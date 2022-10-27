Read full article on original website
Teaching assistants quitting schools for supermarkets because of ‘joke’ wages
Headteachers across the country say they cannot fill vital teaching assistant vacancies and that support staff are taking second jobs in supermarkets to survive because their wages are “just a joke”. Schools are reporting that increasing numbers of teaching assistants are leaving because they will not be able...
BBC
Harrogate: Primary school with one remaining pupil set to close
A primary school with just one remaining pupil will close, councillors have confirmed. Woodfield Community Primary School, in Harrogate, was rated "inadequate" in an Ofsted inspection in January. That meant the school had to find an academy sponsor, which it was unable to do, and merger talks with another primary...
BBC
Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover
Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way. Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust. The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer...
BBC
Leeds spent £1m on sending pupils to schools outside the city
More than £1m was spent on taxis to take children to schools outside Leeds over a year, figures show. Councils are obliged to offer free home-to-school transport to some vulnerable children. Some 2,392 children travelled to school by taxi, around 100 of them to schools outside the city. The...
Teen sits alone in classroom for 2 weeks after classmates and teachers all take class trip to France without her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When my French teacher announced the entire class was taking a trip to France for two weeks, everyone cheered except me.
NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
Thousands of lone migrant children housed in hotels
The Home Office is effectively running “unregistered children’s homes”, a watchdog warned after figures revealed thousands of lone migrant children have been living in hotels after arriving in the UK.Chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal gave the Government department until the end of the year to come up with a plan to stop using hotels to house migrants after he found “limited evidence of progress on a concrete exit strategy” from the policy.It comes as the Government said 3,256 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children – known as UASCs – arrived in hotels since the start of October last year. Almost...
ABC News
Meet the teacher encouraging her students one affirmation at a time
A Georgia teacher is on a mission to inspire both her young students and her followers online. Known by her students as Miss P., Anyunna Phillips strives to instill confidence and build up her kindergartners at Barack H. Obama Elementary Magnet School of Technology in Atlanta. She also shares snippets of her classroom life with tens of thousands of followers through her @cool.missp Instagram account.
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Anger and despair before final flight leaves
Passengers told of their anger and despair before the final flight took off from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). Owner Peel Group said the airport would be wound down from the end of this month as it was not profitable. The final outbound flight was due to take off at 22:55...
BET
Black High School Students Targeted With Racist Video
A racist video from five years ago has resurfaced and is being used to target Black students. According to CBS News, the video shows seven teenage girls laughing and making racist comments. Jayla Lewis, a junior at South High School in Torrance, California, which is less than 4% Black, told CBS News that a Black classmate received the video with messages that read: "Kill yourself. We don't want you. You don't fit in with the rest of us" and ‘Go back to Africa.’” Some of the teenage girls in the school are now students at South High School, the Los Angeles Times reports.
Discriminating against ethnic minority pupils’ hairstyles is now much harder
At just 15 years old, Ruby Williams found herself at centre of a legal battle that would later prove to be a turning point for how equality laws are enforced across the UK in relation to hair texture. As a student at the Urswick school in east London, Williams was...
My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated
A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
Time Out Global
Kids in Tower Hamlets are protesting at the destruction of their ‘school street’
Whether it’s soup on Van Gogh or cake on Charles, London has seen loads of protests in the last few weeks. Everyone’s got a battle to fight in this climate, even the kids. Children who attend a school in Bow in the borough of Tower Hamlets have taken to the barricades to protest the reopening of their ‘school street’ to traffic. The pupils (along with their parents) started protesting on Thursday to save the street’s traffic-calming measures from being ripped out by pro-car Tower Hamlets mayor Lutfur Rahman.
BBC
Teacher from Somerset flies to Malawi to launch nursery
A Somerset schoolteacher flew to Malawi during the half term to officially open a nursery she helped set up there. Sarah O'Gorman, who teaches English at Priory Community School in Weston-Super-Mare, launched Sunrise Nursery in the suburbs of the town of Mzimba. The aim was to develop and learn from...
A testing time for schools to do better
The latest reports about children’s performance in schools (GCSE grades gap for disadvantaged pupils in England widest in a decade, 20 October) is another indictment of the quality of education in England today. That it is not to diminish the achievements of students who gain high grades; those who are well supported at home and in school are fortunate. But the measurement of what needs to be done for others is not a simple matter nor is it susceptible to the crude metrics of “progress scores”. There is clearly a large socio-economically defined group of children and young people who are currently disenfranchised from education in mainstream schools. Attendance data and the proportion of this group who are deemed to have special educational needs seem to indicate that the educational curriculum has little value, attraction or meaning for them.
BBC
Charity boss named as the next Church of Scotland moderator
The Church of Scotland has named its next moderator of the General Assembly. The Reverend Sally Foster-Fulton, 58, who lives in Glasgow, has led poverty relief charity Christian Aid in Scotland since 2016. She will take a year's sabbatical to become the Kirk's ambassador at home and abroad for 12...
‘This cannot go on’: rise in under-18s on adult psychiatric wards in UK
A growing number of children with mental health problems are being treated on adult psychiatric wards as services struggle to cope with a surge in demand following the pandemic, the NHS watchdog has warned. There were 249 admissions of under-18s to adult psychiatric wards in England in 2021-22, according to...
BBC
North Ferriby: Humber View Hotel told it must not host asylum seekers
An East Yorkshire village hotel has been told it cannot house asylum seekers after a council secured an interim High Court injunction. On Sunday, East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed it had gone to the High Court to stop Humber View Hotel in North Ferriby being used to house those seeking asylum.
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent mums' support network reports referrals spike
A support network for mothers says it has seen a huge spike in referrals amid the cost-of-living crisis. The Stoke-on-Trent Mothers Support Network used to see no more than 10 people a week, but the figure is now 10 every weekday, it says. It adds the annual costs for electricity...
BBC
The suffocating reality of life as a clothes hoarder
A self-proclaimed hoarder who has filled every available storage space in her flat with designer clothes is turning her life around. Laura Horton said her compulsion to buy high-end clothes was "suffocating". She said there was "a lot of shame" around hoarding and wants to challenge the stereotypical view of...
