City officials unveil plans for Square 10 at site of former New Haven Coliseum
The New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum was demolished 15 years ago. Since then, the corner of South Orange and George streets has been vacant, with most of the three-and-a-half acres used for public parking.
Norwalk Council considers illegal apartment issue
NORWALK, Conn. — Legal prohibitions prevent Planning and Zoning inspectors from cracking down on illegal apartments in many instances, Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said Thursday. Kleppin spoke to the Common Council Public Safety & General Government Committee in an conversation Chairwoman Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) said she’d...
PODCAST: Newington condos bring affordable housing and discussion
CT Mirror's Tom Condon talks about his story on how the 8-30g law facilitated affordable housing development at Griswold Hills in Newington.
cbia.com
Labor Shortage Crisis Needs an ‘All of the Above Solution’
Solving the manufacturing industry’s labor shortage is a critical issue for Connecticut’s economy. “We must continue working together to address the labor shortage,” Carolyn Lee, president of The Manufacturing Institute, said at the Oct. 27 Made in Connecticut Manufacturing Summit in Wallingford. Lee said there are 12.9...
Yexandra Diaz, Program Manager for New Haven Public Allies with Serve CT
Yexandra Diaz speaks with Renee about Public Allies CT, an Americorp program with Serve Connecticut!
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ctexaminer.com
Middletown to Opt Out of Accessory Apartment Law, Draft Town Regulations
MIDDLETOWN – Members of the Planning and Zoning Commission said they intend to opt out of the state’s new rules for accessory apartments “for the right reasons,” promising a rewrite of the city’s own accessory dwelling regulations will come first. Towns and cities have until...
Full buses, half-empty trains and wider (barely) airline seats…
Full buses, half-empty trains, wider airline seats and other items of transportation interest from land, sea and air.
Compost Headlines: Everything Must Go (Poof)!
(Opinion) If the guy in the old Crazy Eddie commercials took a look at how New Haven is taxing — or not taxing — the gold-rush speculators snapping up property, you know what he’d scream. “This is in-sa-a-a-ane!!!”. He would take one look at the money an...
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: Before City Place (Old Asylum Street in Hartford, Connecticut)
This video is about what once existed on a block of Asylum Street in Hartford, CT where the City Place office towers were built in the 1980s. This included the house where J. P. Morgan was born, the sites of many historic Hartford businesses (including music stores, Turkish baths, bakeries and clothing stores), and a controversial mural that sparked public debate in the 1970s.
Accusations, Debts Mount In Clock Shop Debacle
Grand visions of a new community rising from the ashes of the old Hamilton Street clock factory have disintegrated into a foreclosure lawsuit — and finger-pointing between an Oregon-based developer and the Elicker Administration about why it all fell apart. Those are the latest legal twists and turns with...
Norwalk hires DEI Officer
NORWALK, Conn. —Norwalk’s first DEI Officer has been hired and will start work Nov. 1. LaToya Fernandez served as the director of a Restorative Justice project in Hartford for nine months before accepting the Norwalk job in October, according to her LinkedIn page. Previous work includes a 16-month contract with the City of San Jose, Calif.
onlyinbridgeport.com
And Away We Go! Rebeca Rappels M&T Bank, Acting Chief Elevates Profile
Acting Police Chief Rebeca Garcia is trying to reach new heights, in more ways than one. As Mayor Joe Ganim ponders selection of the next permanent top cop, the normally media shy Garcia has elevated her profile, the latest rappelling M&T Bank’s regional headquarters, the tallest building in the Downtown business district.
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cutting for Newest Market Place at Bridgeport Business Held with Local, Company Officials Present
This story ran Oct. 12 on Connect-Bridgeport. This morning, officials with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce were joined by other local and store representatives to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those individuals are shown in the photo above. Check out the area's newest business. There is a new store...
sheltonherald.com
Bloomfield may vote to oust town manager for second straight year
BLOOMFIELD — The Town Council will hold an executive session and public meeting next week to discuss details of the town manager's contract, including a potential dismissal. The public meeting will be held in-person at Town Hall and virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday after town council members convene in private session on Monday to discuss Stanley Hawthorne's contract.
New Haven ‘paves’ the way for future projects with raised crosswalk on state road
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a first for the state Department of Transportation. State and local officials cut the ribbon on the first ever raised crosswalk on a state road. It’s on Townshend Avenue in New Haven. It is a much-needed new bump in the road, right in front of the Nathan Hale School. […]
Rembert Mural Eyed For Bassett Building
New life may soon light up a long-dead former social services building on Bassett Street — in the form of a mural remembering the late Newhallville artist Winfred Rembert. Representatives of the public arts nonprofit Site Projects, known for having commissioned several murals throughout the city, pitched that latest...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-10-28@1:34pm–#Bridgeport Ct– Report of a pedestrian being struck at Vanguard and Main Street. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Connecticut sees shortage of specialized teachers, placing burden on current teachers
A statewide staffing shortage is crippling school systems throughout Connecticut, leaving dozens of teacher positions open across the state.
South Carolina man pleads guilty to illegally selling gun in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 42-year-old South Carolina man will be sentenced in January after pleading guilty Friday to making straw purchases to then illegally sell guns in Connecticut, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Officials learned in spring 2021 that 42-year-old Marquis Jerome Pollard was using straw purchasers […]
