance use disorders.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 7,318 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 7,318 new COVID-19 cases and 86 new deaths in the last week, with the new data released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,909,721 cases and 20,545 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 239 people primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 and a...
capecod.com
COVID Money to Benefit Cape Cod Water Quality, Housing
HYANNIS – Enough COVID recovery projects to total $14 million have applied to the Barnstable County American Rescue Plan Act grant program that has been allocated only one third that amount. Projects for affordable housing, public health, broadband access and more are looking to share in the $5 million...
Ban on mattress and textile disposal in Massachusetts begins Nov. 1
A statewide ban on disposing textiles and mattresses begins in Massachusetts Tuesday after regulators updated state code last year. The ban, scheduled to begin Nov. 1, encompasses clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products — though it excludes anything that has been contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil, or hazardous substances, according to regulations maintained by the Department of Environmental Protection.
Massachusetts Law Requires This on Your Vehicle, Or You Get Pulled Over
Every day, we have the privilege to hop in our vehicles to commute to work and back. Or if you're one of those people that travel a lot like me, those are awesome privileges too. Driving is part of our everyday lives no matter how you look at it. When...
westernmassnews.com
Changes coming to mattress, textile disposal starting next week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Starting Tuesday, November 1, discarding mattresses in the trash will be illegal in Massachusetts. Western Mass News spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli, who said the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection made the decision to have mattresses recycled after almost a year of discussion.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
Massachusetts Residents Should be Aware of Holiday Decoration Scam
It's that time of year when folks are going "big" with their holiday decoration displays. Here in the Berkshires, I have seen some pretty impressive Halloween displays and it won't be long now before we see Massachusetts residents getting knee-deep in decorating their yards and homes for the winter holidays.
therealdeal.com
Massachusetts developer sentenced for mortgage fraud scheme
It’s nearly witching hour in Salem and one developer on the losing end of a trial is going to have plenty of time in the clink to reflect. George Kritopoulos was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a decade-long mortgage scheme, according to the Justice Department. The 50-year-old developer will also have two years of supervised release following the prison sentence.
WCVB
Healey voices support for Question 1 and Question 4 at Roxbury rally
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running to become governor of the state, is among those supporting Question 1 and Question 4 on the statewide ballot. Healey, a Democrat, was among the ballot questions' supporters who rallied outside the Dudley Cafe in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Saturday...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts
SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt.
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?
I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
Mass. state workers rehired after COVID vaccine mandate firings not being offered back pay
The nearly 50 former Massachusetts state workers who lost their jobs last year to Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 mandate should not expect guaranteed back pay if they accept the commonwealth’s recent offers of reinstated employment. The limited pool of former Executive Department employees — out of about 1,000...
capecod.com
Upper Cape Tech Gets Federal School Bus Funding
BOURNE – Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School has been chosen as a recipient of almost $400,000 as part of the Clean School Bus Program, funded by President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law. The technical school is one of five recipients in Massachusetts to receive grant money...
Watch: Massachusetts Firefighters Rescue Scared Kitty From Top of a Utility Pole
Cat stuck in a tree? Somebody call the fire department, right?. According to a Mental Floss article, the answer depends on the situation, the tree, and even the particular fire department. So yes, maybe, sort of. Well, in September, a Massachusetts cat didn't get stuck in a tree, but it...
Daily Free Press
Question 2 on the ballot proposes regulating Massachusetts dental insurance
A ballot question in November will ask Massachusetts voters whether or not they would like their dental insurance carriers to be regulated by the state. According to the Secretary of State’s website, the law would require dental insurers to report their medical loss ratio — the ratio between how much a customer pays for their insurance that goes toward patient care as opposed to administrative expenses — to the commissioner of the Massachusetts Division of Insurance. The law would also set the MLR in the state at 83%, so when insurance providers do not reach that ratio, insurance policy holders would be refunded the excess premiums.
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out
In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
westernmassnews.com
Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
Comments / 0