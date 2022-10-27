LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland is headed for an unwanted early election after its deadlocked lawmakers failed Thursday to break a political impasse triggered by Britain’s exit from the European Union that has shaken the power-sharing structure underpinning the region’s hard-won peace. Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly met but failed to elect a speaker, the first step toward restoring a government that splits power between Irish nationalists and British unionists, on ice since an election in May. Attempts to nominate a speaker were blocked by the biggest British unionist body, the Democratic Unionist Party, as part of its protest over post-Brexit customs checks that unionists see as undermining Northern Ireland’s British identity. Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson said his party would not agree to nominate an executive “until decisive action is taken ... to remove the barriers to trade within our own country and to restore our place within the United Kingdom internal market.”

