GREENVILLE — The Morse Family Gospel Singers are returning to the First Assembly of God on Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Jonathan and Heidi Morse have witnessed Lord’s hand move powerfully in their lives. Through difficult times God has been so faithful. Experiencing how HE has brought them through the storm allows them to identify with those who are hurting and are thirsting for the Lord’s touch in their lives. Through music, testimony, and the preaching of God‘s word they want to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to a dying world.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO