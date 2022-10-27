Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Chargers clinch No. 2 seed for 2A playoffs
CALHOUN CITY – The Chargers got back to work with a dominant win over Bruce last week and on Thursday night, the No. 2 seed was on the line on the road against Calhoun City. It’s tough to win a game against the Wildcats anywhere, but it’s especially tough at Calhoun City, but the Chargers came out with the punches early.
Starkville Daily News
Yellow Jackets open soccer season with pair of tournament victories
SHS boys coach Evinn Watson believes that happened on Saturday afternoon with a 4-0 victory over West Lauderdale at Yellow Jacket Stadium. Ben Buehler scored a goal with 21 minutes remaining in the first half and Starkville added three penalty kick scores by Soren Voges-Haupt in the second half to secure the win.
Starkville Daily News
Bulldogs embrace chance to play at SEC Soccer Tournament
Through injuries and tough results at times, the Bulldogs still managed to reach the postseason. MSU will begin competition at the SEC Tournament today as the No. 8 seed in Pensacola, Florida, against Texas A&M. The match will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised by SEC Network. The...
Starkville Daily News
Jackets sting Mavericks for third-straight win
GERMANTOWN – A strong second half sparked the Starkville Yellow Jackets and they went on to defeat the Germantown Mavericks 46-14 on Friday night. The Jackets scored 32 unanswered points to break a 14-14 halftime tie and ended up winning the game easily. Starkville, which now has three-straight victories...
Greenwood, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Starkville Daily News
Starkville High School football
At first, SHS coach Chris Jones couldn’t pinpoint it. That was until the first half of the M…
Starkville Daily News
Vols host Rebels to begin Class 5A postseason
Now it's playoff time for the Vols. It hasn't been a perfect season to this point for Starkville Academy on the way to a 7-4 record, but Chase Nicholson said the goal has always been to reach the postseason. For more on this story, read our news edition from Friday,...
Tupelo, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Starkville Daily News
New club gives Starkville youth chance to play volleyball
Kinzie Brown in partnership with the Starkville Parks and Recreation Department have organized the club and practices have begun. For more on this story, read our news edition from Saturday, October 29 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Mississippi junior high basketball coach without job, arrested after reportedly bringing marijuana onto campus
A Mississippi junior high basketball coach is without a job and behind bars after reportedly being found with marijuana on campus. WCBI in Columbus reports that Horatio Jackson, 25, is charged with felony possession of marijuana. Jackson was the Caledonia Junior High basketball coach and also taught social studies to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss unveils uniform combo for night game against Texas A&M
Ole Miss dropped its first game of the season last week, but their upcoming uniform combo is already a victory in the drip department. The Rebels revealed their uniform combo for their upcoming night game at Texas A&M on social media on Thursday:. The Rebels will wear light blue helmets,...
wtva.com
Drag performances to remain on schedule at Starkville festival
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Drag performances planned to take place during the Cotton District Arts Festival will remain on the schedule following objections from some members of the community. The Starkville Area Arts Council published the following statement on Thursday, Oct. 27. "The Starkville Area Arts Council has received various...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing
Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
Starkville Daily News
The Cotton District Arts Festival returns tomorrow
Tomorrow, October 29, the Cotton District Arts Festival is coming back to the historic Cotton District in the middle of Starkville. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., artists, food trucks, and customers will be filling the streets, as one of the largest festivals in the state takes over the city.
WTOK-TV
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed in an accident Wednesday evening in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 19 North near the House community. Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed that the motorcyclist, 42-year-old John Bethany of Collinsville, was severely...
wcbi.com
Three Mississippi State students are nominated for Rhodes Scholarship
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Three students from Mississippi State University have been nominated for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Rhodes Scholars will have the opportunity to attend the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Only 32 students across the U.S. receive the scholarship each year. These three share a...
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
wtva.com
Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
wtva.com
Tadrian Shaw reported missing in Noxubee County
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee County authorities are asking the public for help locating a missing man. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pineywood area. He wore gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks and slip-on shoes. He is 5 feet 3...
wcbi.com
Pick-up and big rig collide on Highway 45, stall traffic for hours
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A crash stalled traffic on Highway 45 in Columbus for several hours today. A pick-up truck and a big rig collided sending them across the busy highway. The truck had heavy damage to the driver’s side wheel. The large hauler jackknifed and spilled diesel...
