How to Watch Heat-Warriors Game On Thursday

The Miami Heat (2-3) and Golden State Warriors (2-2) will play each other on Thursday night in San Francisco. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.

Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors will be back in action on Thursday night, as Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat come to town for the second game of a back-to-back.

Miami traveled to Portland on Wednesday night to take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers and they came away with their first road victory of the season, beating the Blazers 119-98. Getting back on track after losing three of their first four games at home, the Heat will now face a tough task facing the defending champions with less than 24 hours to prepare.

Golden State will not go easy on Miami either, especially after the loss they suffered in Phoenix on Tuesday night left a sour taste in their mouths.

The Warriors lost 134-105 to the Phoenix Suns in a game that really got out of hand in the second-half, as the Suns outscored the Warriors 62-39 in the second-half after leading by six points at halftime.

With Klay Thompson returning following his first career ejection, as well as Stephen Curry coming off his worst scoring performance of the season, the Warriors will be looking to get back to their winning ways in front of their home faithful against the Heat.

Both teams have high title aspirations this season, but only one team will pick up their third victory of the season. Will it be the Miami Heat winning their second game in as many days to move to 3-3 or will the Golden State Warriors prevail and move to 3-2 on the season?

The 2022-23 NBA season has begun and here is how to watch Thursday’s game with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and other must-know details.

How to watch Heat vs. Warriors

WHO: Miami Heat (2-3) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-2)

Miami Heat (2-3) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-2) WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 27, 2022

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 27, 2022 WHERE: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Chase Center, San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Key Stats & Facts For Heat vs. Warriors

The Miami Heat are coming off of a 119-98 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry has made at least four three-pointers in every single game this season and is shooting 44.4 percent from three-point range.

The Heat are currently the league’s best free-throw shooting team, as they are averaging 85.3 percent from the free-throw line.

The Warriors won both of their games against the Heat during the 2021-22 regular season by an average of 10.5 points per game.

Last Matchup:

Mach 23, 2022 - Warriors 118, Heat 104

On the road without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors defeated the Heat 118-104 behind Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins combining for 74 points, including 10 total three-pointers. Outside of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry for Miami, the rest of the team combined to shoot just 12-40 (30.0%), scoring just 33 combined points. The Warriors outscored the Heat by 7 points at the free-throw line.

Latest Injury News:

Heat: Victor Oladipo (not with team) - OUT, Omer Yurtseven (ankle) - OUT

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (hip) - OUT, Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) - OUT

Projected Starters:

PROJECTED HEAT STARTERS:

G Kyle Lowry , 6-foot-0 guard: 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists

, 6-foot-0 guard: 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists G Tyler Herro , 6-5 guard: 21.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists

, 6-5 guard: 21.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists F Caleb Martin , 6-5 forward: 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 6-5 forward: 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds F Jimmy Butler , 6-7 forward: 23.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists

, 6-7 forward: 23.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists C Bam Adebayo , 6-9 center: 13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds

PROJECTED WARRIORS STARTERS:

G Stephen Curry , 6-2 guard: 30.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists

, 6-2 guard: 30.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists G Klay Thompson , 6-6 guard: 11.0 points, 2.8 assists

, 6-6 guard: 11.0 points, 2.8 assists F Andrew Wiggins , 6-7 forward: 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds

, 6-7 forward: 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds F Draymond Green , 6-6 forward: 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists

, 6-6 forward: 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists C Kevon Looney , 6-9 center: 5.7 points, 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds

Betting Odds:

The Warriors are currently 6-point favorites over the Heat as of Thursday afternoon, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The over/under for this matchup is currently set at 226.5 total points.

What to watch for:

The Warriors are averaging 29.3 assists per game, the second-most in the league.

The Heat have not utilized much of their bench this season, as only 8 different players have played in all five games for them this season.

The Warriors are 35-32 all-time against the Heat.

Golden State is currently averaging 120.3 points per game this season, 4th in the NBA, and Miami is currently allowing an average of 105.4 points per game to their opponents, 7th in the NBA.

The Fast Break Podcast hosted by our own Brett Siegel is now LIVE!

Be sure to catch up on the latest news and intel from around the league by checking out The Fast Break Podcast, now streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify with new episodes releasing every Friday.