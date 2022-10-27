Read full article on original website
munciejournal.com
Muncie Dam Altered for Fish and Kayaking
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Soil and Water Conversation District received grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Ed and Virginia Ball Foundation to modify the water intake dam at the Indiana American Water Company filtration facility located on Burlington Avenue in Muncie.
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
Milton-Union keeps perfect season alive, blanks Greenon
WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The No. 2-seeded Milton-Union Bulldogs continued their perfect season into the playoffs with a dominant 49-0 shutout win over Greenon in the first round of the Div. 5 regionals.
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
Daily Advocate
Fall into Christmas has several new events
GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration.
WRBI Radio
Most of SE Indiana officially in a drought
Southeastern IN — Most of Southeastern Indiana is officially in a drought. That’s the word from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released a map Thursday showing all of Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties and most of Decatur County in a moderate drought. Northwestern Decatur County is considered abnormally...
miamivalleytoday.com
Active shooter training for Milton Union school staff
WEST MILTON — Staff at Milton Union schools spent Thursday morning with law enforcement officers from multiple areas conducting active shooter training. Thursday, Oct. 27, was a work day for the Milton Union teachers and the district decided to take advantage of not having students in the building to run a realistic active shooter drill.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
Indiana man dead after car hits tree, catches on fire
HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire. Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and […]
Stinebaugh to testify on Friday
WAPAKONETA — Thomas Stinebaugh, the embattled mayor of Wapakoneta charged with felony counts of theft in office and having an unlawful interest in public contracts, will take the witness stand when testimony in his trial opens Friday morning. The mayor, who was suspended from performing city duties following his...
Jersey Mikes Subs coming to Kettering
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – If you live or travel through Kettering and want a new lunch spot, an east-coast sub shop will be opening soon! According to a release, Jersey Mike’s Subs will open their newest location at 2831 Wilmington Pike on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The store will be open daily from 10 a.m. to […]
Daily Advocate
Fort Jefferson Park present and future – Part 2
June 2021, a turnaround date for Fort Jefferson Park. OHC hired Darke County Parks to manage the site. The new facelift started with the removal of the vandalized, hazardous, foul smelling 80-year-old outhouses. Trip hazards were removed from the abandoned well house, and the broken-down concrete ramp was replaced. A temporary nice porta john was then added to the well house frame. It is a convenient sensible location. The torn-up parking lot was repaved.
4 injured, 20 displaced after truck crashes into Dayton building
The crash left four people injured, and medics were called to the scene for minor to moderate injuries.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
Daily Advocate
Acker to speak to BPW club
GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club November meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 10 at Beanz Buttercream Bakery & Eatery, 180 E. 3rd St., Greenville, with optional dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7 p.m. The meeting will be hosted by the Individual Development (IDP) Committee with Leigh Fletcher, Chair and committee members, Kathy O’Dell, Jennifer Wilson, Tania Menger, and Melissa Fuerer.
Pole struck after 2 vehicle crash in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pole was struck after a two vehicle crash Thursday in Dayton. According to dispatch, a call came in at 7:42 a.m. for a crash involving an SUV and truck at the intersection of Germantown Pike and Liscum Drive in Dayton. Multiple medics were dispatched to the scene and occupants inside […]
2 men arrested following rented storage unit thefts
Suspects would cut locks off storage units and then place their own locks on them, returning later to steal property.
WANE-TV
Jay County Schools changes protocol after a rise in fighting
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A rise in fights during the first quarter of the year at Jay County Jr.-Sr. High School caused enough alarm that officials have changed the protocol when addressing physical conflicts between students. A concerned citizen reached out to WANE TV claiming there had been...
3 people arrested after fight at Miami Valley Hospital North
ENGLEWOOD — Three people are in custody following a fight at Miami Valley Hospital North Saturday evening, according to an Englewood Police spokesperson. Police crews from Englewood and Clayton were dispatched at around 6:27 p.m. to 9000 N Main Street, dispatchers told News Center 7. The fight reportedly started...
