Latest Gaming News: Study reveals that self-described ‘gamers’ are more prone to racism and Pokémon fans are fawning over adorable Ghost-Type

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Thousands of crybabies sign petition to remove ‘House of the Dragon’ head writer before season 2
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for ‘House of the Dragon’ season one. On today’s episode of ‘this is why we can’t have nice things’, we present you with a petition undersigned by a 2000-strong group of people with such severe PTSD over the latter few Game of Thrones seasons that they would see House of the Dragon writer Sara Hess lose her job over one scene they took issue with.
wegotthiscovered.com
Furious fans demand Netflix cancel ‘The Witcher’ instead of continuing without Henry Cavill
In what’s got to rank as perhaps the single most unexpected television development of the year, Netflix broke the internet when the streaming service revealed The Witcher had been granted an early season 4 renewal, albeit with a game-changing catch. Henry Cavill will bow out as Geralt of Rivia...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Doctor Who’ legend vows he will never return as ‘Star Wars’ mind-blowing Yoda secret, revealed is
David Tennant might be back to lead us through the television institution’s 60th anniversary, but another Doctor Who icon has vehemently ruled out a return as their own incarnation of the Time Lord. Elsewhere in the sci-fi sphere, the latest Star Wars show has left fans reeling as a minor detail has inadvertently turned our understanding of Yoda on its head, while cinephiles are still failing to reach a consensus about a hugely divisive movie a full decade on.
wegotthiscovered.com
An underrated sci-fi flop everyone forgets is part of a beloved franchise shoots for the streaming stars
Robin Williams’ Jumanji endures as a beloved family favorite, but the nascent franchise got injected with a massive new lease of life when Dwayne Johnson dusted off the property, retooled it as a blockbuster adventure saga, and steered Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level to a combined box office gross of almost $2 billion. And yet, Zathura remains unfairly overlooked, underrated, and ignored as part of the overall mythology.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘I’m not dead!’ MCU star addresses unexpected absence from one of Phase Five’s biggest films
The lineup of familiar villains and anti-heroes confirmed to be making up the roster of the MCU’s Thunderbolts, as first revealed at September’s D23 expo, contains a handful of heavy-hitters, but there’s one character who’s conspicuous for their absence. While the team includes the likes of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), there’s currently no indication if a fixture of the group from the comics could likewise appear.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans hope Lake Bell’s role in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ spells MCU’s Dr. Doom
Lake Bell will officially play a character in the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to an as-of-yet-unnamed role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, many MCU fans are hoping her role might be the first bellwether for Fantastic Four villain Dr. Victor von Doom officially entering the chat. Up until...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Confusion erupts over the Biblical Joseph’s similarities to Andre the Giant as fantasy fans watch a franchise perish before their eyes
Decades of terrible fantasy releases prove that not all fantasy is equal. There are a million factors that go into determining whether a release is considered good, and these days even an unpopular public figure can ruin a franchise’s chances. This isn’t the exclusive culprit behind the sharp decline of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, but it’s certainly a factor. J.K. Rowling’s vast unpopularity in the eyes of her former fans hurts pretty much every property she’s attached to, but it hopefully won’t get in the way of Tom Felton’s book sales.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
A nightmare-inducing horror keeps it in the family by seizing the #1 spot on streaming
We are but 24 hours away from the spookiest date on the calendar, and fans of all things frightening have responded in kind by checking out as many horror movies as humanly possible on every notable streaming service. While that’s a completely expected development, Spanish-language nightmare The Grandmother reaching the summit of a major platform has come right out of left field.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s breathtaking new war epic torpedoes the Top 10 in 89 countries
The spookiest day on the calendar may be right around the corner, but Netflix subscribers have been checking out an original movie that’s haunting for an entirely different set of reasons, with the latest version of All Quiet on the Western Front bombarding the platform’s most-watched rankings. Per...
wegotthiscovered.com
Yoda’s reputation is restored as rare ‘Star Wars’ fact finally explains his speech
Yoda’s reputation took a hilarious hit this week after Yaddle, the female of his species first introduced in The Phantom Menace, finally got a speaking role in a piece of Star Wars media. Bryce Dallas Howard voices the Jedi Master in the new animated series, Tales of the Jedi, but how did this affect Yoda? Yaddle speaks like a normal person, making it clear that not all Yoda’s kind talk backwards, thereby calling into question everything we understood about the wise Grand Master.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ passes ‘Birds of Prey’ at the global box office in less than 10 days
The hierarchy of power may not have changed so much as been slightly altered, but the reverberations of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam have already been felt much further afield than the rebranded DCEU, with Henry Cavill ditching Netflix’s The Witcher for reasons that surely have to do with his long-awaited return as Superman.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Isildur? The backstory of ‘The Rings of Power’ human hero, explained
Isildur is one of the most important names in all of J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendarium. He also happens to be one of the main characters in Amazon’s Rings of Power, so what can we expect to see from him in the course of this television adaptation?. After all, we’re...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans already growing impatient for the return of a key Phase Four player
We’re effectively a third of the way through the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Multiverse Saga, and if there’s only one thing we know for sure, it’s that we certainly haven’t seen the last of any Phase Four’s exciting new additions to the canon; from Shang-Chi and Ms. Marvel to America Chavez and Moon Knight, the roster of Earth-616’s champions is looking as evergreen as usual.
wegotthiscovered.com
A crossover decades in the making turns a long-held dream into the stuff of streaming nightmares
Crossovers and versus movies have delivered big returns at the box office and enthusiastic responses from critics and fans alike in the past, but many of them have only lived to disappoint, failing to escape the overriding sentiment that they only exist as a last-gasp attempt to try and breathe new life into a stagnant franchise. It may have its moments, but Freddy vs. Jason flirted perilously with the latter camp from start to finish.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ex-Bayonetta actor Hellena Taylor digs herself deeper by promoting anti-abortion billboards
Former Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has caused further controversy by suggesting that fans not buy the newest game in the franchise and donate to fund anti-abortion billboards instead. Hellena Taylor has been in the news since Oct. 16, 2022, when she posted a series of videos on Twitter, claiming...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans would have endured even more time jumps and recasts if George R.R Martin had any say
With so many seasons of Game of Thrones and now House of the Dragon (HOTD), it’s easy to forget that George R.R. Martin is the architect of the world. This means that showrunners consult him on narrative. Turns out he wanted things in HOTD to jump around a bit more.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ is returning for season 4 on Netflix, but Henry Cavill is departing the series
Today is a sad day for fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher series, as Netflix has just announced that Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill as the titular Geralt of Rivia from the show’s fourth season onward. Cavill is bowing out in season 3, so the material from The Time of Contempt will be the last time he’ll put on the monster-hunting armor and silver sword in live-action.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chloë Grace Moretz is more hyped for the new ‘Call of Duty’ than you are
As Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 servers begin to spin up and come online there’s one celebrity who’s particularly keen to get in and start clicking some heads, that being The Peripheral star Chloë Grace Mortez. While she hasn’t expressed any direct interest in Modern Warfare...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ fans can’t deal with these hilarious Aemond memes as George R.R. Martin reveals why he’ll never play ‘Elden Ring’
House of the Dragon fans have a long wait ahead of them until the second season comes along, so naturally, they’re filling that excruciating void with the one thing internet was made for, and that’s dank memes. As we go over the prequel show’s amazing debut season and...
Comments / 0