iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia
A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
ohmymag.co.uk
This abandoned dog was found tied to a fence with a heartbreaking note
An abandoned dog named Woody was found tied up outside a house in the West Midlands, England. The woman who came across the pooch was devastated by the cruelty after she saw him wear a shock collar and have no food or water. There was also a note that made it clear this dog was unwanted.
Elderly female lion grows 'awkward teenage mane,' baffling zookeepers
An elderly female lion at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas has sprouted a mane. This phenomenon has only been seen a handful of times.
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
'This is what "production" of cheap puppies looks like': Diseased and infested dogs muster what strength they have left to welcome their rescuers in heart-breaking images from Polish puppy farm
Dozens of dogs have been found in a 'terrifyingly tragic condition' after investigators raided a 'pseudo puppy farm' in Poland following a tip off from concerned locals. Inspectors from the Animal Welfare Society were called to the squalid breeding kennels in the country's Środa Wielkopolska region, where they found diseased and staving puppies, and their mothers covered in excrement.
The longest-living animals on Earth
The longest-living animals can survive for centuries and millennia, even pausing the aging process altogether. Here are the longest-living animals in the world.
BBC
Attacked owl rescued by fishing crew 100 miles out to sea
A long-eared owl shocked crew on board a fishing boat over 100 miles off the north coast of Scotland. The bird was rescued by a crew member who spotted it being attacked by seagulls. It suffered minor injuries but was cared for by the team on board Peterhead-registered Benarkle II...
Dozens of starving dogs found living amongst faeces and decomposing puppies in ‘horrendous’ Welsh house
Shocking footage shows the inside of a faeces and urine-ridden house that a dog breeder subjected dozens of animals to. Julie Elizabeth Newcombe, 42, of Trefil Road, Tredegar was found to be keeping 90 dogs in "disgusting conditions" inside her Blaenau Gwent, Wales house. Footage filmed inside the property captures...
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
Strange Creature Covered in Seaweed Washes Up on Beach
Tarlee Smith had been riding her horse along a beach when she spotted the creature washed ashore, and she thought it was a seal at first.
BBC
No one chooses to become an addict, says Catherine
The Princess of Wales has given her personal support to people struggling with addictions, telling them shame should not stop them getting help. "No one chooses to become an addict," said Catherine, Princess of Wales. Launching the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, the princess called for a more compassionate public...
BBC
Wild boar stabbed by man who let dogs attack it
A man who stabbed a wild boar then filmed a pair of dogs attacking and tormenting it has been jailed. Luke Rix was jailed for 18 weeks after an RSPCA inquiry that led to a raid on a property in Gloucestershire. The charity was contacted after videos and pictures of...
katzenworld.co.uk
Kitten was ‘Eaten’ by Starving Cats who Were Neglected at Bradford House
This post contains information that might be upsetting for some. Graphical images removed but available upon request. The RSPCA prosecuted after finding the cats and dead kitten living without food and water. Four members of the same family have been banned from keeping animals for life after the RSPCA found...
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
Steam train and car crash at Snowdonia level crossing
A steam train and a car have crashed at a level crossing in Snowdonia, with emergency services at the scene. It happened near Cwmcloch Isaf on Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert, Gwynedd, on Friday at about 11:30 BST. North Wales Police officers are at the scene as well as other emergency services...
BBC
Two men 'winched to safety' from cliffs in Cornwall
Two members of the public have been saved from cliffs in Cornwall by multiple rescue teams. St Austell Coastguard was called to reports of two men "in difficulty" between Carlyon Bay and Par on Friday. Working alongside Fowey RNLI, Mevagissey Coastguard and Coastguard Rescue 924, a search was carried out...
BBC
'Devious' killer who decapitated friend must serve 34 years
A woman who murdered and decapitated her friend before putting her in a suitcase and dumping the body has been sentenced to life in jail. Jemma Mitchell will serve at least 34 years for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her London home in June 2021. Aggravating factors included that...
BBC
Article: published on 27 October 2022
A 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. South Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. The man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....
BBC
Kyra Hill death: Dad distressed over water park reopening
The father of a girl who drowned at a water park has spoken of his despair over it being allowed to reopen. Kyra Hill, 11, was found over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor in Berkshire, on 6 August. Her father, Leonard Hill, from Croydon in...
