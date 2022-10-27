Read full article on original website
Snoho, Sky, Snoqualmie Opening For Coho
With returns coming in above expectations, anglers will have a chance to fish for coho salmon on the Snohomish, Skykomish, and Snoqualmie rivers beginning Saturday, Oct. 29. Concerns over continued low returns in recent years have restricted late-fall salmon fisheries in the Snohomish River system, but in-season updates so far indicate that enough coho salmon are returning to these rivers in 2022 to support a limited recreational fishery.
Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington
SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
NWS: Up to 17 inches of snow expected on mountain passes and all areas above 4,000 feet through Wednesday
The mountains are apparently skipping fall and going right to winter this season with up to 17 inches of snow expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office out of Seattle. On Tuesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade...
New Greenwood crosswalk among series of efforts toward pedestrian safety improvements
SEATTLE — Greenwood neighbors celebrated the launch of a new crosswalk at Greenwood and 83rd Saturday, noting it as a milestone that was years in the making. "It's the main gateway North and South, it was a really tough crossing and ultimately we have people that pull into the bakery and post office and library and lots of kids going to school so, lots of cross traffic and lots of traffic all over," Northwest Greenways volunteer Lisa McCrummen said. "There's an advocacy piece of proposing we get crosswalks and ultimately it ended up getting proposed in 2019 and then COVID and other things took precedence, so we've waited a long time to get here and it's fantastic we got here."
As rain increases, Seattle crews prepare for urban flooding
SEATTLE — With an increase of wet weather expected to stick around in Seattle, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) workers are gearing up to respond to heavy rain in the coming months. Storm season is coming, and preparations are key to keeping people and property safe. SPU has a handful...
When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?
Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
Family creates interactive map of Halloween festivities in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Brandi Smith and her family are so passionate about Halloween that they created a platform to help other people get in the spooky spirit. “We all had to get creative when the pandemic started and that’s when I just started to make a list of attractions and things people could just drive to and at least experience,” Smith said.
City of Everett fined after millions of gallons of wastewater discharged into river
The Washington Department of Ecology has fined the city of Everett after millions of gallons of incompletely treated wastewater was discharged into the Snohomish River in June. Over a 19-hour period between June 4 and 5, a malfunctioning pump at the city of Everett’s wastewater treatment facility allowed 9.9 million...
Overturned semi-truck removed after blocking SB I-5 to NB-405 for several hours
TUKWILA, Wash. — A semi-truck that was rolled over and blocked the southbound Interstate 5 to northbound Interstate 405 on-ramp Wednesday afternoon has now been cleared. Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson shared a photo of the scene just before 12 p.m. that the truck had rolled over and would require an extensive delay.
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
Business owners impacted by Bolt Creek Fire talk with lawmakers about relief, future safety measures
SULTAN, Wash. — The smoke has cleared but the impacts of this summer's Bolt Creek wildfire still hang heavy in the air along Highway 2. Just as the wildfire season has subsided, winter is approaching quickly. Many residents are now concerned over winter landslides and flash floods precipitated by burn scars left behind by the 15,000-acre fire.
State patrol asks for public's help solving fatal road rage shooting near Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public's help in solving the fatal shooting of a woman on State Route 2 earlier this month. The agency has launched a tip line and online portal to help gather information that might help solve the case.
About the Seattle nuclear fallout shelter under I-5, the only one in the US
In November 1962, only a month after the Cuban Missile Crisis, excavation of a shelter in Seattle began. It was expected to be the first of several fallout shelters across the U.S., but ended up being the only one built in the country. The May 15, 1962, Seattle Times identified...
Four reasons NOT to rake up your leaves
This is part a series of columns prepared by the staff at the award winning West Seattle Nursery. The Nursery offers an array of trees, shrubs, bedding plants, garden supplies, decor and gift items. They are located at 5275 California Ave SW and you can find them online at https://www.westseattlenursery.com.
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good
A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
Seattle on-street parking rate changes take effect Monday
SEATTLE — New on-street parking rates went into effect at several locations across Seattle on Monday. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said 36 rates changed Monday out of a total of 90 locations and times. Parking rates stayed the same or decreased at around two-thirds of the locations...
‘Multiple’ businesses damaged by 3-alarm fire in downtown Sumner
SUMNER, Wash. — “Multiple” businesses on Main Street in historic downtown Sumner were damaged in a fire early Friday morning. East Pierce Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Kevin Stabenfeldt said crews were called to the commercial fire on the 900 block of Main Street just after 2:30 a.m.
Sea-Tac Airport project aims to improve ticketing, security screening
SEATAC, Wash. — Relief to long security screening lines could be on the way at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) with improvements in the works over the next few years. The Port of Seattle Commission authorized $159.5 million in funding this week for the SEA Gateway Project, which will modernize...
Traffic delays expected as Vice President Kamala Harris visits Seattle Wednesday
SEATTLE — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Seattle and drivers are urged to prepare for traffic and road closures around the city. Harris landed in Seattle Tuesday evening. She will deliver remarks Wednesday at an event highlighting the current administration's investments in clean school buses. The Environmental Protection...
