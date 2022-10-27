Read full article on original website
Northern Ireland secretary plays for time by failing to name election date
The Northern Ireland secretary has announced he will call an election for the Stormont assembly but refused to name a date. Chris Heaton-Harris said on Friday he would do his “legal duty” to call an election within 12 weeks and promised to give more detail next week after talks with Northern Ireland party leaders.
No 10 responds to King Charles Cop27 ‘ban’ as Sunak says it is right he focuses on ‘depressing domestic challenges’ – as it happened
Downing Street says it was ‘unanimously agreed’ with Palace that monarch would not attend; PM says he is focusing on economy but remains ‘personally committed’ to environment
Stormont election will definitely happen, cabinet minister says
A Northern Ireland assembly election will “definitely happen” after a deadline to restore devolved government at Stormont was missed, a cabinet minister has said. The environment secretary, Thérèse Coffey said “clearly” there was not “sufficient agreement” between Stormont parties to avoid a fresh election.
Brexit crisis pushes N Ireland to brink of new election
LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland is headed for an unwanted early election after its deadlocked lawmakers failed Thursday to break a political impasse triggered by Britain’s exit from the European Union that has shaken the power-sharing structure underpinning the region’s hard-won peace. Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly met but failed to elect a speaker, the first step toward restoring a government that splits power between Irish nationalists and British unionists, on ice since an election in May. Attempts to nominate a speaker were blocked by the biggest British unionist body, the Democratic Unionist Party, as part of its protest over post-Brexit customs checks that unionists see as undermining Northern Ireland’s British identity. Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said his party would not agree to nominate an executive “until decisive action is taken ... to remove the barriers to trade within our own country and to restore our place within the United Kingdom internal market.”
BBC
NI Protocol talks between UK and EU to continue
EU-UK talks will continue on how to fix issues with the post-Brexit treaty known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. Following a phone call on Thursday afternoon, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and his European Commission counterpart, Maroš Šefčovič, tweeted that talks will continue. Mr Šefčovič said the...
BBC
How bad is the gender reform rebellion for the SNP?
The SNP has suffered its biggest-ever backbench rebellion since it came to power in Scotland, with nine MSPs failing to back the Scottish government's gender reform legislation. They included Ash Regan, who quit as the government's community safety minister shortly before the Holyrood vote. How significant is the uprising and...
BBC
Suella Braverman was in denial over forced resignation, sources say
Suella Braverman was "amazed" and "in denial" over being forced to resign for breaching the ministerial code, according to sources. Ms Braverman stood down as then PM Liz Truss's home secretary on 19 October after admitting to a "technical infringement" by sending an official document from a personal email account.
UK government delays clean water and nature targets, breaching Environment Act
The government has delayed publication of clean water and biodiversity targets, putting it in breach of its Environment Act, ministers have admitted. Thérèse Coffey, the environment secretary, published a written ministerial statement on Friday confirming that the targets underpinning the country’s nature recovery would not be released on 31 October as promised.
Doubts arise over Braverman’s claim to have come forward about code breach
Former intelligence select committee chief warns issue threatens to undermine confidence in sharing sensitive information
BBC
Charity boss named as the next Church of Scotland moderator
The Church of Scotland has named its next moderator of the General Assembly. The Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, 58, who lives in Glasgow, has led poverty relief charity Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016. She will take a year's sabbatical to become the Kirk's ambassador at home and abroad for 12...
BBC
Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges
The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
Windrush compensation scheme beset by slow repayments to victims
Simon Murray, official overseeing programme, said he is concerned at the number of people who have died before receiving anything
BBC
Ex-Tory home secretary Amber Rudd says Rwanda plan is 'brutal'
Plans to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda are "brutal" and "impractical", an ex-Tory home secretary has warned. Amber Rudd told GB News it was "extraordinary" the current home secretary had said it was her "dream" to see a plane take off for Rwanda. She suggested ministers should instead focus...
BBC
Channel migrants: Nearly 1,000 people cross in single day
Almost 1,000 migrants crossed the English Channel in 24 small boats on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence says. It brings the total number of migrants making the journey from France so far this month to 6,395. Government figures collated by the BBC show 39,430 people have crossed on small boats...
