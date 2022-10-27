Read full article on original website
Related
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.“Oslo is now among the most active supporters of NATO's involvement in the Arctic,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, according to TASS. “We consider such developments near Russian borders as Oslo's deliberate pursuit of a destructive course toward escalation of tensions in the Euro-Arctic region and the final destruction of Russian-Norwegian...
BBC
Morbi bridge collapse: India police arrest nine after disaster
Police in the Indian state of Gujarat have arrested nine people in connection with the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed at least 141 people. Four of those detained are employees of a firm contracted to maintain the bridge in the town of Morbi. Hundreds were on the structure...
BBC
Russian commanders discussed using nuclear arms in Ukraine, says US
Senior Russian military leaders discussed last month how and when they might use nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine, two US officials have told CBS News. Vladimir Putin was not involved in the talks, they told the BBC's US partner. The White House said it had grown "increasingly concerned"...
BBC
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords would be more reluctant to buy "buy-to-let" properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
BBC
Ukraine round-up: UK helps Ukraine in cyber war and Russian banker defies Putin
Water and electricity supplies in Kyiv have been restored, a day after they were disrupted by Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure sites across Ukraine. Scheduled blackouts will continue to manage power demand, the city's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, said. He also announced that 1,000 heating points would be set up...
BBC
Ukraine captive 'sentenced to death but I nearly starved'
A British national who was held by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine said he nearly starved to death while being held captive. Shaun Pinner, from Bedfordshire, said he was only given "bread and water" about 50 of the days he was held. He was captured in April, while fighting in port...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Power and water hit as grain ships call Russian bluff
Power and water supplies across Ukraine have been badly affected after Russia launched dozens of missiles on Monday targeting critical facilities. Kyiv's Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said 40% of the capital city remained without water, and hundreds of thousands of apartments had no electricity. Long queues were seen across the city,...
Kerry Chant warns Australia is on the verge of a new wave of Covid as the XBB variant spreads quickly and researcher warns virus is inflaming brains
One of Australia's top health bosses has warned the country faces being swamped by a new wave of Covid-19 cases due to the arrival of two new Omicron variants. NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant has echoed concerns from interstate counterparts that sub-variants BQ. 1 and XBB will run rampant and soon overtake BA. 5 as the dominant strains in Australia.
BBC
South Korea video shows missiles being fired
Footage released by South Korean Defence Ministry purportedly shows missiles being fired towards the north of the two countries' maritime boundary. The missiles, that appear to be fired into the sea, have been launched in response to North Korea's latest testing.
BBC
Ukraine war: Power and water supply hit across Ukraine in 'massive' Russian missile strikes
Ukraine says power and water supplies across the country have been badly hit after Russia launched more than 50 missiles targeting critical facilities. In the capital Kyiv, 40% of residents are without water, according to the latest update from the mayor, and 270,000 apartments have no electricity. Energy facilities were...
BBC
The Ukrainian jet pilots hunting cruise missiles
Russia has launched hundreds of cruise missiles and drones at Ukraine in the past few weeks, killing dozens of civilians and causing power blackouts across the country. The BBC has spoken to one of the MiG-29 fighter pilots tasked with trying to intercept the deadly weapons before they hit Ukraine's cities.
BBC
Ukraine war: Tales of endurance and hardship as winter looms
Tired and battered by months of war, Ukrainians are nevertheless undeterred by Russia's offensive. Our correspondent travelled across the east of the country to hear moving accounts from soldiers and civilians, including a grandmother of 75 who was beaten, cut and raped in her home by an enemy soldier. Piles...
Comments / 8