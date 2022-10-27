ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lady Mavericks win their regular-season finale

By Derwin Worrell
 3 days ago

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX ) The Lady Mavericks get an impressive win against the Westminster Griffins. The win gives the Lady Mavericks an 8-4 record in the conference and gives them momentum heading into the RMAC Tournament. The Mavericks will be the No. 6 seed in the RMAC Tournament. They finish the regular season 10-7-1 overall.

