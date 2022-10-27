ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Scores lone goal in return

Guentzel scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken. Guentzel stole the puck and scored on a breakaway in the second period. That was the only puck the Penguins could put past Martin Jones as they took a fourth straight loss to conclude a five-game road trip. This was Guentzel's first appearance on the trip after he sustained an upper-body injury versus the Kings on Oct. 20. The star winger has four goals, two assists, 21 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through five outings overall.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Notches first apple

Mayfield had his first assist of the season as the Islanders defeated the Hurricanes 6-2 on Friday. Mayfield is far from an offensive presence, as he has never reached the 20-point threshold in a season, so any offense he provides is a bonus. Mayfield has already potted two goals and could be on his way to eclipsing the career high of four he had in 2018-19. Mayfield's main asset is his play in the defensive zone, and once again, he is doing well there, as indicated by his plus-3 rating.
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unlikely to return Saturday

Oshie left Saturday's game against Nashville because of a lower-body injury and is considered doubtful to return. Oshie appeared to pull something while pursuing the puck during Washington's power play early in the first period, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Oshie logged just 1:51 of ice time in the first period. He's a mainstay on the Capitals' top-six, having averaged 18:32 of ice time while scoring two goals and five points through eight games prior to Saturday's contest.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Injured in Saturday's game

Carlson (lower body) is doubtful to return to Saturday's game versus the Predators. Carlson was injured in the first period of the contest. While he hasn't been fully ruled out, the doubtful tag suggests it's unlikely he'll finish the game. More information on his status should be available prior to Monday's game versus the Hurricanes.
CBS Sports

Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Keeps on helping

Barzal was credited with two assists during a 6-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Friday. Barzal, who has five helpers during his past three appearances, continued his season-long assist assault. All nine of the 25-year-old center's points this season have come via an assist. Barzal, who added three shots, two hits, and a plus-2 rating against the Hurricanes, was credited with helpers on Oliver Wahlstrom's first-period goal and Josh Bailey's milestone marker, connecting on the game-winner during his 1,000th career game.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss

Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Krejci: Suffers upper-body injury

Krejci suffered an upper-body injury and won't return to Thursday's game against Detroit. Krejci appeared to be hurt when he was hit by Detroit's Michael Rasmussen, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Rasmussen was consequently charged with high-sticking at 8:30 of the second period as a result of the incident. Krejci logged just 6:53 of ice time before leaving the game. He's gotten off to an amazing start this season, scoring two goals and eight points in seven games prior to Thursday's contest.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Sticking in St. Louis

Arenado elected to opt into the remaining five years of his contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Arenado had the option to test the market heading into his age-32 season, but he evidently felt as though he wasn't going to do better than the five years and $144 million he has remaining on his current deal. He's coming off a season in which he hit .293/.358/.533 (good for a career-best 151 wRC+) while playing excellent defense, but his age may have made it tough to beat an already lofty salary. The decision is largely a hit to Arenado's long-term fantasy value, as it keeps him in one of the league's more pitcher-friendly parks for the foreseeable future, though he'll at least remain a part of a solid lineup that's helped him eclipse 100 RBI in back-to-back seasons.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Sits against southpaw

Marsh will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Marsh hits the bench in favor of Matt Vierling as Houston sends lefty Framber Valdez to the mound to try to even the series. Marsh could still make an appearance off the bench, particularly if Vierling is set to face a right-handed reliever later in the game.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Hits bench against lefty

Stott will sit for Game 2 of the World Series against the Astros on Saturday. Stott hits the bench against lefty Framber Valdez, with Edmundo Sosa starting at shortstop. He could be an option off the bench against a right-handed reliever or as a defensive replacement.
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot

Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8

Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Swipes bag in loss

Altuve went 1-for-5 with a stolen base during Friday night's 6-5 loss to the Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series. Altuve had a rough time at the plate Friday night, but he was able to single with two outs in the ninth and steal second off Seranthony Dominguez, putting the winning run in scoring position. This marked Altuve's first steal of the postseason and 19th on the year. The 32-year-old began the night 0-for-4 with a strikeout and a double play, but he was still able to give his team a chance to win in the ninth. Nonetheless, the Astros came up short, and their second baseman is hitting just .108 across 37 at bats in the postseason with only one extra-base hit.
CBS Sports

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Will be scratched Friday

Marchand, who returned from a hip injury for Thursday's 5-1 win against Detroit, will be a healthy scratch Friday versus Columbus. While Marchand scored two goals and three points Thursday night, the Bruins don't want to use him on back-to-back nights so soon after getting back into the lineup. Marchand missed Boston's first seven games of the season after undergoing hip surgery in June. Originally he wasn't expected to return until after Thanksgiving, but he was able to come back ahead of schedule.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Out again

Golladay (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Seattle, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. That makes four absences in a row ahead of a Week 9 bye, with no assurances of a significant role once he's healthy enough to play. Golladay is recovering from an MCL sprain but fell out of favor with coach Brian Daboll even before the injury.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Jets' Chris Streveler: Gets call to active roster

The Jets elevated Streveler from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports. Streveler was signed to the Jets practice squad after being waived by the team ahead of the initial 53-man roster deadline and will suit up for the first time in Week 8. The move comes as a bit of a surprise as Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White are all healthy, but it's possible Streveler is deployed as a run-first quarterback in certain packages against New England. The undrafted product out of South Dakota rushed for over 700 yards in two different seasons in college and mustered 71 rushing yards on nine attempts during preseason action this year.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

