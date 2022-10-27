Read full article on original website
Kansas Humane Society stops cat adoptions due to virus
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society has stopped cat adoptions and taking in cats. On Friday, KHS announced that a few cats at its facility recently tested positive for a contagious virus. "Out of an abundance of caution, we will temporarily stop intakes and adoptions of all cats to ensure the health and […]
KAKE TV
Wichita drag show goes on while protesters make their voices heard
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A party and drag show called "Monster Mash" happened Friday at the Chainlink Gallery Place after originally being scheduled at Towne West Square. This all comes after a series of claims that Kansas was sponsoring the event and other drag shows in Wichita. The controversy surrounding...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
The Beaumont Hotel is nothing new to the tight knit community. Built in 1879 for railroaders, the hotel had 10 rooms and only one shower and one bathroom. It wasn’t until 2001 that the hotel underwent a renovation and the new owners added full private bathrooms to each room in the building. So what’s new with the Beaumont Hotel?
KWCH.com
College Hill neighborhood increases Halloween safety
The Kansas Humane Society is temporarily stopping intakes and adoptions of cats because a few cats in its care recently tested positive for a contagious virus. Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022. Hays principal donates kidney to...
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Oct 28-30)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
Fire at Spirit Aerosystems
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning. The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown. Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
KWCH.com
Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood ramping up safety measures for trick-or-treaters
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A prime spot for trick-or-treating in Wichita will dole out more than scares and sweets Monday night. Additional safety measures will be in place in the College Hill neighborhood. This follows last year when a drunk driver hit a young trick-or-treater in the Halloween hotspot. As...
KAKE TV
3 dead in Sumner County wreck
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a three-vehicle accident took place just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon along I-35, at mile marker 26.4 northbound in Sumner County. According to the KHP report, a Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Sheena Nicole Harroald of Wichita was...
KWCH.com
Trucks haul W. Wichita restaurant to new home downtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow, but steady, heavy-lifting process moved more than 40 tons to a new home. Walt’s Classic Hamburgers, a west Wichita staple since 1997 near Kellogg and Tyler, closed down earlier this year. Wednesday, an effort began to move the restaurant to a new home near 3rd and Wabash, giving Walt’s a new life downtown.
kfdi.com
Three dead in Kansas Turnpike crash
Three people were killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike about five miles south of Mulvane, just north of the Belle Plaine service area in Sumner County. One other person had serious injuries and three people had possible serious injuries after the crash. The accident happened around 1:30 p.m....
KWCH.com
2022 Halloween Happenings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here’s what’s happening this Halloween in and around the Wichita area. Trunk or Treat (5:30 p.m.) The Center, 1914 E. 14th Street (Building B), Wichita, KS. Spookville: Trunk or Treat! (6-7 p.m.) The AbilityPoint, 2919 West 2nd St N, Wichita, KS. Trunk or Treat...
Southwest to resume Sunday Wichita to Phoenix flights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Southwest Airlines will resume Wichita to Phoenix flights on Sundays. Valerie Wise, Air Service and Marketing manager for Eisenhower National Airport, confirms to KSN News that the airline will resume Sunday service to Phoenix starting in March through July 10. They currently offer Saturday only. Southwest will also add direct flights […]
KWCH.com
New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building
Saturday marks the six-month anniversary of the tornado that hit Andover and Butler and Sedgwick County in April 2022. College Hill neighborhood increases Halloween...
Missing 6-year-old Wichita girl found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl. Less than two hours later, she was located safe. According to the police, the girl was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of W Central […]
KWCH.com
RSV vaccine trial underway in Wichita
The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple "won't just apologize.". New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 16 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that's stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
Back to square one for the East Kellogg improvement project
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has hit the brakes on the East Kellogg Improvement Project. Last week, the department selected a contractor for the project between K-96 to 159th Street in Wichita and Andover. However, the department says after a review by leadership of the procurement process, they found that “aspects […]
KWCH.com
Wichita's College Hill neighborhood prepares for Halloween tradition, thousands of trick-or-treaters
If you're looking to do some Christmas shopping and have some fun, you won't want to miss Holiday Galleria at the Century II Expo. It's Girls Night Out at Holiday Galleria, the biggest fundraiser for the Junior League of Wichita. Proceeds raised help benefit the community. Bukovinafest returns to Ellis...
tsnews.com
Customer service at heart of new liquor store
GODDARD – “In today’s world, customer service is not common, especially now in the days of Amazon.”. Those are the thoughts of Jeff Grantham, owner of the new Goddard Central Wine & Spirits. The liquor store, with about 8,500 square feet of retail space, is in the former Dollar Tree space on the northeast corner of Kellogg Drive at 199th Street West.
Why the Harvey County driver’s license office is closing
Harvey County says its driver's license office will close on Nov. 8, and officials do not know when it will reopen.
