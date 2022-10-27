Letitia Wright’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ red carpet tribute to Chadwick Boseman is a tearjerking passing of the torch

Cate Blanchett is, to put it simply, an absolute force of nature. This is truly an actress like no other, one who is able to play big, theatrical roles as well as she is able to inhabit small, subtle characters. Ever since bursting on the scene after her performance as the Queen of England in 1998’s Elizabeth, Blanchett has been one of the most powerful and successful actresses in all of Hollywood. 2022 seems poised to continue that dominance as Blanchett seems likely to once again be in the awards conversation, this time for her performance in one of 2022’s best reviewed movies, TÁR. In honor of this, we have ranked Blanchett’s ten best movies from worst to best. Enjoy!

2 DAYS AGO