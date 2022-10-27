ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie Pass, WA

nwsportsmanmag.com

Snoho, Sky, Snoqualmie Opening For Coho

With returns coming in above expectations, anglers will have a chance to fish for coho salmon on the Snohomish, Skykomish, and Snoqualmie rivers beginning Saturday, Oct. 29. Concerns over continued low returns in recent years have restricted late-fall salmon fisheries in the Snohomish River system, but in-season updates so far indicate that enough coho salmon are returning to these rivers in 2022 to support a limited recreational fishery.
SNOHOMISH, WA
KING 5

Here's the timeline as a wind advisory is in place for parts of western Washington

SEATTLE — The first formidable wind event of the season is underway in western Washington. Because of the strong wind gusts, the National Weather Service Seattle issued a Wind Advisory through 5 p.m. for parts of western Washington on Thursday. The Wind Advisory was issued for Everett north along Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands, and the North Coast near the Strait.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

New Greenwood crosswalk among series of efforts toward pedestrian safety improvements

SEATTLE — Greenwood neighbors celebrated the launch of a new crosswalk at Greenwood and 83rd Saturday, noting it as a milestone that was years in the making. "It's the main gateway North and South, it was a really tough crossing and ultimately we have people that pull into the bakery and post office and library and lots of kids going to school so, lots of cross traffic and lots of traffic all over," Northwest Greenways volunteer Lisa McCrummen said. "There's an advocacy piece of proposing we get crosswalks and ultimately it ended up getting proposed in 2019 and then COVID and other things took precedence, so we've waited a long time to get here and it's fantastic we got here."
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

As rain increases, Seattle crews prepare for urban flooding

SEATTLE — With an increase of wet weather expected to stick around in Seattle, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) workers are gearing up to respond to heavy rain in the coming months. Storm season is coming, and preparations are key to keeping people and property safe. SPU has a handful...
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?

Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
MARYSVILLE, WA
westsideseattle.com

Four reasons NOT to rake up your leaves

This is part a series of columns prepared by the staff at the award winning West Seattle Nursery. The Nursery offers an array of trees, shrubs, bedding plants, garden supplies, decor and gift items. They are located at 5275 California Ave SW and you can find them online at https://www.westseattlenursery.com.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good

A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
BREMERTON, WA
KING 5

Seattle on-street parking rate changes take effect Monday

SEATTLE — New on-street parking rates went into effect at several locations across Seattle on Monday. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said 36 rates changed Monday out of a total of 90 locations and times. Parking rates stayed the same or decreased at around two-thirds of the locations...
SEATTLE, WA
