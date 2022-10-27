Read full article on original website
BBC
Edinburgh historic house owner ordered to repaint pink door
An Edinburgh homeowner has been ordered to change the colour of her front door or be fined up to £20,000. Miranda Dickson, 48, told the BBC she had been caught up in an "absolutely insane" situation after spending 18 months renovating her childhood home in the New Town after her parents died.
BBC
Canning Town residents living in emergency housing after water leak
Hundreds of east Londoners are paying for their own emergency housing after being evacuated from their flats. Homes and businesses in Hallsville Quarter, Canning Town, are still without electricity after a burst pipe flooded a basement on Tuesday. Managing agent FirstPort has told residents to pay for their own hotel...
Mystery of how an urn containing the ashes of a man who was cremated in South Australia ended up on a Queensland beach
A mum on her morning beach walk picking up litter was shocked to find an urn containing the ashes of a man who died in 2014 more than 2,000km away. Chantal Clarke, 55, said she discovered George Esztergomy's urn in Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, in the wet sand near her home on Tuesday.
Heartbroken couple must DEMOLISH their £2million clifftop holiday home because it is set to fall into the sea
With breathtaking views over the North Sea, handsome Red House should be worth in the region of £2million. But the fierce rate of coastal erosion in parts of Suffolk means it is now not only worthless but dangerous. Demolition of the 1920s property in the village of Thorpeness began...
BBC
Explosions heard as fire breaks out at Angus farm
Firefighters are tackling a blaze that took hold at a farm in a village in Angus. Crews were called to Myreside Farm in Inverkeilor at about 17:50 while large plumes of smoke were spotted across the skyline. Residents heard explosions from the site as they captured footage of the flames.
'What a complete WASTE!' Grand Designs viewers slam lighthouse as an 'eyesore' as they declare £10 million project which ruined the owner's marriage and took 10 years to finish is 'soul-destroying' - as even his daughters confess they are 'over' the build
Viewers were left disappointed as Kevin McCloud revisited Grand Designs' infamous lighthouse which cost £7million to build in a special episode last night, with many branding it an 'eyesore' and a 'waste of money' - as even the owner's daughters confessed they were 'over' the project. Father-of-two Edward Short,...
BBC
Family home infested with 'sewage', flies and rats
Two children had to leave their home after a blocked drain left their garden covered with "raw sewage" and flies and rats infested their rooms. Their mother Yaneysi Brito said when it rains, water falls near the electricity sockets in their home in New Cross. Their neighbour reported similar concerns.
BBC
Cardiff: Dog covered in glass as rock smashes car window
A motorist has told of his shock after a rock was hurled from a bridge, smashing the car's rear window. Carl Harris's alsatian Waldo, who was sitting in the rear of the Audi, was covered in shards of glass. Mr Harris said the outcome could have been worse had he...
BBC
Closed Swindon store could have alcohol licence removed
A Swindon shop that was temporarily closed after illegal tobacco was found to be stored there could have its alcohol licence revoked. Swindon Borough Council's licensing committee is due to review Polo Market's licence, held by Saman Sabouri, on Monday. The council last week gained a court order to close...
BBC
Solar farms 'vital' part of renewable energy mix, say Norfolk campaigners
Energy from the sun is a key part of the renewable energy mix but some think solar farms should not be built on farmland, BBC Politics East reports. Recently the then Prime Minister Liz Truss suggested agricultural land used for food should not be used for solar power. But environmentalists...
BBC
Organ donor, 27, saves six people leaving 'incredible legacy'
This year a 16-year-old girl was able to celebrate her GCSE results and a little boy was able to cuddle his mum, thanks to Alex Newlove. The 27-year-old died suddenly from a brain haemorrhage in Manchester in 2020 and as an organ donor he helped save the lives of six people.
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
BBC
North Ferriby: Humber View Hotel told it must not host asylum seekers
An East Yorkshire village hotel has been told it cannot house asylum seekers after a council secured an interim High Court injunction. On Sunday, East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed it had gone to the High Court to stop Humber View Hotel in North Ferriby being used to house those seeking asylum.
My neighbours are furious over my plans to build two new homes in my yard – I don’t care
A HOMEOWNER who plans to build two new homes in his garden has brushed off his neighbours' outrage. Defiant developer Garry Wicks, 54, drew up the controversial plan after buying his elderly neighbour's home when she went into a care. Garry was left with enough space to build adjoining houses...
BBC
Police called to 'illegal rave' in Hambrook warehouse
Police have been called to what they describe as an illegal rave in a disused warehouse on the outskirts of Bristol. A number of vehicles started arriving on Old Gloucester Road in Hambrook, South Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Avon and Somerset Police attended and put road...
A canal walk to a great pub: the Aqueduct Inn, Llangollen, Wales
It’s not on every walk you see boats float across the sky. The Pontcysyllte aqueduct, and the detour along Offa’s Dyke Path, are worth pondering over a fine pint
BBC
Slough: Charges set to come in to dump DIY waste
Charges are being brought in at a recycling centre in Slough for waste from DIY and building work. The new fees at Chalvey Household Waste and Recycling Centre are for non-household items and materials. The centre, run by debt-ridden Slough Borough Council, can be used by residents from the town...
BBC
Final pylon toppled from Dorset beauty spot
The last electricity pylon in an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) has been pulled down. Work to remove 22 pylons and 8.8km (5.5 miles) of overhead cable started near Winterbourne Abbas, Dorset, in September. The overhead power lines, put up in the 1960s, have been replaced with buried cables...
BBC
Housing: Welsh family 'may have to move to Scotland'
A family-of-eight fear having to split up or move to Scotland due to a "housing crisis" in Wales. Sarah and Geraint, from Anglesey, have said the only suitable housing they can finds for their six children is hundreds of miles away from family. Almost 90,000 Welsh households are on a...
