BBC
Plan to name Bristol road after cigarette brand criticised by charities
The decision to name a road on a new housing development after a cigarette brand is "morally unacceptable," anti-smoking campaigners say. The 70-home complex sits on the site of a former Imperial Group tobacco factory in Bishopsworth, south Bristol. The name Navy Cut Road was chosen from four suggestions which...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
Villagers install fake knitted speed cameras in bid to keep an eye on dangerous motorists
VILLAGERS sick of fast drivers have put up a fake knitted speed camera. The DIY device is on a pole with a cover designed to pull the wool over motorists’ eyes. There is even a “30” sign woven in to remind people of the speed limit in the hamlet of Trewoon on the edge of St Austell, Cornwall.
BBC
Steam train and car crash at Snowdonia level crossing
A steam train and a car have crashed at a level crossing in Snowdonia, with emergency services at the scene. It happened near Cwmcloch Isaf on Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert, Gwynedd, on Friday at about 11:30 BST. North Wales Police officers are at the scene as well as other emergency services...
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
BBC
Wrexham: Girl, 11, in tears after bus driver wouldn't let her on
An 11-year-old girl on her way to school was left sobbing at a bus stop after the driver would not let her on board. Lois was not allowed on the Arriva bus in Wrexham because she was unable to download a QR code on her phone. Her father Matthew said...
BBC
Police called to 'illegal rave' in Hambrook warehouse
Police have been called to what they describe as an illegal rave in a disused warehouse on the outskirts of Bristol. A number of vehicles started arriving on Old Gloucester Road in Hambrook, South Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Avon and Somerset Police attended and put road...
BBC
Family of man who choked in Taunton care home awarded compensation
An elderly man in a care home in Somerset was "allowed" by staff to choke on his drink, shortly before his death, a report has found. The 88-year-old, known as Mr J, was receiving care at the Camelot House and Lodge Nursing Home in Taunton in 2021. Following a complaint...
BBC
Ugandan Asians in Peterborough celebrate 50 years in 'welcoming city'
Peterborough has celebrated its Ugandan Asian community on the 50th anniversary of their desperate arrival into the city. About 27,000 fled to the UK after they were expelled by Uganda's president, General Idi Amin. Peterborough City Council said it offered 50 families a house and a promise of a job.
BBC
Slough bus station fire being investigated by police
Police are investigating a large fire that spread through a bus station. On Saturday at 01:52 BST, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) was called to a blaze across the whole roof of Slough bus station. The fire was confirmed as extinguished at 15:30 BST and Thames Valley Police...
BBC
Birmingham police find drugs stashed in Kinder Surprise capsule
Police said they had a surprise of a different kind when opening the plastic capsule from a Kinder egg. Normally the small yellow tubs - from within the continental confectionery's chocolate shell - contain a tiny toy, from which Kinder Surprise draws its name. But rather than a boat or...
BBC
Borders Railway campaigners advised to get the bus
Campaigners seeking to extend the Borders Railway have been advised to take a bus to their AGM. Industrial action on 29 October means there are not expected to be any trains running to Galashiels. The Campaign for Borders Rail (CBR) said anyone needing to use public transport should get information...
BBC
Bluewater Care Home: Care home still rated inadequate by watchdog
A care home previously rated inadequate after serious safety breaches were found has been given the same grading by inspectors. Bluewater Care Home in Portsmouth cared for 15 people when the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited in June. It has capacity for 60. Inspectors said some progress had been made...
BBC
Newport: Bus almost hits girl, 7, after running red light
A seven-year-girl had a frightening near miss when a bus went straight through a red light and almost hit her. Courtney was waiting at a crossing on Newport's Somerton Road with mum Tracy Flynn on 13 October. CCTV footage from a nearby house shows her starting to cross the road...
BBC
Temporary accommodation: 'You don't know when you'll be told to go'
Nadine lives with her five children in a terrace house on a quiet street in Peterborough city centre. But it is not a place they can call home because they could be told to leave at any moment. Nadine's children are among more than 5,000 in the East of England...
