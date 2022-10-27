Read full article on original website
“The Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Bison Project” coming to LaSalle Public Library
LASALLE – National Bison Day activities planned for LaSalle Public Library. On Tuesday at 6:00 PM, the LaSalle Public Library will virtually host Christina Henderson, Prairie Supervisor at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, for a presentation. There was once so much prairie in Illinois that it became known as “The Prairie State.” Now, less than one-tenth of one percent remains. At Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, located at the site of the Joliet Arsenal, volunteers, partners, and employees are working with over 275 species of native Illinois prairie plants to increase and improve this natural habitat for pollinators and other important species. As part of the restoration project, a small herd of bison was introduced in 2015. In this virtual program, Ms. Henderson, will discuss how bison are helping to restore the prairie, and where the best places are to look for bison.
Illinois Department of Agriculture announces tax credit for agri-tourism
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the Agritourism Liability Insurance Tax Credit program. This entitles those who operate agritourism businesses in Illinois to apply for a tax credit equal to 100% of the liability insurance premiums paid by that individual or entity during the taxable year or $1,000, whichever is less. The Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Specialty Growers Association hope this new program will alleviate some of the burden of high liability insurance costs for agritourism businesses. The deadline to apply for the 2022 tax year is February 28, 2023.
“Our Hometown Halloween” a scary big success in LaSalle
LASALLE – A Halloween celebration in downtown LaSalle was a big success Saturday, with hundreds gathered for the costume parade and trick or treating at local businesses. Children’s games and snacks were also provided at the Knights of Columbus parking lot. LaSalle Mayor Jeff Grove said it was a great turn out.
LaSalle man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm
LASALLE – A LaSalle man is facing a gun charge after an arrest Saturday morning by the LaSalle Police Department. They claim they were called around 2:15 AM to the 500 block of First Street for a report of an individual allegedly armed with a handgun. LaSalle and Peru Police responded to the scene, where they say that a firearm was reportedly discharged just prior to their arrival. Taken into custody was 28-year-old Larry J. Kelly, who was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail with bond yet to be set. No injuries were reported.
Trio arrested identified after I-39 incident
MENDOTA – The three individuals arrested after an alleged pursuit and shooting incident on I-39 that ended in Wisconsin have been identified. The Illinois State Police identified the suspects, 43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, WI who faces drug charges for Fentanyl and Cocaine; 41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, WI, who has been charged with Probation Violation, and a number of drug charges including those for Cocaine, Fentanyl, Paraphernalia, THC; and 38-year-old Michael B. Goodman of Madison, WI who has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, and drug charges involving Fentanyl, and Cocaine. All three are being held in the Rock County Jail in Wisconsin awaiting a bond court hearing.
Maine begins removing those naughty license plates
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is cleaning up its roads one naughty license plate a time. The state is enforcing new rules to eliminate vulgar vanity license plates that proliferated after the state effectively eliminated its review process. That laissez-faire approach brought scores of complaints before lawmakers reinstated a review process. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she supports freedom of expression, but said profane language shouldn’t be on state-issued license plates. The state began sending letters this month recalling offensive license plates.
LaSalle Public Library extending hours in November
LASALLE – The LaSalle Public Library, for the month of November, will be extending its hours on Tuesday evenings to 8:00 PM. Individuals are welcome to browse the collection, which includes books, magazines, music, audiobooks, DVDs, newspapers and/or access the Library’s digital collection through Libby, eReadIllinois and Hoopla. The Library offers access to public access computers. Chromebooks and tablets are also available to borrow for in-library use, and LaSalle Library cardholders are eligible to borrow wireless hotspots. Copy, printing and fax services are also available. Genealogy services, including access to Ancestry are available at the Library, free of charge. The Library continues to offer free adult virtual programs using the Zoom platform on most Tuesday evenings, and occasionally on other days of the week.
Raining mud in Minnesota
Minnesota has been experiencing a drought, however they recently received a little relief with the rain. Due to the drought, the dirt was dry and the wind picked up the dust. Once the rain began, the dirt mixed with the rain and caused a mud rain. Causing cars to be covered in mud.
Man steals a Montana radio station’s promotional vehicle
A man in Montana broke into MIX 97.1 and stole a t-shirt and the keys to the station vehicle. The vehicle has a wrap with the station’s logo in bright pink all over it. Later that morning, a church woman 20 miles away contacted the police and the station and said that their vehicle was parked in their parking lot and that there was a suspicious man walking around it and kicking the tires.
