The Cal State San Marcos Foundation Board welcomed nine new directors during its first meeting of the academic year on Oct. 27. “We’re excited to have these new directors helping to guide the Foundation Board as we continue building on our culture of philanthropy at the university,” said Jessica Berger, the vice president of University Advancement and executive director of the CSUSM Foundation. “Considering that the Foundation’s mission is to inspire inclusive and transformational philanthropy in support of student success at CSUSM, these new directors are some of the great champions of the university with an unwavering commitment to our students and our region.”

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO