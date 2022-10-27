Tribal warfare on Papua New Guinea’s “Island of Love” has left 32 people dead this week, according to reports. The fighting was said to be continuing Tuesday on Kiriwina Island after violence broke out a day earlier between the Kulumata and Kuboma people. Some 15 people are also missing, with police from the nation’s capital, Port Moresby, sent to stop the slaughter. “The team of police deployed today to the island have been instructed to contain and maintain order in the area, provide leadership on the ground and help start the peace process,” internal security minister Peter Tsiamalili Jnr said Tuesday. An official death toll has yet to be confirmed. A local source told The Guardian that the conflict started last month when a man was killed in a fight over a soccer game. Another local said it was “frightening to see such violence on their island.”Read it at The Guardian

5 DAYS AGO