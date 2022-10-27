The latest reports about children’s performance in schools (GCSE grades gap for disadvantaged pupils in England widest in a decade, 20 October) is another indictment of the quality of education in England today. That it is not to diminish the achievements of students who gain high grades; those who are well supported at home and in school are fortunate. But the measurement of what needs to be done for others is not a simple matter nor is it susceptible to the crude metrics of “progress scores”. There is clearly a large socio-economically defined group of children and young people who are currently disenfranchised from education in mainstream schools. Attendance data and the proportion of this group who are deemed to have special educational needs seem to indicate that the educational curriculum has little value, attraction or meaning for them.

