Daily Advocate
Fall into Christmas has several new events
GREENVILLE — Darke County will showcase the sixth annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration.
Daily Advocate
Fort Jefferson Park present and future – Part 2
June 2021, a turnaround date for Fort Jefferson Park. OHC hired Darke County Parks to manage the site. The new facelift started with the removal of the vandalized, hazardous, foul smelling 80-year-old outhouses. Trip hazards were removed from the abandoned well house, and the broken-down concrete ramp was replaced. A temporary nice porta john was then added to the well house frame. It is a convenient sensible location. The torn-up parking lot was repaved.
countynewsonline.org
Halloween Parade Beggar’s Night
Downtown Greenville was transformed into a trail of Halloween. After a Halloween Parade and a costume judging at the circle a big crowd lined up on both sides of the Broadway to get the treats that were handed out by many of the businesses on Broadway. Prizes have been awarded...
Daily Advocate
DCCA presents Americana quartet “Hey Mavis”
GREENVILLE — Traditional Americana quartet “Hey Mavis,” known for their performances blending modern elements with old-time traditions, will perform at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, Nov. 12. The second of Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2022-2023 Artists Series presentations, the show will...
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. In hopes of finding Wrangler, the longest shelter resident (74 days at time of publication) a new home, his adoption fee has been reduced to $45, which includes his current year license.
Bob Evans to offer free meals to veterans
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bob Evans restaurants are serving those who served a free meal on Veterans Day. According to a release by Bob Evans, veterans and active duty members of the military can choose a free meal from a special menu available all day. “We don’t take for granted that the freedom to gather […]
Daily Advocate
Morse Family to sing at First Assembly
GREENVILLE — The Morse Family Gospel Singers are returning to the First Assembly of God on Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Jonathan and Heidi Morse have witnessed Lord’s hand move powerfully in their lives. Through difficult times God has been so faithful. Experiencing how HE has brought them through the storm allows them to identify with those who are hurting and are thirsting for the Lord’s touch in their lives. Through music, testimony, and the preaching of God‘s word they want to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to a dying world.
Movie to be filmed in Lima
LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
Daily Advocate
Humility is the beginning of Wisdom
Humility is misunderstood, depending on where one looks for its meaning. The Merriam-Webster dictionary founded in 1831 defines humility as a modest or low view of one’s own importance, humbleness. However, the Book of Proverbs (which was copied into being in 700 BC) may have the intended, complete and unadulterated clarification of humility, if not just the oldest. There humility is described as an attitude of spiritual modesty that comes from understanding our place in the larger order of things.
Daily Advocate
Darke Co. Shrine Club completes $75K donation to Shriners Children’s Ohio
GREENVILLE — Darke County Shrine Club held a dinner meeting on Oct. 26 at Romer’s Catering to celebrate a meaningful milestone. In 2020, the local Shriners pledged to donate $75,000 to Shriners Children’s Hospital within five years. Hitting their goal two years early, Darke County Shrine Club presented a final $29,000 check to the hospital, completing their full donation towards a conference room that will serve medical staff and families. This brings the club’s total hospital donations to nearly $2.2 million over its entire history.
Daily Advocate
Norcold to close in Gettysburg, Sidney
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two local plants — one in Darke County, the other in Shelby County — will be closing their doors. Thetford LLC, a leader in RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold LLC, the premier brand in RV refrigerators (collectively, “Thetford North America”), announced to employees and customers Thursday they will be transferring all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing to other global company owned and operated manufacturing facilities, resulting in the closure of two Ohio-based Norcold locations over the coming months.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Miami County, OH
Situated in Western Ohio is Miami County, named after the Miami Indians to honor them. It was formerly a part of Montgomery County, and on January 16, 1807, the Ohio government certified the creation of Miami County. The small towns and villages provide an insight into the simple lives of...
WLWT 5
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
‘It’s a shame’; Norcold to shut down facilities in two northern Miami Valley communities
SIDNEY — Two Norcold facilities in the Miami Valley are set to close in the coming months. Norcold LLC’s Sidney and Gettysburg facilities are both being shut down, a spokesperson for Thetford LLC, Norcold’s parent company, confirmed to News Center 7 Thursday. Thetford will be transferring all...
80 Acres Farms introduces vertically farmed strawberries to the produce aisle
80 Acres Farms, an Ohio-based leader in vertical farming, is announcing a new harvest — Strawberry Sparklers, which will soon be available from retailers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
daytonlocal.com
The story behind Frankenstein’s Castle at Hills & Dales
Closed in 1967, mysterious tales about the tower at Hills & Dales still persist, but what is the real story?. All types of sensational stories and mysterious tales have circulated the Miami Valley concerning this now permanently sealed tower. Did Frankenstein really live there? Obviously not. But do ghostly figures haunt the tower? Who is the lady in the black robe? And are there really ghostly silhouettes charred into those three-foot thick stone walls?
RECALL ALERT: Pureed baby foods sold across the Miami Valley recalled
A Dayton-area baby food company has issued a voluntary recall of baby food products sold across the Miami Valley, according to the Warren County Health District. Taste-T-Love Baby Food is recalling all varieties of baby food puree packaged in 4 oz. squeeze pouches dated April 2022 to February 2023, the health district said.
PHOTOS: Ohio woman helps abandoned dogs get ready for new homes
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – 15 dogs, from 7 months to 2 years old were dumped in Mercer County, and one woman made it her job to make sure they were ready to meet new families. Sandy Gerdeman runs the K9 to 5 Doggy Daycare in St. Mary’s, Ohio. She said a friend of hers […]
